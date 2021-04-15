US rider inspired by Fabio Jakobsen after harrowing Tour of Turkey crash

American rider Noah Granigan is thankful he was not more seriously injured in a high-speed crash Wednesday at the end of the sprint in stage 4 at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.

And he was also grateful to see an outpouring of support and concern, including from Deceuninck-Quick-Step pro Fabio Jakobsen.

“When I saw a hand reaching out asking if I’m OK, I was surprised to look up and see [Jakobsen],” Granigan wrote on social media. “Thank you, man, so good to see you back in the field.”

Granigan, who had sprinted to 15th the previous day for his Continental-level Wildlife Generation team, came down after touch of wheels provoked a horrific top-speed crash along the barriers on both sides of the final stretch behind stage-winner Mark Cavendish.

The 25-year-old crashed into the barriers, and had to be transported to a local hospital. Despite several stitches and other cuts and scrapes, he otherwise avoided a major injury.

The crash reminded some of the terrible crash last summer in the opening stage at the Tour of Poland. One of the first to check on Granigan was Jakobsen, who is racing this week for the first time since he was involved in the horror crash in Poland.

Jakobsen searched out Granigan after the stage finish to make sure he was OK.

“Thanks for all the messages everyone,” Granigan wrote. “Several stitches in my jaw, a 60kph-to-zero stop using mostly my neck, and nothing is broken.”