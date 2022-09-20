UCI Road Cycling Championships: USA Cycling pulls squad out of mixed relay team time trial

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

USA Cycling will not field a squad in the Wednesday’s mixed relay team time trial at the UCI Road Cycling Championships, officials confirmed.

The decision came in the wake of a crash in Sunday’s elite men’s individual time trial involving Magnus Sheffield, one of the anchors of the mixed relay team time trial squad.

“The US team was excited to participate in the mixed relay. But due to Magnus’s crash we’ve had to make the difficult decision to pull out of the race,” USA Cycling told VeloNews. “Our focus is supporting Magnus in his recovery and putting him in the best possible situation leading up to Sunday’s road race.”

Sheffield was not seriously injured, and is confirmed to race in the elite men’s road race Sunday in Wollongong.

The USA Cycling team was already stretched thin after Lawson Craddock, who was also slated to race the time trials, could not travel due to a late-hour visa snafu.