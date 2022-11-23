Vacation is over: Remco Evenepoel to debut at San Juan with Giro d’Italia looking likely

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Vacation is over for Remco Evenepoel.

The Belgian superstar is already training on Spain’s Costa Blanca after a honeymoon and a busy off-season that came in the wake of his history-making Vuelta a España and world title victories.

Evenepoel, 22, is settling into a new base in Spain in part for its mild weather and great training, but also to distance himself somewhat from the hubbub back home.

He will join his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammates for a team camp next month, but details of his racing schedule are already confirmed.

The Belgian media reported that Evenepoel will debut 2023 at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina in January, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.

The reigning world champion started his season on Argentine soil twice in the past, in 2019 and 2020.

Dozens of media showed up for his neo-pro debut in 2019, and Evenepoel did not disappoint, finishing ninth overall in his first pro stage race. He returned in 2020 and won, a victory that came just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the racing calendar.

The San Juan race canceled in 2021 and 2022, but is back on the calendar for January 22-29.

Other top teams are expected to race in the South American event, including Ineos Grenadiers with Filippo Ganna and Egan Bernal. TotalEnergies and Peter Sagan are also confirmed.

Trek-Segafredo and Bora Hansgrohe are also committed to race.

Evenepoel is also expected to fill out his spring calendar in the coming weeks, with likely stops at the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, and the Ardennes classics, where he will defend his title at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Het Laatste Nieuws also reports that Evenepoel will target the Giro d’Italia in May, Evenepoel still has yet to confirm if he will race the Giro or the Tour de France in 2023.