UCI confirms U23 and elite women will compete together at 2022 road worlds

There will be no separate U23 women’s races at the road worlds in 2022, the UCI confirmed.

A statement from the governing body Saturday announced that world titles and rainbow jerseys will be handed to elite and U23 racers after both age groups compete in the same road and time trial events in Wollongong this summer.

“As a transitional measure for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI road world championships, for technical and logistical reasons and due to commitments already made, the women’s races will include both the elite women and U23 women categories, and two titles will be awarded at the end of the events,” read the UCI’s message.

The statement also confirms that the women’s peloton will have to wait until 2025 for a standalone U23 race at the worlds as the peloton continues to push for separate events.

A recent survey by The Cyclists’ Alliance revealed that 97 percent of 96 respondents said they would prefer a stand-alone competition to a massed race.

“From the 2025 edition, which will be held in Kigali (Rwanda), a separate event will be organized for athletes in the women U23 category, read the note. “The award of a UCI world champion title in the road race and individual time trial in the women U23 category is a further step towards parity between men and women in terms of sports programs and is part of the policy implemented by the UCI in this area, which will lead, after an incremental progression, to the full attainment of this key objective for the Federation.”

UCI chief David Lappartient said the step to award a title to U23 racers is part of a wider move toward bigger things.

“With the award of a women’s Under 23 UCI world champion title in the road race and individual time trial at the next UCI road world Championships, I am delighted that we have taken another step towards parity between men and women in our sport. This innovation, like the progress made in protecting the integrity of cycling and its players, makes our sport more inclusive, and we will continue our work in this respect in the coming years,” Lappartient said.