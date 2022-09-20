Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

UCI Road World Championships: Joshua Tarling wins junior time trial gold

Hamish McKenzie and Emil Herzog complete the podium.

Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) stormed to the gold medal in the junior men’s individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships with an unbeatable performance over the 28.8km course. The future Ineos Grenadiers rider completed his effort in a time of 34:59, edging out Hamish McKenzie (Australia) and Emil Herzog (Germany) for the win.

McKenzie had been the fourth starter of the day and looked set for the gold medal after seeing off a number of challengers but he could only watch as Tarling cut through the Australian’s time at each of the two intermediate time checks. At the first check Tarling had edged 19 seconds clear of McKenzie and even when the gap dropped to 13 seconds at the second check Tarling always looked in control before sealing the gold by 19 seconds.

Tarling finished second in the event 12 months ago but never looked in trouble throughout the Tuesday’s test.

“It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet but it just feels like a relief,” Tarling said at the finish.

“It’s been so much hard work and I was a bit annoyed after last year. I really wanted it. It’s just relief mainly. The first lap is important because it feels like it’s all uphill at the start, especially with the headwind. I was just trying to go as hard as I could over that first climb and then it was downhill with a tailwind to the finish. I was hurting but when I started to see Verbrugghe I eased off a bit. I took it a bit too easy and then had to kick for the last few sections. It was mainly all about the corners and trying to get them perfect.”

Also read: Introducing Joshua Tarling: I couldn’t turn down Ineos Grenadiers

Tarling had to battle back from a dip in form during the middle of the season but has won all four of the time trials he has competed in during the season.

“It’s been so hard. I had a bad start to the season with injuries and feeling empty. Then from half-way through the year it’s all been about this. I had some food poisoning during the Euro track championships. After that it was all about trying to bring GB another jersey after missing out.”

American rider Artem Shmidt finished sixth.

Also read: UCI Road World Championships: Zoe Bäckstedt sends warning shot to rivals with TT win ahead of pro debut

World Championships MJ - ITT Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1TARLING JoshuaGreat Britain34:59
2MCKENZIE HamishAustralia0:19
3HERZOG EmilGermany0:33
4CHRISTEN JanSwitzerland0:59
5PAJUR RometEstonia1:07
6SHMIDT ArtemUnited States1:37
7RAGILO Frank AronEstonia1:38
8MARIVOET DuarteBelgium1:40
9NORDHAGEN JørgenNorway1:41
10GRUEL ThibaudFrance1:41
11KOCKELMANN MathieuLuxembourg1:44
12LEIDERT LouisGermany1:54
13MILESI NicolasItaly1:57
14ROGERS CameronAustralia1:58
15NOVÁK PavelCzech Republic2:02
16LUGTHART SjorsNetherlands2:07
17ECKERSTORFER BenjaminAustria2:09
18EAVES WilliamAustralia2:11
19TAVARES GonçaloPortugal2:23
20MORGADO AntónioPortugal2:25
21GREGORCIC NatanSlovenia2:26
22COLORADO William Colombia2:28
23VLOT MeesNetherlands2:40
24GUSTIN AlexUnited States2:51
25FAVERO RenatoItaly2:54
26VERBRUGGHE JensBelgium2:58
27TELECKÝ ŠtěpánCzech Republic2:59
28HAMEL FelixCanada3:00
29GRYGOWSKI HubertPoland3:01
30PARRISH CampbellCanada3:05
31RATAJCZAK DominikPoland3:08
32ADOMAITIS RokasLithuania3:11
33REY TimSwitzerland3:13
34SKUTNABB AnttonFinland3:23
35STEPHENSON TomNew Zealand3:33
36STOLIĆ MihajloSerbia3:41
37GERDAUSKAS AironasLithuania3:44
38TARASKIN MaximKazakhstan4:11
39FUJIMURA Kazuma Japan4:11
40CHAN Hassan FelipePanama4:25
41AREFAYNE AkliluEritrea4:30
42MARTI PauSpain4:31
43BOWER LewisNew Zealand4:34
44SYELHAN Muhammad Indonesia4:43
45KAMADA Koki Japan5:03
46MIRZAKHANOV KamranAzerbaijan5:04
47KLEINSMIT JoseSouth Africa5:08
48HOFMEYR FrancoisSouth Africa5:12
49VAGANOV AlexeyKazakhstan5:18
50KARABUTOV IlyaKazakhstan5:28
51SIMON SemenUkraine5:48
52HIDAYATULLAH SyarifIndonesia8:19

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

