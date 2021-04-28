VeloNews Podcast: Inside Liège with Mike Woods; Annemiek van Vleuten: Spring classics winners

We have a packed episode of The VeloNews Podcast this week, featuring interviews with Mike Woods and Annemiek van Vleuten, plus our analysis of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and our final takes on the 2021 classics season.

Who won the Spring classics? It’s the question of the week now that Liège-Bastogne-Liège has concluded. Wout van Aert, Marianne Vos, Annemiek van Vleuten, and the entire Deceuninck-Quick-Step squads can all claim victory this year. In truth, no one team or rider dominated classics season in 2021, bucking the trend that we’ve seen in past years, when Peter Sagan, Philippe Gilbert, and Quick-Step all crushed.

Why were the classics so evenly fought? We discuss this topic on today’s podcast.

Then, Mike Woods joins the show to take us inside his Ardennes campaign, with detailed insight into Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as well as the slog up the Mur d Huy at Fleche Wallonne.

What’s it like to be in the front group up the Mur de Huy? Woods gives us a detailed explanation of that final surge up the iconic climb.

Then, Annemiek van Vleuten joins the show to discuss her first few months at Team Movistar, and how her transfer to the Spanish team has created additional parity in the Women’s WorldTour.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast!