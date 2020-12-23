UCI confirms top teams licenses for 2021

The women’s WorldTour expands from eight to nine in 2021, while the men’s WorldTour remains at 19 going into next season despite some worries that teams might close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The UCI confirmed Wednesday that nine women’s teams and 19 men’s teams received WorldTeam and WorldTour licenses, respectively, for the 2021 season.

Team SD Worx takes over from the Boels-Dolmans women’s team, and moves into the women’s top tier for the first time to expand the league from eight to nine for 2021. Movistar Team, GreenEdge Racing (formerly Mitchelton-Scott), and Team DSM (formerly Team Sunweb) have also been approved for Women’s WorldTeam licenses for 2021.

Teams already holding a WorldTeam license for 2021-2023 include Alé BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM Racing, FDJ Nouvelle Aquitane Futuroscope, Liv Racing (formerly CCC-Liv), and Trek-Segafredo.

On the men’s side, 19 teams received WorldTour licenses for 2021, while an additional 19 teams were granted ProTour credentials. The Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux team bumps up to the WorldTour for the coming season, filling the void left by CCC Team. The future of NTT Pro Cycling came down to the wire, but the team will retain its WorldTour spot in 2021 with the late arrival of new sponsors Assos-Qhubeka.

The big news in the second tier is that superstar Mathieu van der Poel will have an open door to race the Tour de France in 2021, if he wants to.

His Alpecin-Fenix squad will receive special dispensation for the coming season after winning the 2020 team title. As the top-ranked ProTeam, van der Poel and Co. will be given starts in all WorldTour events in 2021.

Van der Poel has already hinted he will race the 2021 Tour before heading to Japan to race in the Tokyo Olympic Games in mountain biking.

Arkéa-Samsic — the current home of Nairo Quintana — will be granted a spot in all the WorldTour one-day events as the second-ranked ProTeam. That means Quintana and his teammates will need to earn a wild-card bid to earn a start at the 2021 Tour.

ProTour team Alpecin Fenix will be permitted to race in WorldTour events in 2021. Photo: Mark Van Hecke/Getty Images

2021 women’s UCI WorldTeams licenses

Alé BTC Ljubljana

Canyon-SRAM Racing

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitane Futuroscope

Liv Racing

Trek-Segafredo

Movistar Team

GreenEdge Racing

Team DSM

Team SD Worx

2021 men’s UCI WorldTour licenses

AG2R Citroën Team

Bora – Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Groupama – FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Trek – Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Astana – Premier Tech

Bahrain Victorious

GreenEdge Cycling

Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux

Israel Start-up Nation

Team DSM

EF Education – Nippo

Team Qhubeka Assos

2021 men’s UCI ProTour licenses

Alpecin-Fenix

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè

Bingoal WB

Burgos – BH

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Eolo Kometa Cycling Team

Equipo Kern Pharma

Euskaltel – Euskadi

Gazprom-Rusvelo

Rally Cycling

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise

Team Novo Nordisk

Total Direct Énergie

Uno – X Pro Cycling Team

Vini Zabù Brado KTM

B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Delko

Team Arkéa – Samsic