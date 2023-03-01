Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

UnitedHealthCare returns as presenting sponsor of Maryland Cycling Classic

The highest ranked UCI road event in the United States returns for its second edition in September.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

UnitedHealthcare will return as the presenting sponsor for the second edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

“UnitedHealthcare is honored to sponsor the Maryland Cycling Classic again this year,” said Joe Ochipinti, CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s Mid-Atlantic region. “This event brings world-class athletes to Baltimore and the opportunity for us to demonstrate our continued commitment to community enrichment and wellness. This is an event that brings people together and creates a positive impact in the communities we serve. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

Also read: Flanders Classics to offer equal prize money in all its spring races

In addition to its commitments to the race, UnitedHealthcare also plans to partner with the Maryland Cycling Classic to promote bike safety education and provide helmet and bike donations to Baltimore area schools. The sponsor and race organizers donated 50 bikes to kids in 2022.

Part of the UCI Pro Tour, the single-day race will once again be the top ranked UCI men’s road event in the United States after many high profile stage races like the Tour of California folded in the last several years.

Sep Vanmarcke won the inaugural edition while Nickolas Zukowsky and Neilson Powless finished runners up in a sprint from a five-strong break.

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story