UCI Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stunning elite women’s road race

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) took an incredible victory in the women’s elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia after a last-ditch attack inside the final kilometer.

Van Vleuten came into the race with a fractured elbow following her crash earlier in the championships but timed her attack to perfection, going clear just after a dangerous five-rider move was nullified in the closing stages of a pulsating race.

It looked as though a group of 12 would contest the win in a reduced bunch sprint but Van Vleuten had other ideas and jumped clear from the back of the group having been dropped previously on the last two laps of the race. She tore through the final bends, unable to get out of the saddle due to her injuries, but managed to hold off the sprinters who simply waited too long before unleashing their final kicks to the line.

In the end, a frustrated Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) picked up silver, with Silvia Persico (Italy) taking the bronze. The win marked Van Vleuten’s second road race world title after she claimed the rainbow jersey in Yorkshire back in 2019. Back then the Dutch rider attacked with 100km to go but this victory was entirely different in both nature and style.

“I still can’t believe it. I’m still waiting for the moment when someone will tell me that it’s not true. I was working for Marianne [Vos] and I suddenly found myself in the group. Then I felt that she wasn’t coming back, so I knew that I couldn’t sprint with my elbow, and I was waiting for the moment to attack from behind,” Van Vleuten said at the finish.

“That was the only chance that I had and I was waiting, and waiting until they came with a sprint over the top of me but they didn’t catch me.”

The Dutch team was weakened by the loss of Demi Vollering due to COVID-19 ahead of the race, while Van Vleuten started with a huge question mark hanging over her after she failed to take medal in the individual time trial and then crashed heavily in the mixed TTT, fracturing her elbow.

On the last three laps, the veteran Movistar rider was dropped each time the favorites hit the pivotal climb of Mount Pleasant. The 39-year-old fought back each time and even turned her hand to working for Marianne Vos on the final ascent after the Dutch sprinter was distanced.

However, when a group of five consisting of Liane Lippert (Germany), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa), and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) went clear for the second and final time it looked as though the Dutch would miss out on a medal.

A strong chase from Van Vleuten alongside the Belgians and Australians eventually caught the leaders on the final rise before the line but just as the leaders readied themselves for a sprint van Vleuten shot out from the back of the group. Hesitation seemed to grip the rest of the riders and those vital seconds were all Van Vleuten, with her heavily strapped elbow, needed to create her winning gap.

When asked at the finish how painful her condition had been during the race, Van Vleuten replied: “It was hell. I couldn’t go out of the saddle, so I had to do everything seated and my legs were exploding on the climb. Normally I really like to go out of the saddle. I had such a different plan. I wanted to go on Mount Keira and I was just the domestique today, with a broken elbow. Now I’m world champion.”

In the U23 category, Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand) took the title after finishing 12th.

Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the women’s road race cycling event at the UCI 2022 Road World Championship in Wollongong (Photo: Getty Images).