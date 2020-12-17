USA Cycling raffles EF Pro Cycling bikes to support diversity in collegiate cycling

You can now own one of EF Pro Cycling’s flashy bicycles from the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

USA Cycling is raffling off two of EF Pro Cycling’s racing bicycles emblazoned with the Rapha + Palace paint scheme from the Giro, and the funds will help support co-ed cycling programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCU).

Earlier this year EF Pro Cycling and Cannondale announced plans to support HBCU and TCU collegiate cycling teams in 2021. The plan is to launch two new collegiate cycling programs — one at a HBCU school and another at a TCU school.

Raffle entries can be obtained here and 100 percent of the donation will go toward the programs. For every $20 donated USA Cycling will award one entry into the raffle. Winners will also receive a Rapha + Palace jersey as well as a special edition helmet and sunglasses from the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

The raffle closes on December 23.