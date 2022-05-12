US crit champ Luke Lamperti wins round four of Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

U.S. criterium national champion Luke Lamperti (Trinity) won round four of the Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series on Thursday in Stranraer, Scotland. It was Trinity’s second win in the six-race series; Blake Quick won the previous round with Lamperti in second.

“It feels good,” Lamperti said. “There was always that rivalry between U.S. and U.K. crits, so to come here as an American and for Trinity to take two individual wins and my first Tour Series, yeah it feels good.”

Trinity is a U.K.-based team, which recently returned to racing in the United Kingdom after some time spent racing in continental Europe.

Lamperti just won the Lincoln Grand Prix road race on Sunday.

“The team is super happy,” Lamperti said. “It’s always nice for them to come back to home soil team and really perform, that’s what we’re here for. The U.K. scene has super cool events, really nice crits, well organized. It’s awesome to see what the U.K. crit scene is about with super fun races.”

Trinity lines it out for Lamperti. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com )

The Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series racing is live streamed on YouTube and on the organizer’s website. You can also watch replays in both places.

“The team was perfect, start to finish, we controlled the whole race, and that was the plan,” said the 19-year-old Lamperti said. “The other three guys have rode absolutely perfect in both rounds, I think that shows on the TV if you watch how they rode the whole time, rode the front all the way until the last lap, so set us up absolutely perfect.”

In the women’s race, 17-year-old Emma Jeffers became the first junior rider to win a round of the Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series since Tom Pidcock in 2017.

The Sportsbreaks.com Tour Series racing series continues next Thursday at Clacton-on-Sea and then in Barking on May 21 before the grand final in Manchester on May 24. You can watch the racing at youtube.com/thetourcycling.