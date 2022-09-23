Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

UCI Road World Championships: Yevgeniy Fedorov holds off chasers to win U23 men’s race

Soren Waerenskjold rounds out the podium, winning the sprint moments later from the chase group.

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan) won the U23 men’s title at the UCI Road World Championships, spending all day in breaks and holding off the chase group by the narrowest of margins.

Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) finished second after joining a four-man move heading into the final lap and forming a final two-man break break with Fedorov but running out of steam short of the line.

Soren Waerenskjold (Norway) rounded out the podium, taking the sprint from the chase group just seconds later.

Also read: 

Top 10

  1. Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan) – 3:57:08
  2. Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) – +1″
  3. Soren Waerenskjold (Norway) – +3″
  4. Madis Mihkels (Estonia) – same time
  5. Olav Kooij (Netherlands) – s.t.
  6. Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic) – s.t.
  7. Matthew Dinham (Australia) – s.t.
  8. Paul Penhoet (France) – s.t.
  9. Matevž Govekar (Slovakia) – s.t.
  10. Jenno Berckmoes (Belgium) – s.t.

More to come…

