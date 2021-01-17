Update: Wilco Kelderman sustains fractured vertebrae in Bora-Hansgrohe training crash

Grand tour contender Wilco Kelderman has been left with a concussion and fractured vertebrae after the incident at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp on Saturday.

A release from the team Sunday also confirmed that Andreas Schillinger has sustained broken vertebrae in the cervical and thoracic spine.

The pair were part of an incident Saturday afternoon during a training ride near Lake Garda, Italy, in what the team is describing as “an accident with a car, which crossed the road and rode into our training group.”

Kelderman, Schillinger and Rüdiger Selig were all taken directly to a local hospital that night. All three were conscious, though Kelderman and Selig were reported to have suffered concussions. Reports Saturday stated that Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Max Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann were also in the group that was affected by the crash, but did not suffer serious injuries.

Kelderman, 29, had only joined Bora-Hansgrohe this summer and is set to take a leading role in the team’s GC ambitions, with a leadership slot at the Tour de France at the center of his calendar.

Bora-Hansgrohe stated Sunday morning it was “aiming for conservative treatment” for both Kelderman and Schillinger’s injuries.