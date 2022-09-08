UCI releases multi-discipline 2023 world championship schedule

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the organizers of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships have released the full schedule of the 11-day, multi-discipline event in Scotland next year.

From August 3-13, some 13 UCI World Championships will be combined into one mega-event. The inaugural ‘one-worlds’ event will include competition in at least three disciplines per day, with medal events occurring on all 11 days.

“Glasgow and the whole of Scotland are creating sporting history by hosting this multi-discipline cycling event for the first time,” UCI president David Lappartient said.

“The UCI Cycling World Championships were one of my visions when I was first elected President of the UCI in 2017. That vision is now becoming a reality and the inaugural edition is really taking shape. The unveiling of the schedule enables us to visualise what awaits during these 11 days of non-stop cycling action. The entire cycling community can definitely expect great things.”

The event kicks off Thursday, August 3 with action on the track at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, as well as the downhill mountain bike competition on the legendary trails of Fort William.

The men’s elite road race will take place in central Scotland on the opening weekend, with the women’s elite road race closing out the week of competition on August 13.

According to the UCI, staggering the men’s and women’s elite road race events was done in accordance with the scheduling of the Tour de France.

“In addition to championing female cyclists, the decision to stage the men elite road race on the opening weekend and the women elite road race on the closing day was taken to ensure the best possible alignment with the UCI Road International Calendar, in particular with respect to their respective Tours de France.”

Further south, the Glentress Forest in the Tweed Valley will host the marathon and cross-country mountain bike events from mid-week to closing weekend.

The BMX, Trials, Gran Fondo, and Indoor Cycling disciplines will also crown world champions throughout the week.

Absent from the schedule are cyclocross and gravel. The 2023 Cyclocross World Championships will be held February 3-5 in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, while the gravel worlds is set for September 30-October 1 in the Venito region of Italy.