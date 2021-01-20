VeloNews Podcast: Cadel Evans relives the 2011 Tour de France; ranking Australia’s top riders

It’s Aussie Week on velonews.com and we have stories and interviews that take readers inside the Australian experience in pro cycling.

We’re continuing that theme on this week’s edition of The VeloNews Podcast, which is dedicated entirely to Australian cycling. We have an interview with Cadel Evans, who relives his Tour de France win from 2011.

We also hear from up-and-coming rider Lucy Kennedy, who explains how Australia’s national federation — and its unorthodox training camp — contributed to her professional career.

Before that, Fred Dreier, Jim Cotton, and Andrew Hood discuss the importance of the Tour Down Under, and how the race’s cancelation for 2021 could impact Australian cyclists. The guys also rank the top Australian cyclists of all time.

