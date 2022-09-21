UCI Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten on standby after fracturing elbow in crash

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten is on official standby for the elite women’s road race Saturday after suffering a freak crash early in the mixed relay team time trial Wednesday at the UCI Road World Championships.

Dutch national team officials confirmed Van Vleuten suffered a “stable fracture” to her elbow.

“A final decision on whether or not to participate in the road race will be made later this week,” Dutch officials said.

Also read:

National coach Loes Gunnewijk will consult closely with Van Vleuten and the national doctor in the coming days.

”Annemiek is allowed to cycle with this stable fracture, but the question is of course with how much pain that will be,” Gunnewijk said. “We will see that in the coming days. We hope that Annemiek can still start, but that has to be justified.”

If Van Vleuten is unable to race, no replacement will be called up, officials confirmed.

Van Vleuten crashed heavily Wednesday just moments after rolling down the start ramp in the women’s heat of the mixed relay team time trial.

Van Vleuten was stunned from the impact, and did not continue in the race. She later walked out of the venue with the help of two team staffers.

Van Vleuten was on the second wheel when she abruptly swung left, struck the curb and race barriers, and slammed on her right side.

Teammate Ellen Van Dijk, riding behind her, bunny-hopped and rode over the rear wheel of Van Vleuten’s bike.

A trip to a local hospital confirmed her injuries.

After believing initially the crash was provoked by an exploding tire, Van Vleuten later said she did not know what caused her to lose control.