VeloNews Podcast: Inside Trek-Segafredo’s winning weekend

Trek-Segafredo had perhaps the most successful weekend of racing in the team’s history, winning Milano-Sanremo with Jasper Stuyven and then Trofeo Alfredo Binda with Elisa Longo Borghini. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we break down both performances and analyze why the success marks a new era for the U.S.-registered team.

What a weekend in 🇮🇹 Italy.

Then, Trek-Segafredo’s general manager Luca Guercilena joins the podcast to take us inside the team’s success and explains the tactical decision to attack at Milano-Sanremo, and the aggressive attitude that’s driving on the women’s WorldTour squad.

The cobbled classics are here, which means Deceuninck-Quick-Step will again use its team strength to take on rivals like Peter Sagan and Mathieu van der Poel. Will the Belgian team be able to own the classics this year, or will its controlling tactics be overpowered by the young up-and-comers?

Plus, is Wout van Aert vs. Mathieu van der Poel a better rivalry than Tom Boonen vs. Fabian Cancellara? We express our takes.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.