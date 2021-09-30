Updated list of all cobblestone sectors for Paris-Roubaix weekend

Set your alarm clocks — the date might be different this year for Paris-Roubaix, but the suffering will be eternal.

The 118th edition of the men’s edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday coincides this weekend with the inaugural of Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday.

Race organizers updated the list of cobbles that will be contested this weekend, confirming the 30 sectors of 55km of pavé for the men’s race, while the women face 17 sectors for a total of 29.2km.

Also read: Leaves, rain and nerves — how Roubaix is different in October

The men’s distance is 257.7km, with the 30 sectors packed into the final 160km of racing. The women’s race is 116.4km, with the last 85 kilometers being the same for both races.

The two courses converge with 85km to go, after the women race three loops around the start in Denain to warm up the legs. After bypassing the Arenberg forest, the first sector the women tackle is the four-star, 3.7km sector from Hornaing to Wandignies.

From there, the routes are the same all the way to the velodrome, including passages of the iconic sectors at Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l’Arbre.

The 30 cobbled sectors of Paris–Roubaix

30. Troisvilles to Inchy (km 96,3 – 2,2 km) ***

29. Viesly to Quiévy (km 102,8 – 1,8 km) ***

28. Quiévy to Saint-Python (km 105,4 – 3,7 km) ****

27. Saint-Python (km 110,1 – 1,5 km) **

26. Haussy to Saint-Martin-sur-Écaillon (km 116,6 – 0,8 km) **

25. Saint-Martin-sur-Ecaillon to Vertain (km 120,9 – 2,3 km) ***

24. Capelle to Ruesnes (km 127,3 – 1,7 km) ***

23. Artres to Quérénaing (km 136,3 – 1,3 km) **

22. Quérénaing to Maing (km 138,1 – 2,5 km) ***

21. Maing to Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon (km 141,2 – 1,6 km) ***

20. Haveluy to Wallers (km 154,2 – 2,5 km) ****

19. Trouée d’Arenberg (km 162,4 – 2,3 km) *****

18. Wallers to Hélesmes (km 168,4 – 1,6 km) ***

17. Hornaing to Wandignies (km 175,2 – 3,7 km) ****

16. Warlaing to Brillon (km 182,7 – 2,4 km) ***

15. Tilloy to Sars-et-Rosières (km 186,2 – 2,4 km) ****

14. Beuvry-la-Forêt to Orchies (km 192,5 – 1,4 km) ***

13. Orchies (km 197,5 – 1,7 km) ***

12. Auchy-lez-Orchies to Bersée (km 203,6 – 2,7 km) ****

11. Mons-en-Pévèle (km 209,1 – 3 km) *****

10. Mérignies to Avelin (km 215,1 – 0,7 km) **

9. Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin (km 218,5 – 1,4 km) ***

8. Templeuve – L’Epinette (km 223,9 – 0,2 km) *

8. Templeuve – Moulin-de-Vertain (km 224,4 – 0,5 km) **

7. Cysoing to Bourghelles (km 230,8 – 1,3 km) ***

6. Bourghelles to Wannehain (km 233,3 – 1,1 km) ***

5. Camphin-en-Pévèle (km 237,8 – 1,8 km) ****

4. Carrefour de l’Arbre (km 240,5 – 2,1 km) *****

3. Gruson (km 242,8 – 1,1 km) **

2. Willems to Hem (km 249,5 – 1,4 km) ***

1. Roubaix – Espace Charles Crupelandt (km 256,3 – 0,3 km) *

Route map for Paris-Roubaix Femmes