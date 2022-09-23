UCI Road World Championships: Yevgeniy Fedorov holds off chasers to win U23 men’s race

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan) won the U23 men’s title at the UCI Road World Championships, spending all day in breaks and holding off the chase group by the narrowest of margins.

Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) finished second after joining a four-man move heading into the final lap and forming a final two-man break break with Fedorov but running out of steam short of the line.

Soren Waerenskjold (Norway) rounded out the podium, taking the sprint from the chase group just seconds later.

Top 10

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan) – 3:57:08 Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) – +1″ Soren Waerenskjold (Norway) – +3″ Madis Mihkels (Estonia) – same time Olav Kooij (Netherlands) – s.t. Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic) – s.t. Matthew Dinham (Australia) – s.t. Paul Penhoet (France) – s.t. Matevž Govekar (Slovakia) – s.t. Jenno Berckmoes (Belgium) – s.t.

