UAE Tour: Tadej Pogačar seals GC victory as Caleb Ewan claims first win of the season

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took the final stage sprint at the UAE Tour on Saturday.

The Aussie fastman clocked his first win of the season after beating Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) in a chaotic sprint on the Abu Dhabi breakwater.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates) finished safely in the bunch to secure GC victory and get his build toward a Tour de France defense off to a winning start. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second overall having survived a scare when caught up in a large crash at 40km to go. Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rounded out the final podium.

“We came here to win a stage and there was only one more left, and my first sprints were a bit average so there was pressure on me to win today,” Ewan said afterward.

The Lotto-Soudal leader had twice lost out to Bennett in the opening sprints of the race, and having been accustomed to starting his season on home roads at the Tour Down Under, said his victory provided a timely confidence-boost.

“It was a bit of a relief,” he said. “I haven’t been this far into the year without a win in my whole career so it feels good to have a win before going back to Europe and starting the season there.”

Lotto-Soudal was the first team to get organized for the final sprint and put three riders into a leadout while Bennett was closed off from the wheel of his teammates.

The Irishman eventually found his partner man Michael Mørkøv and the duo hit the front first as Ewan marked Bennett’s wheel. When Bennett launched from behind his teammate, Ewan kicked hard to take the win by half a bike-length. Bahaus came up late to secure third.

Echelons sweep up early break

An exposed stretch of crosswinds at 65km to go saw Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Ineos Grenadiers force a split.

However, the teams’ efforts to distance Pogačar and aid Yates and Almeida were foiled as the Slovenian made the front echelon of around 15. Yates, Bennett, Fernando Gaviria, and Caleb Ewan also made the front group, though Almeida was caught in the second group, around 25 seconds back.

The upping of pace in the crosswinds saw the early break of three Astana-Premier Tech and Groupama FDJ riders caught up after the trio went off the front from the opening minutes of the race.

The race all came back together after around 15km of the initial split as the vigor went out of the malfunctioning front echelon.

Pile up at 40km catches out Adam Yates and neutralizes the action

A touching of wheels in the peloton at 40km to go on a wide-open highway saw a score of riders come down and many held up behind them. Although the whole bunch was able to get up and resume racing, Yates was pictured with a bloody face and cuts to his nose and chin.

The peloton slowed the pace to allow Yates back to the bunch after being attended to by the team and official medics.

Ineos Grenadiers kept Yates safe from there on, leading the bunch through the streets of Abu Dhabi before Quick-Step came to the fore en masse to take control for Bennett at 2.5km to go as the sprint began to unfold.