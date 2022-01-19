Unsung heroes: Floortje Mackaij on not reading scary books alone, travels with her dog

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

This article is part of a series on VeloNews, highlighting some of the unsung heroes of the women’s peloton.

Floortje Mackaij likes a good scary book, but not when she’s alone.

The Team DSM stalwart, who is still just 26 despite 2022 being her 10th season as a pro, uses books as a way of kicking back and relaxing when she’s under the pressure of a race.

Scary books are one of Mackaij’s go-to genres when she’s away with the team because she likes the company when she’s reading them.

“I think I’ve watched too many horror movies,” Mackaij told VeloNews as she joked about getting teammates to check under the bed for her. “I like to read scary books, you know, but when I’m home alone I never read them because then it’s too scary.

“I just like to relax by reading books. I do it a lot. It’s something really important to get your mind quiet as you get not too stressed, for example.”

Mackaij’s job takes her all around the world and is one that many would be envious of, but when it comes down to it, she likes the simple things in life. Reading a book, going for a walk, or enjoying a nice coffee.

When work doesn’t have a solid grounding for much of the year, sometimes being in one place for an extended period of time is something to be cherished.

“Because you’re traveling so much just being at one spot and at home is really nice because then you’re just in one place,” she said. “It’s nice to wake up and know that you are here for longer. That’s something that I really appreciate.

“I walk a lot and I really like to be outside and walk and have a nice coffee or have breakfast somewhere. That’s really like what I like.”

Switching off is not something that comes easy to Mackaij, and she likes to keep as active, especially on her bike — she is a pro rider for a reason. However, she had to take an enforced break over the winter after undergoing a procedure to have some teeth removed.

She took the opportunity to take a vacation in France and leave her bike locked up in the garage at home, though she did make use of public bikes to get around Paris. They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder and it wasn’t long before she was hankering to get back on two wheels.

“I really like it to discover new places and or to go to places to see what’s the other side,” she said. “We spent so many hours doing our work and it’s sometimes really hard to do nothing, you know. Normally you train really hard and, for me, doing really nothing is really hard.”

“I had to because they had to take some [wisdom] teeth out of the back of my mouth. Sometimes, I really like to do something different like going out partying, but then at some point, you think ‘give me my structured life back.’ Because you feel your body is changing a bit and you want to go back into a rhythm and to do what I always do.”

Travels with a dog

Sometimes it’s not easy to get home and see friends and family, but Mackaij’s family is not shy of a road trip to watch her race. Her parents Ron and Mary can often be found at races, along with Mackaij’s beloved dog Saartje.

“They are my biggest fans, my brother, my granddad, and even my friends they are so happy to see me when I am riding and also always texting me. They’re always there for me and that’s something really special,” she said.

“My parents have a camper and I also have a dog and they travel with the camper to races and to cheer for me. It’s always nice to have your family along the roads. [The dog is] so old now, but she has the biggest place in my heart because I really love her. She’s 15 and she’s a Labrador, and that’s really old for a Labrador. That makes it also a little bit hard to be honest.”

Mackaij is a long-term fixture in the professional peloton after turning pro with DSM — which was then called Argos-Shimano —back in 2013.

Since joining the team, she has grown into a strong classics rider with victories at Gent-Wevelgem and Omloop Westhoek Dames, along with a podium finish at the 2019 Liège-Bastogne-Liège. She has also played a support role for rising sprint star Lorena Wiebes, as well as the likes of Coryn Labecki, who left the team over the winter.

Though she is still one of the younger riders in the pack, she has a wealth of experience and is finding new motivation in seeing up and coming riders climb the ranks, and experiencing the positive change in women’s cycling.

“It’s so funny to me because everybody said this,” Mackaij laughed when it was suggested to her by VeloNews that she appears older than her years due to her lengthy career. “To be honest, I’m also feeling old, but there is no problem in getting old. It feels like I know all the ins and outs in women’s cycling. Then it’s even nicer to see new races coming on the calendar to see cycling growing like this.”

“It’s nice to see that I came [to DSM] as a young kid and then seeing other young kids coming in now. I’m getting older to see them also grow is something special. I how we work together in a good way and that makes me even more excited to start a year.”