UCI announces 2023 team licenses

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced the teams that are registered for the 2023 season, including UCI Women’s WorldTeams, UCI WorldTeams and UCI ProTeams.

On the women’s side, Israel Premier Tech Roland was added as the fifteenth and final UCI Women’s WorldTeam for 2023.

Fenix-Deceuninck was given a UCI Women’s WorldTour license for next year, while Ag Insurange-NXTG and Certizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team applied but were denied a jump up the rungs. They remain UCI Women’s Continental Teams for 2023.

“As the number of candidate teams was greater than the number of licenses available for the first time since the creation of the division, the teams were evaluated on the basis of the sporting criterion, in accordance with article 2.13.035 of the UCI Regulations. As such, the applications from the following teams could not be accepted,” read a statement from the UCI.

On the men’s side, Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic were promoted to UCI WorldTeam status, bringing the total of men’s WorldTeams to 18.

Israel-PremierTech and Lotto-Dstny, however were relegated from the men’s top-tier status and will have UCI ProTeam status in 2023. UNO-X Pro Cycling Team will also be a UCI ProTeam.

2023 UCI Women’s WorldTeams (women’s 1st division)

CANYON//SRAM RACING (CSR – GER)

EF EDUCATION – TIBCO – SVB (TIB – USA)

FDJ-SUEZ (FST – FRA)

GREENEDGE CYCLING (BEX – AUS)

HUMAN POWERED HEALTH (HPW – USA)

LIV RACING TEQFIND (LIV – NED)

MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN (MOV – ESP)

TEAM DSM (DSM – NED)

TEAM JUMBO VISMA (JVW – NED)

TEAM SD WORX (SDW – NED)

TREK – SEGAFREDO (TFS – USA)

UAE TEAM (UAD – UAE)

UNO-X PRO CYCLING TEAM (UXT – NOR).

2023 UCI WorldTeams (men’s 1st division)

AG2R CITROEN TEAM (ACT – FRA)

ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK (ADC – BEL)

ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM (AST – KAZ)

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS (TBV – BRN)

BORA – HANSGROHE (BOH – GER)

COFIDIS (COF – FRA)

EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST (EFE – USA)

GREENEDGE CYCLING (BEX – AUS)

GROUPAMA – FDJ (GFC – FRA)

INEOS GRENADIERS (IGD – GBR)

INTERMARCHÉ – CIRCUS – WANTY (ICW – BEL)

JUMBO-VISMA (TJV – NED)

MOVISTAR TEAM (MOV – ESP)

SOUDAL QUICK-STEP (SOQ – BEL)

TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC (ARK – FRA)

TEAM DSM (DSM – NED) – the Licence Commission has made the second and third years of the licence conditional on the provision, during the season, of additional documents related to the financial criterion

TREK – SEGAFREDO (TFS – USA)

UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAD – UAE).

2023 UCI ProTeams (men’s 2nd division)