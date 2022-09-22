UCI announce ‘Super Worlds’ for France in 2027
Montreal confirmed for 2026 UCI Road World Championships.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
At the UCI Congress in Australia the sport’s governing body unveiled its plans to hold the next UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027 in Haute Savoie, France. The ‘Super Worlds’ is set to take place every four years with the first one set for Glasgow, Scotland in 2023.
The event in France in 2027 will comprise of 19 disciplines, including gravel and junior worlds. The full list of world championships announced is below.
Montreal is also confirmed to host the 2026 UCI Road World Championships. The last time the event took place in North America was back in 2015, in Richmond, Virginia. Montreal also played host to the 1974 worlds, with Eddy Merckx winning the men’s elite road race.
Upcoming world championship venues
2027 Super Worlds (now 19 including Junior Track & Gravel) – Haute Savoie, France
2028 MTB – Leogang, Austria
2026 Road – Montreal, Canada
2024 Junior Track – China (city not specified)
2025 Junior Track – Apeldoorn, Netherlands
2025 Track – San Juan, Argentina
2026 Track – Shanghai, China
2026 Marathon MTB – Primero San Martino Castrozza, Italy
2024 Gravel – Vlaams Brabant, Belgium
2025 Gravel – Nice, France
2026 Gravel – Nannup, Australia
It's official! 🌈
Haute-Savoie 🇫🇷 will be hosting the second edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027, uniting cycling's disciplines 🌎#HauteSavoie2027 | @Dep_74 pic.twitter.com/n20e7f0B9W
— UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 22, 2022