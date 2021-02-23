Road

UAE Tour stage 3: Tadej Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to secure grip on GC

Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin featured in early breakaway attempt.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) fended off Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) to win the stage and secure his overall leader’s jersey in Tuesday’s third stage at the UAE Tour.

The pair pulled clear with about 4km to go on the decisive Jebel Hafeet climb. Yates tried in vain to drop the 2020 Tour de France winner off his wheel with several searing attacks in the closing kilometers.

“We wanted the win and we got one,” Pogačar said. “It was a tough stage. The guys drove me to the bottom of the climb and then set the pace. All I had to do was respond to attacks. It was super hard, but I am super happy to win. I knew exactly the sprint and what I needed to do. I started early, with two corners, it’s hard to pass from behind, so it was an advantage to sprint first.”

With the pressure to win on his team’s home roads, Pogačar cooly marked Yates wheel to defend his overall leader’s jersey. Pogačar pounced with under 1km to go to take position coming into the final curves, and won the stage by a bike’s length.

“There are still four stages. Anything can happen, echelons and one more climb,” Pogačar said. “It’s going to be a hard battle to the end.”

Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) crossed the line third at 47 seconds back. Pogačar, who started in the leader’s jersey, now leads by 43 seconds to Yates. João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) slotted into third overall at 1:03 back.

“It was a really hard pace on the whole climb, and it was super-warm, so it was hard,” said Almeida, who defended a podium spot. “I did a good effort, and I am happy with the result as well.”

Things get spicy on Jebel Hafeet

The main brunt of the pack hit the base of the decisive climb after collaborating to reel in a two-rider breakaway. Ineos Grenadiers and UAE-Team Emirates helped finish off the chase to leading rider Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-Citroën) with 8km to go, with the GC contenders poised to jump.

Chris Froome dangled near the back of GC group with 9km to go, and later lost contact with about 6km to go in his season debut in his high-profile move to Israel Start-Up Nation. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), a two-time winner on the climb, ceded ground with 7km to go.

A high pace at the front soon saw the GC group dwindled to about 20 riders with 5km to go, with Dani Martínez taking deep pulls at the front in his debut with Ineos Grenadiers. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) dropped the hammer with 5km to go, and again at 4.5km to go, with Yates and Pogačar marking his wheel.

Yates countered with just over 4km to go, gapping Kuss who pulled back to help teammate Chris Harper, who started the day fourth overall. Yates surged again with 3.6km ago, but Pogačar was all over him. Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) was riding well in the main chasing group.

Yates tried — and tried again in vain — to shake Pogačar and ride the Tour de France champion off his wheel.

Early breakaway drives it to climb

Legs were fresh following Monday’s time trial stage, won by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who extended his time trial winning streak to eight races.

The 166km third stage from Strata Manufactoring to Jebel Hafeet was pancake flat until the final kick to the finish line. The 1,000m vertical climb features average grade of 6.9 percent at 10.6km, providing a sharp finish to one of the race’s decisive stages.

Lotto-Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt, among the peloton’s confirmed breakaway artists, peeled away early. Linking up with him was Ag2r-Citroën’s Gallopin, and the pair carved up a promising gap of north of three minutes.

The top teams were slow to organize but trimmed the gap to about 1 minute with just over 10km to go. Seeing the fight was up, De Gendt sat up, leaving Gallopin to dangle off the front heading toward the climb.

Up next: Another shot for the sprinters

After echelons blew up Sunday’s opening stage opening the door for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to win before leave the race, Wednesday’s flat run-in stage 4 should give the bunch’s pure sprinters a chance at glory.

The 204km loop course starting and finishing on Al Marjan Island could be open to echelons with strong, gusting winds along the coast. Riders such as Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) will be the pre-stage favorites.

