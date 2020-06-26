UCI road world champion in Aigle-Martigny set to continue as planned

The 2020 UCI road world championships in Aigle-Martigny, slated to run September 20-27 just after the conclusion of the Tour de France, show promise to go off as currently planned, officials announced on Friday.

“After examining the health conditions and restrictions implemented by the Swiss Federal Council, the Cantons of Vaud and Valais and the communes of Aigle and Martigny are moving ahead to finalize the organization of the event,” the co-presidents Gregory Devaud and Alexandre Debons said in a statement.

In examining the impact and risk of health and safety issues, the local organizing committee is planning to implement preventative measures, and intends for the Swiss road national championships to serve as a test event, on August 22.

“We need to remain cautious in view of the world health situation but the organization of the Swiss Road Championships on 22 August 2020 on our circuit is a strong sign that will validate our approach and help us fine-tune our procedures,” the two co-presidents continued.

The pro peloton will begin racing in late July, at the Vuelta a Burgos, in Spain. This may give the Swiss federation time to respond to additional concerns, and observe how other large-scale cycling events manage teams, media, and crowds.

“The Swiss Championships in Aigle and Martigny in August will give us a foretaste of the UCI Road World Championships. It will also be the opportunity for Swiss riders to display their skills with a view to being selected. In this context, the Swiss Road Championships promise to be especially attractive in all categories.” wrote Patrick Hunger, the co-president of the Swiss cycling management board.

The Swiss national road championships will be contested over a 143-kilometer route which includes four laps of a final circuit, with the Petite Forclaz climb to shake up the peloton. The women’s event will travel 105km, and take on the Petite Forclaz climb twice as part of the finishing circuit.