UCI forces Andy Schleck women’s team to change kit after three other squads unveil similar looks

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The UCI will not be on the Christmas card list of the Andy Schleck women’s team after it ordered the squad to change its jersey design for 2022.

The order came this month after a multitude of teams launched new jerseys for next year with orange and purple designs. SD Worx, Human Powered Health, and the new UAE Team all unveiled similar-looking jerseys in recent weeks, posing a problem for fans trying to spot a rider in the bunch next year.

Despite the fact that Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch women’s team was the only one to maintain its color scheme and design from 2021, it was the one forced to make a change.

“Our team was highly surprised because our team is the only team of all teams below who did NOT change their jersey colors in any way compared to our 2021 jersey,” the team wrote in a scathing statement on its Facebook page. “Despite that our team was the first of all UCI teams with this design, the UCI still denied our jersey and leaves our team behind with an unfair feeling, especially because all our kit was already finished.

“At the end, our team also has to follow the UCI instructions which resulted in a new jersey design for 2022 for our team,” the statement read. “We are proud and thankful to all sponsors who gave our team an extra financial injection and we are proud to see our team comes out stronger out of this situation.”

VeloNews reached out to the UCI for comment, but it did not respond.

Also read:

With no budge from the UCI, the Andy Schleck women’s team had to swiftly redesign its jersey at break-neck speed to give its kit supplier CCN Sport Benelux an opportunity to make it in time. The team unveiled a new predominantly black design Friday, but the orange and purple fade remains on the sleeves.

The team hopes to have its new kit by the time it heads to its February training camp.