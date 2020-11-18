VeloNews Podcast: Cycling’s bizarre 2020 transfer season; Lauren Stephens interview

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast Fred and Andy discuss the bizarre 2020-2021 transfer season, which has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a typical year, most riders would have their contracts signed for the coming season well before November. That’s not the case this year, due to the season’s delay amid the virus. And, the ending of CCC Team plus the unknown future of NTT Pro Cycling has sent many riders scrambling for jobs in 2021. How is this impacting the rider market, and what changes will this have on the 2021 season? We discuss all angles of the transfer season.

Then, American rider Lauren Stephens of Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank joins the podcast to take us inside her topsy turvy 2020 season. Like all pro road racers, Lauren’s season was derailed in March by COVID-19. Rather than wait things out, Lauren made a dramatic change in her racing focus, becoming the first ever woman to win the Zwift Tour de France. The change in focus had a dramatic impact on the rest of Lauren’s season.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast!