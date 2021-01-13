VeloNews Podcast: Geraint Thomas talks 2021 Tour de France and Jumbo-Visma rivalry; Caleb Ewan on Dylan Groenewegen

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we catch up with Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion.

Thomas shares his thoughts on the 2021 Tour de France route, and discusses Ineos Grenadiers‘ rivalry with Jumbo-Visma. He also takes us inside his disappointment after crashing out of the 2020 Giro d’Italia, and explains how he mentally recovered from the setback.

Before we hear from Geraint Thomas, Fred Dreier and Andrew Hood link up to discuss the early-season comments from Caleb Ewan, Jasper Stuyven, Lizzie Deignan, and teammates on Bora-Hansgrohe. Ewan opined on whether the peloton would welcome Dylan Groenewegen back with open arms after his suspension. Stuyven has ambitions to win a monument; Deignan has her sights set on Paris-Roubaix; Nibali is eyeing the Tokyo Olympics; and Bora-Hansgrohe must balance the ambitions of Pascal Ackermann and Peter Sagan.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.