UCI confirms approval of use of dropper posts after Mohoric’s Milan-San Remo move

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

It took the UCI less than 24 hours to react to Matej Mohorič’s radical use of a dropper seat post at Milan-San Remo.

The governing body clarified its position on the use of the component in a statement Sunday:

“The UCI equipment commission approved the use of dropper seat posts in road cycling competitions in 2014. Their use is subject to the minimum 5cm setback rule of article 1.3.013 of the UCI regulations, i.e., when the dropper seat post is set to its highest or lowest setting, the saddle setback must be in full compliance with article 1.3.013.”

Mohorič founded his dazzling victory at Milan-San Remo on Saturday with a daredevil descent off the Poggio, later explaining that he used a dropper post to get low and aero for the sinuous final descent.

It was one of the most notable times that the MTB seat post tech had been used in a road race.

“With the dropper post, I had a big, big advantage,” Mohorič explained Sunday. “I tested it many times in training. I knew exactly how to use it, and I knew it was very hard for whoever was behind me to keep up, because it lowers your center of gravity a lot. It gives you more handling and more control of the bike. It’s probably not physically possible to go as fast without it.”

Images of Mohorič’s winning Merida bike revealed that the Slovenian used a Fox Transfer SL Performance Elite dropper post with the lever mounted on his handlebar.

The UCI did not issue a statement as to whether Mohorič’s San Remo rig violated the 5cm setback rule mentioned in its statement.