USA Crits to offer $150,000 purse to 10 women’s teams and 14 men’s teams

The 2021 USA Crits series will see 10 women’s teams and 14 men’s teams compete for a total prize purse of more than $150,000 in the 10-race series. An additional $80,000 is up for grabs in races as part of the expanded, non-points calendar.

All 10 races in the 2021 USA Crits series will be live-streamed for free on usacrits.tv with a total of 20 days of races to be broadcast during the season.

While the series was suspended in 2020, the 2019 men’s team champion ButcherBox Cycling, and women’s team champion Colavita HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling, are both returning this year to defend their respective titles in the HelloFresh Team Championship titles.

“Despite the challenges of 2020, it is exciting to be able to see continued growth in our D1 program as well as expansion at the event level,” said USA Crits managing director Scott Morris.

The series is moving towards a team-only invitation format, and several events in the series will be a team-only invitation format while other races will have fields that will be D1-only team races.

The season will culminate for the 24 D1 teams in Winston-Salem for the USA Crits final event. The Birmingham Hammerfest Fueled By BOLT24 and the finals race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic will host D1-only races, however, USA Crits says that all events will continue to offer races across license categories.

“We are placing priority on sponsors and programs that are investing back into women’s cycling. Women currently make up a smaller percentage of racers leading to challenges in them finding, forming, and funding teams,” said Morris.

Illustration: USA Crits

2021 USA Crits Calendar

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, June 11, Tulsa, OK Boise Twilight Criterium, July 10, Boise, ID Salt Lake Criterium – Gateway, July 17, Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake Criterium – Holladay, July 18, Holladay, UT Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium, July 31, Littleton, CO Birmingham Hammerfest Fueled by BOLT24, August 14, Birmingham, AL Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium, August 20, Spartanburg, SC Athens Twilight Criterium, August 21, Athens, GA Sun City Crit, September 11, El Paso, TX Winston-Salem Cycling Classic – USA CRITS Finals, September 24, Winston Salem, NC

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic International Crit Challenge, the day after the finals in Winston Salem, will feature invited international teams to race against America’s best domestic elites.

USA Crits said the first date of Speed Week will be announced shortly.

2021 USA Crits women’s D1 teams

Amino Factory Racing/ExtraSweet — Miami, FL

ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo — Austin, TX

Automatic Racing — Athens, GA

ButcherBox Cycling — Boston, MA

Colavita HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling — Edison, NJ

DNA Pro Cycling Team — Salt Lake City, UT

L39ion of Los Angeles — Los Angeles, CA

Levine Law Group Elite Women’s Cycling — Mooresville NC

Team Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling — Hilton Head, SC

United Cycling — Dallas, TX

2021 USA Crits men’s D1 teams

Aminorip Factory Racing — Miami, FL

Automatic Racing — Athens, GA

BSCG/ Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching— Palm Harbor, FL

ButcherBox Cycling — Boston, MA

CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale — Philadelphia, PA

Good Guys Racing NYC P/B HighWaterWomen.org — New York, NY

L39ion of Los Angeles — Los Angeles, CA

Miami Blazrs — Miami, FL

Nashville Local Cycling — Nashville, TN

Primal-Audi Denver — Denver, CO

Team Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling— Hilton Head, SC

Strike Cycling U23 Development Team — Houston, TX

Team CLIF Bar Cycling — Emeryville, CA

Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB — San Rafael, CA