UCI investigates rogue car at Il Lombardia

The UCI is to investigate how a car made it onto the racecourse in the closing kilometers of Il Lombardia Saturday.

The private vehicle appeared on the course ahead of a speeding Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and though the German made a move to avoid it, he collided with the rear of the vehicle, fracturing his collarbone in the process. He then remounted his bike to take seventh.

The governing body is considering action against race organizers, RCS Sport, for failing to ensure the parcours was adequately closed off to public traffic.

“Events on the UCI WorldTour calendar are of the highest level and require fully closed roads at all times,” read a statement Saturday. “The UCI will consider lodging a complaint with the Disciplinary Commission against the event organizer RCS Sport.”

Saturday’s race, won by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was full of drama after young superstar Remco Evenepoel crashed on the steep Sormano descent, tumbling over a low wall and into a deep ravine. The 20-year-old was left with a broken pelvis and lung contusion.

“The UCI wishes a prompt recovery to Maximilian Schachmann as well as to Remco Evenepoel who was injured in an unrelated incident earlier in the race,” stated the UCI.

There has been no statement from RCS Sport as of yet.