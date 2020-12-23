VeloNews Podcast: Ineos courts Wout van Aert; Chad Haga on the 2020 Giro d’Italia

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we take a dive into two of the bigger news stories from the world of cycling, and hear from U.S. rider Chad Haga.

News circulated this week that Ineos-Grenadiers is interested in signing Wout van Aert for 2022. Andrew Hood breaks down why this news is circulating now, and what an Ineos-Grenadiers bid to sign van Aert could do to his value in the pro peloton. How much would Jumbo-Visma need to give up to keep the Belgian star? It’s a huge question that could tip the balance of power in the WorldTour.

Then, we break down the recent interview given by Wilco Kelderman about the 2020 Giro d’Italia. Kelderman said that Team Sunweb’s tactics on the stage over the Passo Stelvio left him feeling isolated. Could Kelderman have won the Giro had Sunweb played its cards differently?

One man who has a firm opinion on the matter is Chad Haga, who was part of that Sunweb squad at the Giro. Haga joins the podcast to take us inside the 2020 Giro, and explore whether or not Sunweb’s tactics cost Kelderman the win.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.