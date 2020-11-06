UCI publishes list of registered teams for 2021 as NTT scrambles

The UCI published its list of professional cycling teams that have already submitted their registration file for the 2021 season. The list includes all UCI WorldTour teams, UCI Women’s WorldTour teams and UCI ProTeams. Most WorldTour teams met the application deadline, with the exception of NTT Pro Cycling, which is scrambling to find a replacement sponsor since announcing in October that their principal sponsor would not continue in 2021.

There are 45 candidate teams for registration: 8 women’s teams and 18 men’s teams wishing respectively to renew their UCI Women’s WorldTeam and UCI WorldTeam status, and 19 men’s teams applying for registration as a UCI ProTeam in 2021.

The UCI and external financial auditor EY will assess whether the teams are in compliance with the UCI regulations. It is then the UCI License Commission then gives final approval.

Regarding the men’s WorldTour, the team most conspicuously absent is the African NTT Pro Cycling team, which has been struggling to find a new sponsor. Time is quickly running out for the squad, however, team principal Douglas Ryder remained positive. “It has been a good year on the bike. Sadly, it has not been so good from a sponsorship point of view in terms of our future, but we are piecing that puzzle together,” he said in a virtual press conference earlier in the week.

“When we announced that we needed a new partner, the response has been unbelievable from all over the world. Our social media presence has been incredible in terms of people just trying to support us,” Ryder went on to say. “We have people from America to Australia and everything in between loving this team and wanting to get involved, trying to make a difference, and trying to connect with us. It is tough in the world today economically, and some businesses are really struggling, and some aren’t. But we are very close to being on the road next year.”

That is good news for the pioneering African team. And while they have missed the initial deadline the UCI underlined that teams that do not appear on this list still have the possibility, to finalize their applications before the end of the registration procedure, which will be determined by the completion of the Licence Commission hearings, anticipated for December.

Women’s teams applying for a UCI Women’s WorldTour license and registration as a UCI Women’s WorldTeam

Team SD Worx

Women’s teams applying for registration as a UCI Women’s WorldTeam

Alé Btc Ljubljana Cipollini

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Fdj Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope

Greenedge Cycling

Liv Racing

Movistar Team Women

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

Men’s teams applying for registration as a UCI WorldTeam

AG2R Citroên Team

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain Victorious

Bora – Hansgrohe

Circus – Wanty Gobert (currently under UCI review)

Cofidis

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

EF Pro Cycling

Greenedge Cycling

Groupama – FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Israel Start-Up Nation

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto-Soudal

Movistar Team

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Men’s teams applying for registration as a UCI ProTeam

Alpecin – Fenix

B&B Hotels Klub Glaz

Bardiani Csf Faizané

Bingoal Casino WB

Burgos – BH

Caja Rural

Delko One Provence

Eolo – Kometa Cycling Team

Equipo Kern Pharma

Euskaltel – Euskadi

Gazprom – Rusvelo

Rally Cycling

Sidermec

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise

Team Arkea – Samsic

Team Novo Nordisk

Total Direct Energie

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Vini Zabú Brado Ktm