UAE Tour stage 3: Tadej Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to secure grip on GC
Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin featured in early breakaway attempt.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) fended off Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) to win the stage and secure his overall leader’s jersey in Tuesday’s third stage at the UAE Tour.
The pair pulled clear with about 4km to go on the decisive Jebel Hafeet climb. Yates tried in vain to drop the 2020 Tour de France winner off his wheel with several searing attacks in the closing kilometers.
“We wanted the win and we got one,” Pogačar said. “It was a tough stage. The guys drove me to the bottom of the climb and then set the pace. All I had to do was respond to attacks. It was super hard, but I am super happy to win. I knew exactly the sprint and what I needed to do. I started early, with two corners, it’s hard to pass from behind, so it was an advantage to sprint first.”
With the pressure to win on his team’s home roads, Pogačar cooly marked Yates wheel to defend his overall leader’s jersey. Pogačar pounced with under 1km to go to take position coming into the final curves, and won the stage by a bike’s length.
“There are still four stages. Anything can happen, echelons and one more climb,” Pogačar said. “It’s going to be a hard battle to the end.”
Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) crossed the line third at 47 seconds back. Pogačar, who started in the leader’s jersey, now leads by 43 seconds to Yates. João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) slotted into third overall at 1:03 back.
“It was a really hard pace on the whole climb, and it was super-warm, so it was hard,” said Almeida, who defended a podium spot. “I did a good effort, and I am happy with the result as well.”
Things get spicy on Jebel Hafeet
The main brunt of the pack hit the base of the decisive climb after collaborating to reel in a two-rider breakaway. Ineos Grenadiers and UAE-Team Emirates helped finish off the chase to leading rider Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-Citroën) with 8km to go, with the GC contenders poised to jump.
Chris Froome dangled near the back of GC group with 9km to go, and later lost contact with about 6km to go in his season debut in his high-profile move to Israel Start-Up Nation. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), a two-time winner on the climb, ceded ground with 7km to go.
A high pace at the front soon saw the GC group dwindled to about 20 riders with 5km to go, with Dani Martínez taking deep pulls at the front in his debut with Ineos Grenadiers. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) dropped the hammer with 5km to go, and again at 4.5km to go, with Yates and Pogačar marking his wheel.
Yates countered with just over 4km to go, gapping Kuss who pulled back to help teammate Chris Harper, who started the day fourth overall. Yates surged again with 3.6km ago, but Pogačar was all over him. Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) was riding well in the main chasing group.
Yates tried — and tried again in vain — to shake Pogačar and ride the Tour de France champion off his wheel.
Early breakaway drives it to climb
Legs were fresh following Monday’s time trial stage, won by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who extended his time trial winning streak to eight races.
The 166km third stage from Strata Manufactoring to Jebel Hafeet was pancake flat until the final kick to the finish line. The 1,000m vertical climb features average grade of 6.9 percent at 10.6km, providing a sharp finish to one of the race’s decisive stages.
Lotto-Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt, among the peloton’s confirmed breakaway artists, peeled away early. Linking up with him was Ag2r-Citroën’s Gallopin, and the pair carved up a promising gap of north of three minutes.
The top teams were slow to organize but trimmed the gap to about 1 minute with just over 10km to go. Seeing the fight was up, De Gendt sat up, leaving Gallopin to dangle off the front heading toward the climb.
Up next: Another shot for the sprinters
After echelons blew up Sunday’s opening stage opening the door for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to win before leave the race, Wednesday’s flat run-in stage 4 should give the bunch’s pure sprinters a chance at glory.
The 204km loop course starting and finishing on Al Marjan Island could be open to echelons with strong, gusting winds along the coast. Riders such as Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) will be the pre-stage favorites.
