UCI announce ‘Super Worlds’ for France in 2027

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

At the UCI Congress in Australia the sport’s governing body unveiled its plans to hold the next UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027 in Haute Savoie, France. The ‘Super Worlds’ is set to take place every four years with the first one set for Glasgow, Scotland in 2023.

The event in France in 2027 will comprise of 19 disciplines, including gravel and junior worlds. The full list of world championships announced is below.

Montreal is also confirmed to host the 2026 UCI Road World Championships. The last time the event took place in North America was back in 2015, in Richmond, Virginia. Montreal also played host to the 1974 worlds, with Eddy Merckx winning the men’s elite road race.

Upcoming world championship venues

2027 Super Worlds (now 19 including Junior Track & Gravel) – Haute Savoie, France

2028 MTB – Leogang, Austria

2026 Road – Montreal, Canada

2024 Junior Track – China (city not specified)

2025 Junior Track – Apeldoorn, Netherlands

2025 Track – San Juan, Argentina

2026 Track – Shanghai, China

2026 Marathon MTB – Primero San Martino Castrozza, Italy

2024 Gravel – Vlaams Brabant, Belgium

2025 Gravel – Nice, France

2026 Gravel – Nannup, Australia