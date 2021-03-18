UCI updates 2021 race calendar with new dates for Volta ao Algarve, Women’s Tour, Ronde van Drenthe, and Ruta del Sol

The UCI announced Thursday an updated calendar with new days for several early- and mid-season races which had been postponed due to concerns about health and safety as a result of the year-old COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank the different stakeholders of men’s and women’s professional road cycling for their collaboration. Together, we have managed to establish a coherent revised calendar that suits the concerned parties,” said UCI President David Lappartient regarding the newly updated racing schedule.

Related:

The UCI said it has received 70 requests to postpone events registered on the 2021 UCI Road International Calendar. Of these, 60 races were canceled at the request of event organizers due to lack of permits, and restrictions imposed by governments and health authorities.

“As of [February 19], 38 events have been canceled in 2021 at men’s and women’s professional level (Class 1 and above). While some of these are definitively canceled and will not take place before 2022, others have requested to be rescheduled to a later date in 2021,” read a UCI communique.

UCI Men’s WorldTour rescheduled events

The Ruta del Sol, in Spain, is now on the calendar for May 18-22 and overlaps with the Giro d’Italia (May 8-30).

Volta ao Algarve, in Portugal, was rescheduled for May 5-9, and also will overlap with the Giro.

The Vuelta Murcia has been moved from February 12-13 to May 21-22.

The Eschborn-Frankfurt (Frankfurt GP) race is postponed from May 1 until September 19. The 2021 edition of Eschborn-Frankfurt will take place on the first day of the 2021 UCI Road World Championships, in Flanders, Belgium. The German one-day race was canceled in 2020.

UCI Women’s WorldTour rescheduled events

The UCI Women’s WorldTour event the Itzulia Basque Country Women was initially scheduled for May 14-16 is now on the calendar for July 3 under its former name, the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa. This will be a one-day event in 2021 but return to a multi-stage format in 2022.

The Women’s Tour, in Great Britain, originally on the schedule for June 7-12 is now set for October 4-9.

The UCI Women’s WorldTour race Tour of Chongming Island had been set for May 6-8, and is now slated for October 14-16. This race will immediately follow the Women’s WorldTour race Tour of Guangxi.

The Women’s WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands was postponed from March 14 until October 23, and is the final event on the 2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar.

The UCI is allowing for one additional week on the calendar, until October 31, should other events need to be postponed.

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, in Australia, and the Prudential RideLondon Classique, in Great Britain, were both canceled and will not get new dates on the 2021 calendar.

The remaining UCI Women’s WorldTour remain on the calendar in their respective positions.

During the 2020 season, a total of 15 events were canceled as a result of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of riders and spectators.

Unrelated to the pandemic-forced cancelations were the cancelations of 2020 the Amgen Tour of California, and the 2021 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, as neither requested to be on the racing calendar for the current year. Neither of these races is expected to return to the UCI calendar.

Canceled races in 2020 included the Volta a Catalunya (March 23-29), the Tour of the Basque Country (April 6-11), the Tour de Romandie (April 28 – May 3), the Tour de Suisse (June 7-14), and the Clásica de San Sebastián (July 25) among many others.