UAE Tour Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:58:35
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:48
|4
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:48
|5
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:48
|7
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:54
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:54
|9
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00
|10
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|12
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:26
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26
|14
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|1:26
|15
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:26
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:26
|17
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:38
|19
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:11
|20
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:11
|22
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:11
|23
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:11
|24
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:11
|25
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:11
|26
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:11
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:11
|28
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:32
|29
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:32
|30
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:40
|31
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:44
|32
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:29
|33
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|3:42
|34
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:42
|35
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|3:42
|36
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:42
|37
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:04
|38
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:18
|39
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:00
|40
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:00
|41
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:00
|42
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:00
|43
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:00
|44
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:14
|45
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:14
|46
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|5:16
|47
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:37
|48
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:43
|49
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|6:56
|50
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:15
|51
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:16
|52
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:16
|53
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:16
|54
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:31
|55
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|7:31
|56
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:31
|57
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|7:31
|58
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:54
|59
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:07
|60
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:36
|61
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:36
|62
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:36
|63
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|10:37
|64
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:40
|65
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:06
|66
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:36
|67
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:36
|68
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|11:36
|69
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:36
|70
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:52
|71
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:52
|72
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:04
|73
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:04
|74
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|14:04
|75
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:04
|76
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:04
|77
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:04
|78
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:28
|79
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|15:24
|80
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:05
|81
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:05
|82
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|16:05
|83
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|16:05
|84
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:05
|85
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:05
|86
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:05
|87
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:05
|88
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:05
|89
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:05
|90
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:05
|91
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:05
|92
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:05
|93
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:05
|94
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:05
|95
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:05
|96
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:05
|97
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:05
|98
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:05
|99
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|16:05
|100
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16:05
|101
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|16:05
|102
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:05
|103
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:05
|104
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|16:05
|105
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16:05
|106
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|16:05
|107
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|16:05
|108
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:05
|109
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|16:05
|110
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|16:05
|111
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:05
|112
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|16:05
|113
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|16:05
|114
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:05
|115
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|16:05
|116
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:05
|117
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|16:05
|118
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:05
|119
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:05
|120
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16:05
|121
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|17:39
|122
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:07
|123
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:07
|124
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:35
|125
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:35
|126
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:35
|127
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:35
|128
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:35
|129
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:35
|130
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|19:55
|131
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:01
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:58:30
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03
|4
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43
|5
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:45
|6
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:38
|8
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39
|9
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:32
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:47
|11
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:10
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:49
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:58
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:10
|15
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|10:21
|16
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:36
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:38
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:42
|19
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|10:46
|20
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:51
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:58
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:06
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:17
|24
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:20
|25
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:26
|26
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:40
|27
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:45
|28
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:11
|29
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:14
|30
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:19
|31
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:21
|32
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:22
|33
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:37
|34
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:40
|35
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:47
|36
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:06
|37
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:11
|38
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:47
|39
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|13:53
|40
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|14:00
|41
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:06
|42
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:14
|43
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:16
|44
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:53
|45
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:59
|46
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:00
|47
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|15:23
|48
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:33
|49
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:34
|50
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:46
|51
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|16:20
|52
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:20
|53
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:55
|54
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:01
|55
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:01
|56
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17:02
|57
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:19
|58
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:20
|59
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:33
|60
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:41
|61
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:46
|62
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:56
|63
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:00
|64
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:07
|65
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18:22
|66
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:24
|67
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:30
|68
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:37
|69
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:54
|70
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:00
|71
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:37
|72
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|19:41
|73
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:32
|74
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:48
|75
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|20:51
|76
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:53
|77
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:06
|78
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:07
|79
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:10
|80
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:16
|81
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|23:21
|82
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:22
|83
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:40
|84
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:09
|85
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:17
|86
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:22
|87
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:36
|88
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:40
|89
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|24:49
|90
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:54
|91
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:00
|92
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:08
|93
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|25:13
|94
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:15
|95
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|25:23
|96
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:28
|97
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:33
|98
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:39
|99
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:40
|100
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|25:43
|101
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|25:45
|102
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|25:48
|103
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|25:48
|104
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|25:55
|105
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:56
|106
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|25:59
|107
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:00
|108
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|26:02
|109
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|26:02
|110
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:06
|111
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:09
|112
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|26:12
|113
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:22
|114
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:24
|115
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|26:29
|116
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|26:30
|117
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:34
|118
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:40
|119
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:00
|120
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:07
|121
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|27:38
|122
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|123
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:49
|124
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:09
|125
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:27
|126
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:31
|127
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|29:38
|128
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:49
|129
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:00
|130
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:54
|131
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:27
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:58:30
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:45
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:49
|6
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:10
|7
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|10:21
|8
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:19
|9
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:40
|10
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:47
|11
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:06
|12
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:11
|13
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:47
|14
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|15:23
|15
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:34
|16
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:46
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|16:20
|18
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:55
|19
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:01
|20
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:01
|21
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:46
|22
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:07
|23
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:37
|24
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:00
|25
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|20:51
|26
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:16
|27
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:22
|28
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:36
|29
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|25:45
|30
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|25:55
|31
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|25:59
|32
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:07
|33
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|27:38
|34
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|35
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:49
|36
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:09
|37
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:27
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|4
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|5
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|7
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|8
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|16
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|10
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|12
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|13
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|16
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|17
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|18
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|19
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|20
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|21
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|4
|22
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|23
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|24
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|25
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|26
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|27
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|28
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|29
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:00:14
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:49
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:42
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:59
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:50
|6
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:47
|7
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:25
|8
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:04
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:06
|10
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:09
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:35
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:02
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:34
|14
|Team DSM
|36:17
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:31
|16
|Team BikeExchange
|42:13
|17
|Movistar Team
|42:32
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|49:32
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|51:10
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.