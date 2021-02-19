UCI cancels dozens of events on 2021 calendar

The UCI announced Friday that due to health and safety concerns, as well as restrictions on event permitting, it has been forced to cancel 38 events on the 2021 calendar.

Following a video conference between the UCI and representatives from event organizers (AIOCC), teams (AIGCP), and riders (CPA), it was announced the events to remain on the calendar, and what events would not take place until 2022.

Of the men’s and women’s events to be scratched from the calendar, 24 have requested postponement to later in the year.

“As of today, 38 events have been canceled in 2021 at men’s and women’s professional level (Class 1 and above). While some of these are definitively canceled and will not take place before 2022, others have requested to be rescheduled to a later date in 2021,” the UCI indicated in a communique.

Regarding the events which have requested alternate positions on the calendar, cycling’s international governing body said it would review requests, and make determinations before April 1.

“This is the case of 24 events. The UCI will review the requests of these organizers in close collaboration with the different parties concerned. It will set the new dates with a view to the overall coherence of the calendar and in the general interest of cycling, then will communicate its decisions by the end of March at the latest.”

Already, many events in Australia, South America, Spain, Portugal, France, and other European countries were preemptively removed from the calendar or failed to receive permitting from local authorities forcing them to cancel or postpone.

The fallout is some events such as the Tour de la Provence last week, and the UAE Tour which starts Sunday, are drawing top-notch men’s fields. On the women’s side, events in Belgium and the Netherlands are also drawing top talent.

In 2020, 15 men’s WorldTour events were canceled as a result of the pandemic. Of the 58 events initially on ProSeries calendar for last season, just 29 remained as of May 2020.

A full list of road cycling events that have been canceled or postponed is available from the UCI.