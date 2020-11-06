UCI publishes list of registered teams for 2021 as NTT scrambles
The UCI published its list of professional cycling teams that have already submitted their registration file for the 2021 season. The list includes all UCI WorldTour teams, UCI Women’s WorldTour teams and UCI ProTeams. Most WorldTour teams met the application deadline, with the exception of NTT Pro Cycling, which is scrambling to find a replacement sponsor since announcing in October that their principal sponsor would not continue in 2021.
There are 45 candidate teams for registration: 8 women’s teams and 18 men’s teams wishing respectively to renew their UCI Women’s WorldTeam and UCI WorldTeam status, and 19 men’s teams applying for registration as a UCI ProTeam in 2021.
The UCI and external financial auditor EY will assess whether the teams are in compliance with the UCI regulations. It is then the UCI License Commission then gives final approval.
Regarding the men’s WorldTour, the team most conspicuously absent is the African NTT Pro Cycling team, which has been struggling to find a new sponsor. Time is quickly running out for the squad, however, team principal Douglas Ryder remained positive. “It has been a good year on the bike. Sadly, it has not been so good from a sponsorship point of view in terms of our future, but we are piecing that puzzle together,” he said in a virtual press conference earlier in the week.
“When we announced that we needed a new partner, the response has been unbelievable from all over the world. Our social media presence has been incredible in terms of people just trying to support us,” Ryder went on to say. “We have people from America to Australia and everything in between loving this team and wanting to get involved, trying to make a difference, and trying to connect with us. It is tough in the world today economically, and some businesses are really struggling, and some aren’t. But we are very close to being on the road next year.”
That is good news for the pioneering African team. And while they have missed the initial deadline the UCI underlined that teams that do not appear on this list still have the possibility, to finalize their applications before the end of the registration procedure, which will be determined by the completion of the Licence Commission hearings, anticipated for December.
Women’s teams applying for a UCI Women’s WorldTour license and registration as a UCI Women’s WorldTeam
Team SD Worx
Women’s teams applying for registration as a UCI Women’s WorldTeam
Alé Btc Ljubljana Cipollini
Canyon-SRAM Racing
Fdj Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope
Greenedge Cycling
Liv Racing
Movistar Team Women
Team Sunweb
Trek-Segafredo
Men’s teams applying for registration as a UCI WorldTeam
AG2R Citroên Team
Astana Pro Team
Bahrain Victorious
Bora – Hansgrohe
Circus – Wanty Gobert (currently under UCI review)
Cofidis
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
EF Pro Cycling
Greenedge Cycling
Groupama – FDJ
Ineos Grenadiers
Israel Start-Up Nation
Jumbo-Visma
Lotto-Soudal
Movistar Team
Team Sunweb
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
Men’s teams applying for registration as a UCI ProTeam
Alpecin – Fenix
B&B Hotels Klub Glaz
Bardiani Csf Faizané
Bingoal Casino WB
Burgos – BH
Caja Rural
Delko One Provence
Eolo – Kometa Cycling Team
Equipo Kern Pharma
Euskaltel – Euskadi
Gazprom – Rusvelo
Rally Cycling
Sidermec
Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
Team Arkea – Samsic
Team Novo Nordisk
Total Direct Energie
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Vini Zabú Brado Ktm