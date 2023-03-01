UnitedHealthCare returns as presenting sponsor of Maryland Cycling Classic

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

UnitedHealthcare will return as the presenting sponsor for the second edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

“UnitedHealthcare is honored to sponsor the Maryland Cycling Classic again this year,” said Joe Ochipinti, CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s Mid-Atlantic region. “This event brings world-class athletes to Baltimore and the opportunity for us to demonstrate our continued commitment to community enrichment and wellness. This is an event that brings people together and creates a positive impact in the communities we serve. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

In addition to its commitments to the race, UnitedHealthcare also plans to partner with the Maryland Cycling Classic to promote bike safety education and provide helmet and bike donations to Baltimore area schools. The sponsor and race organizers donated 50 bikes to kids in 2022.

Part of the UCI Pro Tour, the single-day race will once again be the top ranked UCI men’s road event in the United States after many high profile stage races like the Tour of California folded in the last several years.

Sep Vanmarcke won the inaugural edition while Nickolas Zukowsky and Neilson Powless finished runners up in a sprint from a five-strong break.