UAE Tour Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:58:35
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:48
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:48
5VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:48
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:48
7STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:54
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:54
9HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00
10BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:09
11KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
12HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation1:26
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:26
14SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange1:26
15FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:26
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26
17SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:38
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:38
19POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:11
20FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:11
22MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates2:11
23ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:11
24CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:11
25HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:11
26HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:11
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech 2:11
28BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech 2:32
29FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2:32
30GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:40
31TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:44
32DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 3:29
33GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange3:42
34MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:42
35VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team3:42
36MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:42
37ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04
38MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4:18
39BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:00
40FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation5:00
41POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates5:00
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:00
43PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:00
44WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team5:14
45HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team5:14
46DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM5:16
47GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation5:37
48HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:43
49ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM6:56
50ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ7:15
51LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ7:16
52BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ7:16
53VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ7:16
54RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers7:31
55VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7:31
56SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers7:31
57PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team7:31
58BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team7:54
59VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma9:07
60VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9:36
61SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech 9:36
62WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo9:36
63ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM10:37
64NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:40
65KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:06
66CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo11:36
67BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates11:36
68SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal11:36
69PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma11:36
70LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech 11:52
71GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech 11:52
72KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step14:04
73MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step14:04
74BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange14:04
75LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:04
76GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team14:04
77VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:04
78BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe14:28
79DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal15:24
80SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:05
81ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation16:05
82HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange16:05
83MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange16:05
84GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation16:05
85BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation16:05
86BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo16:05
87DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation16:05
88VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:05
89DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma16:05
90MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:05
91VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:05
92BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ16:05
93VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma16:05
94GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech 16:05
95DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo16:05
96LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ16:05
97REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo16:05
98BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ16:05
99EWAN CalebLotto Soudal16:05
100PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16:05
101KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal16:05
102VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:05
103BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step16:05
104DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal16:05
105WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16:05
106VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal16:05
107TORRES AlbertMovistar Team16:05
108GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates16:05
109KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM16:05
110CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team16:05
111RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates16:05
112ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team16:05
113MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team16:05
114AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers16:05
115DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM16:05
116GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers16:05
117COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange16:05
118ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step16:05
119ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers16:05
120HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16:05
121GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange17:39
122LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo19:07
123MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo19:07
124ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe19:35
125BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious19:35
126WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious19:35
127TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:35
128SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe19:35
129MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious19:35
130BOL CeesTeam DSM19:55
131LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe20:01
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates7:58:30
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:43
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03
4HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:45
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:36
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:38
8CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39
9FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:32
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:47
11ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ8:10
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:49
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9:58
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:10
15STORK FlorianTeam DSM10:21
16HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation10:36
17FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates10:38
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo10:42
19SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange10:46
20BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team10:51
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech 10:58
22KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma11:06
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:17
24POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:20
25POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious11:26
26MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates11:40
27HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious11:45
28ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe12:11
29GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo12:14
30DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 12:19
31TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:21
32FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team12:22
33HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:37
34BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12:40
35BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech 12:47
36MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:06
37MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers13:11
38ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:47
39VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team13:53
40GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange14:00
41POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates14:06
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14:14
43BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma14:16
44FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation14:53
45WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team14:59
46MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step15:00
47DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM15:23
48PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:33
49GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation15:34
50HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:46
51ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM16:20
52HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:20
53RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers16:55
54VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:01
55DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma17:01
56VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17:02
57ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step17:19
58LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ17:20
59BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ17:33
60GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates17:41
61SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers17:46
62VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:56
63RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates18:00
64VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:07
65PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18:22
66REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo18:24
67BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team18:30
68SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech 18:37
69VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:54
70WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo19:00
71VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team19:37
72ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM19:41
73CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo20:32
74NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:48
75SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal20:51
76LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo20:53
77LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech 21:06
78PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma21:07
79KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:10
80GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech 22:16
81BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange23:21
82GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team23:22
83KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step23:40
84VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:09
85LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:17
86GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers24:22
87BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo24:36
88BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe24:40
89DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal24:49
90WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:54
91BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation25:00
92VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma25:08
93HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange25:13
94DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation25:15
95TORRES AlbertMovistar Team25:23
96HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:28
97LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ25:33
98ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation25:39
99GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech 25:40
100KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM25:43
101DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM25:45
102MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team25:48
103CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team25:48
104COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange25:55
105BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ25:56
106ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team25:59
107GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation26:00
108KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal26:02
109MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange26:02
110BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step26:06
111AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers26:09
112DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal26:12
113DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo26:22
114SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:24
115VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal26:29
116EWAN CalebLotto Soudal26:30
117ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers26:34
118MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:40
119PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:00
120VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:07
121GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange27:38
122WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious28:41
123MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious28:49
124MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo29:09
125TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:27
126ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe29:31
127BOL CeesTeam DSM29:38
128BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious29:49
129SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe30:00
130LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe30:54
131BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ32:27
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates7:58:30
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:45
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:36
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:49
6VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:10
7STORK FlorianTeam DSM10:21
8DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 12:19
9BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12:40
10BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech 12:47
11MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:06
12MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers13:11
13ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:47
14DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM15:23
15GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation15:34
16HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:46
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM16:20
18RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers16:55
19VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:01
20DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma17:01
21SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers17:46
22VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:07
23SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech 18:37
24WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo19:00
25SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal20:51
26GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech 22:16
27GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers24:22
28BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo24:36
29DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM25:45
30COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange25:55
31ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team25:59
32VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:07
33GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange27:38
34WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious28:41
35MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious28:49
36MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo29:09
37BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ32:27
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates39
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step28
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers21
4MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step18
5GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team16
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers16
7DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma16
8BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo16
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12
10BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10
12BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9
13LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo9
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7
15SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech 7
16VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
17CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6
18HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma5
19GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation5
20ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ4
21STORK FlorianTeam DSM4
22WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
23POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
24DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 3
25GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3
26MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2
27MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
28BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1
29BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE-Team Emirates 24:00:14
2Deceuninck - Quick Step3:49
3Team Jumbo-Visma12:42
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits12:59
5Trek - Segafredo16:50
6EF Education - Nippo17:47
7Bahrain - Victorious20:25
8INEOS Grenadiers25:04
9Astana - Premier Tech 30:06
10Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:09
11BORA - hansgrohe31:35
12AG2R Citroën Team33:02
13Israel Start-Up Nation34:34
14Team DSM36:17
15Groupama - FDJ36:31
16Team BikeExchange42:13
17Movistar Team42:32
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS49:32
19Lotto Soudal51:10

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic