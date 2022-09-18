Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

UCI Road World Championships: Ellen van Dijk wins elite women’s time trial

Dutchwoman claims third world championship time trial title

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ellen van Dijk rode a flawless race to win the 2022 UCI World Championship individual time trial title on Saturday evening.

It was the third time trial world title for the Dutchwoman, who beat hometown favorite Grace Brown by 12.73 seconds. Marlen Reusser of Switzerland took the bronze medal.

After nearly three hours in the hot seat, Brown watched her time fall to Van Dijk, the last rider down the ramp.

In a surprising upset, two-time time trial world champ Annemiek van Vleuten did not make the podium in Wollongong, finishing seventh, 1:43.02 behind Van Dijk.

Italy’s Vittoria Guazzini finished fourth 52.11 behind Van Dijk, taking the U23 gold.

The women opened up 2022 UCI Road World Championships with the elite and U23 time trial running as one event. The riders were met with sunny skies but gusty winds would hit them all sides as they made their way around the technical course through Wollongong.

With the riders completing two laps of the Wollongong circuit, they were set off in three batches to avoid riders on different laps crossing over. Home favorite Brown was among the first 10 that rolled down the start ramp and her time of 44:31.33 set a benchmark that was going to be hard to beat.

The second tranche of riders saw pre-race favorite Annemiek van Vleuten set off and she was seen as the first major threat to Brown’s dominant time. However, it quickly became clear that Van Vleuten was not on her best day, and the Dutchwoman was already some 26 seconds behind Brown at the first check.

Indeed, Brown would have to wait until the final portion of riders set off on course before she had to worry about being knocked off the top spot on the podium. The Australian looked comfortable as she signed autographs for fans who were waiting at the front of the hotseat stage.

Reusser and Van Dijk, who finished second and first in last year’s competition in Flanders, were the last riders to set off down the starting ramp. Both began quickly and were ahead of Brown at the first intermediate check, with Van Dijk going over 20 seconds faster.

While Reusser had begun to fade by the second checkpoint, Van Dijk was still going strong and had more than 20 seconds in hand on Brown. The Dutchwoman began to give away time in the final stretch but she still had 12 seconds in hand by the line.

World Championships WE - ITT Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DIJK EllenNetherlands44:29
2BROWN GraceAustralia0:12
3REUSSER MarlenSwitzerland0:41
4GUAZZINI VittoriaItaly0:52
5THOMAS LeahUnited States1:18
6FAULKNER KristenUnited States1:25
7VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekNetherlands1:43
8BAKER GeorgiaAustralia1:46
9KOPECKY LotteBelgium1:50
10KIESENHOFER AnnaAustria1:56
11LABOUS JulietteFrance2:04
12KRÖGER MiekeGermany2:28
13VAN ANROOIJ ShirinNetherlands2:40
14NORSGAARD EmmaDenmark2:48
15LETH JulieDenmark2:53
16MOOLMAN AshleighSouth Africa3:00
17KIRCHMANN LeahCanada3:04
18BAUERNFEIND RicardaGermany3:09
19ZABELINSKAYA OlgaUzbekistan3:31
20LE NET MarieFrance3:35
21JASKULSKA MartaPoland3:40
22VAN DE VELDE JulieBelgium3:41
23FIDANZA AriannaItaly3:41
24SHAPIRA OmerIsrael4:01
25SKALNIAK-SÓJKA AgnieszkaPoland4:16
26HARTMANN ElenaSwitzerland5:01
27JACKSON AlisonCanada5:01
28ŽIGART UrškaSlovenia5:12
29WYLLIE EllaNew Zealand5:28
30HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia5:31
31ALONSO SandraSpain6:19
32OYARBIDE LourdesSpain6:22
33LE ROUX MaudeSouth Africa7:22
34LEUNG Wing YeeHong Kong7:26
35JENČUŠOVÁ NoraSlovakia7:42
36ROLAND LucianaArgentina8:31
37VARENYK MarynaUkraine9:02
38HOUILI NesrineAlgeria10:15
39AL SAYEGH SafiaUnited Arab Emirates13:46
40GARIB Rabia Pakistan21:36
41RIZWAN Zainab Pakistan23:01

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo