UCI Road World Championships: Benoît Cosnefroy possible late-hour addition for French

Benoît Cosnefroy could be a late-hour addition to defending champions France ahead of Sunday’s elite men’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships.

French daily L’Equipe reports that the recent winner of the GP du Québec will fly to Australia to play wingman to two-time defending champion Julian Alaphilippe.

The French cycling federation have not yet confirmed the report.

The Ag2r-Citroën rider confirmed last week he would not be racing the worlds despite solid form heading into the second half of the season.

Cosnefroy said he’s been in touch with French national coach Thomas Voeckler, but did not reveal more details to L’Equipe.

France won back-to-back world titles with Alaphilippe, but the French rider on Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl suffered through a rough and tumble 2022 marked by crashes and illness.

Alaphilippe missed the Tour de France and crashed out of the Vuelta a España.

Cosnefroy, winner of the 2017 U23 world title, would replace one of the confirmed French starters.

Other leaders include Christophe Laporte, who is the team’s card to play if the race comes down to a reduced bunch sprint.