UAE Tour stage 3: Stefan Bissegger upsets Filippo Ganna for time trial victory
Ganna finishes seven seconds back on Bissegger as Tom Dumoulin, Tadej Pogačar top the GC pack ahead of summit finish Wednesday.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) blasted to time trial victory on stage 3 of the 2022 UAE Tour.
Bissegger upset TT world champion Filippo Ganna with a blazing 55.58kph ride that left the Italian in second place.
The 23-year-old Swiss can add his victory to a blossoming palmarès that includes time trial triumphs at Paris-Nice and the Benelux Tour. He now takes the red leader’s jersey into stage 4 on Wednesday.
“I had a really good time trial today. I was pretty confident that I had good power and could do a good time. You never know in time trials how good your opponents are until the end though,” Bissegger said after the stage wrapped up.
Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) took third to complete a who’s-who of time trialists on the day’s podium.
Defending UAE Tour champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) obviously hasn’t been slowed down by his brush with COVID over winter. The double Tour de France champ finished fourth in the 9km test, second of the GC contenders and just 4 seconds behind Dumoulin.
João Almeida (UAE Emirates) was next fastest of the GC riders, 4 seconds back on his teammate Pogačar. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Qazaqstan) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were next best of the classification pack, 3 and 7 seconds back on Almeida respectively.
American talent Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) cranked out an impressive time of 10.11 to leave him 11th on the stage.
Beautiful scenes here in Ajman today 🤩💪@ajmantourism #uaetour pic.twitter.com/xMNzb0tr0u
— UAE Tour Official (@uae_tour) February 22, 2022
The 9km out-and-back on the edge of Ajman was as straightforward as you can get, with huge highway lanes and just one U-Turn for complication. Blustering winds and smooth tarmac made aerodynamics as much a factor as pure horsepower on the near-straight course.
Bissegger was early out of the gate and promptly took his spot in the hotseat with his mark of 9.43. He wasn’t expected to stay there so long however.
The big Swiss was able to make himself comfy for some time before TT aces Ganna and Dumoulin rolled down the ramp. All-eyes were on Ganna to top the board, but the Italian was one second down at the intermediate check and only shed more time from there.
Will @GannaFilippo pick up his 17th ITT win today? Only time will tell…@G42ai @AbuDhabiSC @Tissot #UAETour pic.twitter.com/hAoDSZfz5J
— UAE Tour Official (@uae_tour) February 22, 2022
Dumoulin was the last of the pure time trialists. The Dutchman was third-fastest at the time split and didn’t fade on the home stretch to score his podium spot.
The 20km Jebel Jais summit finish looms on the horizon Wednesday – expect the GC to look altogether different in 24 hours.
For now, Dumoulin is leader in the clubhouse.
“I’m happy to race here as I had a rough winter recovering from a broken bone,” Bissegger said. “For the moment I’m the leader in the GC, we’ll see about tomorrow.”
UAE Tour Stage 3 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:43
|2
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|3
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|6
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24
|7
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:24
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|9
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|10
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:28
|12
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|13
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|14
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|16
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:33
|17
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:34
|18
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:36
|19
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|20
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|21
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:39
|22
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:39
|23
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:40
|25
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|26
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|27
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|28
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:41
|29
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:41
|30
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:41
|31
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:42
|32
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:42
|33
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:43
|34
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|35
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|36
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|37
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:44
|38
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:44
|39
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:44
|40
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|41
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:45
|42
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:46
|43
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|44
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:46
|45
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46
|46
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|47
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|48
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:48
|49
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:49
|50
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|51
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:51
|52
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:51
|53
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|54
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|55
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|56
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:53
|57
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|58
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:55
|59
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|60
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|61
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56
|62
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:56
|63
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56
|64
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56
|65
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:57
|66
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:57
|67
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:58
|68
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:58
|69
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:58
|70
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:59
|71
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|72
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|73
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00
|74
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:01
|75
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:01
|76
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:01
|77
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01
|78
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02
|79
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:02
|80
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|81
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02
|82
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03
|83
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:03
|84
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04
|85
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04
|86
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:04
|87
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04
|88
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:05
|89
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05
|90
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06
|91
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|92
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|93
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:10
|94
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|95
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11
|96
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|97
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1:12
|98
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:13
|99
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|100
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|101
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:16
|102
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:16
|103
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17
|104
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:17
|105
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18
|106
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:18
|107
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:21
|108
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:22
|109
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22
|110
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22
|111
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23
|112
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|113
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26
|114
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27
|115
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:29
|116
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:32
|117
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:35
|118
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|119
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:43
|120
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44
|121
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:49
|122
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:52
|123
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:55
|124
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:05
|125
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:07
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:13:02
|2
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12
|4
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|7
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:24
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:28
|10
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|11
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|12
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|13
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|14
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:33
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:36
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|17
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:39
|18
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|19
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:39
|20
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:40
|22
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|23
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|24
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|25
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:41
|26
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:41
|27
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:42
|28
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|29
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|30
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:44
|31
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|32
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:45
|33
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|34
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:46
|35
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46
|36
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:46
|37
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|38
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|39
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:48
|40
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|41
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:51
|42
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:51
|43
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:51
|44
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|46
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|47
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:53
|48
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|49
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:54
|50
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|51
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|52
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56
|53
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56
|54
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56
|55
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:57
|56
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:57
|57
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:58
|58
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:58
|59
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|60
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|61
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|62
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:01
|63
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:01
|64
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:01
|65
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:01
|66
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01
|67
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02
|68
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:02
|69
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02
|70
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03
|71
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:03
|72
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04
|73
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04
|74
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:04
|75
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04
|76
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:05
|77
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05
|78
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06
|79
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|80
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|81
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:10
|82
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|83
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11
|84
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|85
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1:12
|86
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12
|87
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:13
|88
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:13
|89
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|90
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|91
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:16
|92
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17
|93
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:21
|94
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:22
|95
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22
|96
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23
|97
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|98
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|99
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26
|100
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:29
|101
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:33
|102
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:35
|103
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|104
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|105
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:41
|106
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:43
|107
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:49
|108
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:52
|109
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:52
|110
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:55
|111
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:00
|112
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01
|113
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:05
|114
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:06
|115
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:07
|116
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26
|117
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:27
|118
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:42
|119
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:45
|120
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:11
|121
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|3:30
|122
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:41
|123
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:43
|124
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:02
|125
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:49
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37
|2
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|32
|3
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|4
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|5
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|6
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|7
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|8
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|9
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|10
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|11
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|12
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|13
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10
|14
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10
|15
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|16
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|18
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|7
|19
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|20
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|21
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|22
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|23
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|24
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|4
|25
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|26
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|27
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|28
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|29
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|30
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:13:02
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|5
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|6
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|7
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|8
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:39
|9
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|10
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:44
|11
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|12
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:51
|13
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|14
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:53
|15
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|16
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|17
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56
|18
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56
|19
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:57
|20
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:58
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|22
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|23
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:01
|24
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04
|25
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|26
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|27
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11
|28
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1:12
|29
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|30
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:21
|31
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|32
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|33
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:35
|34
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|35
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:43
|36
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:00
|37
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01
|38
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:05
|39
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:41
|40
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:43
|41
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:49
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:40:06
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:41
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:58
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|9
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|10
|Team DSM
|1:07
|11
|Movistar Team
|1:08
|12
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:20
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|14
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:23
|15
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:31
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:35
|17
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:47
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:13
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.