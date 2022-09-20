UCI Road World Championships: Joshua Tarling wins junior time trial gold

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) stormed to the gold medal in the junior men’s individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships with an unbeatable performance over the 28.8km course. The future Ineos Grenadiers rider completed his effort in a time of 34:59, edging out Hamish McKenzie (Australia) and Emil Herzog (Germany) for the win.

McKenzie had been the fourth starter of the day and looked set for the gold medal after seeing off a number of challengers but he could only watch as Tarling cut through the Australian’s time at each of the two intermediate time checks. At the first check Tarling had edged 19 seconds clear of McKenzie and even when the gap dropped to 13 seconds at the second check Tarling always looked in control before sealing the gold by 19 seconds.

Tarling finished second in the event 12 months ago but never looked in trouble throughout the Tuesday’s test.

“It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet but it just feels like a relief,” Tarling said at the finish.

“It’s been so much hard work and I was a bit annoyed after last year. I really wanted it. It’s just relief mainly. The first lap is important because it feels like it’s all uphill at the start, especially with the headwind. I was just trying to go as hard as I could over that first climb and then it was downhill with a tailwind to the finish. I was hurting but when I started to see Verbrugghe I eased off a bit. I took it a bit too easy and then had to kick for the last few sections. It was mainly all about the corners and trying to get them perfect.”

Tarling had to battle back from a dip in form during the middle of the season but has won all four of the time trials he has competed in during the season.

“It’s been so hard. I had a bad start to the season with injuries and feeling empty. Then from half-way through the year it’s all been about this. I had some food poisoning during the Euro track championships. After that it was all about trying to bring GB another jersey after missing out.”

American rider Artem Shmidt finished sixth.

