UCI bans yet another women’s team jersey

The UCI is busy banning again, and it has forced yet another women’s team to change its 2022 jersey at the last minute.

Spanish Continental team Bizkaia-Durango is the latest forced into a late change in colors after the UCI decided its scheme would make it too similar to its WorldTour leader’s jersey.

The team has said it submitted a design identical to the one it has used for several seasons.

The UCI jersey is all purple and is worn throughout the season by the rider at the top of the WorldTour standings. The UCI already forced SD Worx to change its kit due to its similarities with purple jersey and it has now taken aim at Bizkaia-Durango.

“At this late time of the pre-season we would have loved to show our kit for the 2022 season, but sadly we cannot yet,” a statement from the team said. “We have worn pink for the last six seasons, and this has become one of the hallmarks of the team.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale has rejected two different designs of our kit due to their similarity to the UCI Women’s WorldTour leader’s jersey. We don’t know yet if we will be able to wear our color this season, but we hope to show our new skin soon.”

Bizkaia-Durango is the second team this winter to have its jersey color scheme rejected by the UCI.

Last month, cycling’s governing body told the Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch women’s team to go back to the drawing board after it deemed there were too many similar kits in the peloton.

The team had already manufactured its kit for 2022 at the time.

SD Worx, Human Powered Health, and UAE all unveiled pink and purple kits, but it was the Andy Schleck team that was forced to alter it despite being the first to come up with the color scheme, as it had used it in previous seasons.

The team issued an updated design and hopes to have its new kit ready for its February training camp. It sold off much of the already manufactured kit to recuperate the costs of producing it.

VeloNews has contacted the UCI regarding its decisions relating to Bizkaia-Durango and the Andy Schleck women’s squad but has received no response to either.