Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

UCI announce ‘Super Worlds’ for France in 2027

Montreal confirmed for 2026 UCI Road World Championships.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

At the UCI Congress in Australia the sport’s governing body unveiled its plans to hold the next UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027 in Haute Savoie, France. The ‘Super Worlds’ is set to take place every four years with the first one set for Glasgow, Scotland in 2023.

The event in France in 2027 will comprise of 19 disciplines, including gravel and junior worlds. The full list of world championships announced is below.

Montreal is also confirmed to host the 2026 UCI Road World Championships. The last time the event took place in North America was back in 2015, in Richmond, Virginia. Montreal also played host to the 1974 worlds, with Eddy Merckx winning the men’s elite road race.

Upcoming world championship venues

2027 Super Worlds (now 19 including Junior Track & Gravel) – Haute Savoie, France
2028 MTB – Leogang, Austria
2026 Road – Montreal, Canada
2024 Junior Track – China (city not specified)
2025 Junior Track – Apeldoorn, Netherlands
2025 Track – San Juan, Argentina
2026 Track – Shanghai, China
2026 Marathon MTB – Primero San Martino Castrozza, Italy
2024 Gravel – Vlaams Brabant, Belgium
2025 Gravel – Nice, France
2026 Gravel – Nannup, Australia

Stay On Topic

promo logo