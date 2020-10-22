UCI notifies Matteo Spreafico of adverse analytical finding
Samples were obtained from Spreafico during the Giro d'Italia, on October 15 and 16.
The UCI announced that Italian rider Matteo Spreafico has been notified of two adverse analytical findings in doping controls administered on October 15 – 16, 2020.
Results of the “A” test indicate a presence of Enobosarm (ostarine) which is listed as a prohibited substance under class S1.2 (other anabolic agents) in the WADA code.
Samples were obtained from Spreafico during the Giro d’Italia.
In accordance with the UCI anti-doping rules, Spreafico has been provisionally suspended.
Under the WADA code, he has the right to request and attend the analyses of B samples.
The 27-year-old Spreafico is racing with Vini Zabù–KTM for the current season.
Previously, Spreafico was racing with Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec, from 2017-2020.
At the time of this report, no comment has been provided by Spreafico or his team.