Update: Egan Bernal sees ‘favorable evolution’ following surgeries

Egan Bernal’s recovery from a horrific training accident Monday has “continued with a favorable evolution,” the doctors treating him said overnight.

Follow-up scans on the 25-year-old show a positive result from surgery to treat his spinal injury, and doctors at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana successfully re-expanded his lungs.

Bernal suffered a punctured lung as a result of the crash and also underwent two surgeries, one on his spine and another on his leg. The Colombian rider was successfully extubated Tuesday, and doctors confirmed that he could move all four of his limbs.

“[The hospital] wishes to communicate that patient Egan Bernal Gómez has continued with a favorable evolution,” a statement from the hospital’s medical director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez said.

“The treatment plan has focused on pain management and taking new diagnostic control images, which confirm the excellent result of spinal surgery. On the other hand, his lungs have adequately re-expanded.”

“Additionally, we have started nutritional support together with the intervention of our rehabilitation service,” he said. “We will continue to provide Egan with the best specialists and look forward to his speedy recovery. We will continue to accompany the patient and his family, in care and attention.”

Bernal has been at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana since Monday after he collided with a bus that stopped to allow passengers to alight. He was training with teammates at the time.

Colombian police have opened an official inquiry into the crash, according to local media.