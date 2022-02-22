UAE Tour stage 3: Stefan Bissegger upsets Filippo Ganna for time trial victory

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) blasted to time trial victory on stage 3 of the 2022 UAE Tour.

Bissegger upset TT world champion Filippo Ganna with a blazing 55.58kph ride that left the Italian in second place.

The 23-year-old Swiss can add his victory to a blossoming palmarès that includes time trial triumphs at Paris-Nice and the Benelux Tour. He now takes the red leader’s jersey into stage 4 on Wednesday.

“I had a really good time trial today. I was pretty confident that I had good power and could do a good time. You never know in time trials how good your opponents are until the end though,” Bissegger said after the stage wrapped up.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) took third to complete a who’s-who of time trialists on the day’s podium.

Defending UAE Tour champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) obviously hasn’t been slowed down by his brush with COVID over winter. The double Tour de France champ finished fourth in the 9km test, second of the GC contenders and just 4 seconds behind Dumoulin.

João Almeida (UAE Emirates) was next fastest of the GC riders, 4 seconds back on his teammate Pogačar. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Qazaqstan) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were next best of the classification pack, 3 and 7 seconds back on Almeida respectively.

American talent Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) cranked out an impressive time of 10.11 to leave him 11th on the stage.

The 9km out-and-back on the edge of Ajman was as straightforward as you can get, with huge highway lanes and just one U-Turn for complication. Blustering winds and smooth tarmac made aerodynamics as much a factor as pure horsepower on the near-straight course.

Bissegger was early out of the gate and promptly took his spot in the hotseat with his mark of 9.43. He wasn’t expected to stay there so long however.

The big Swiss was able to make himself comfy for some time before TT aces Ganna and Dumoulin rolled down the ramp. All-eyes were on Ganna to top the board, but the Italian was one second down at the intermediate check and only shed more time from there.

Dumoulin was the last of the pure time trialists. The Dutchman was third-fastest at the time split and didn’t fade on the home stretch to score his podium spot.

The 20km Jebel Jais summit finish looms on the horizon Wednesday – expect the GC to look altogether different in 24 hours.

For now, Dumoulin is leader in the clubhouse.

“I’m happy to race here as I had a rough winter recovering from a broken bone,” Bissegger said. “For the moment I’m the leader in the GC, we’ll see about tomorrow.”

UAE Tour Stage 3 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost9:43
2GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:07
3DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:14
4POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:18
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:22
6BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:24
7DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:24
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:25
9PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious0:26
10PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:28
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:28
12YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:29
13VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:31
14MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:32
15VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:32
16DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:33
17KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:34
18DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:36
19MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
20NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:39
21IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:39
22LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:39
23SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:39
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:40
25HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:40
26LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost0:40
27CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:41
28JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:41
29DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:41
30NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:41
31MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:42
32BOL CeesTeam DSM0:42
33GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:43
34JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
35AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:43
36RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:43
37VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:44
38QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:44
39HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:44
40MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:45
41GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:45
42DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ0:46
43BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:46
44BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:46
45HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:46
46TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:46
47PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
48KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:48
49CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:49
50BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:50
51VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:51
52TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:51
53PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:52
54HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:52
55KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:53
56ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:53
57VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:54
58ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:55
59OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:55
60LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:55
61STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:56
62O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:56
63RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:56
64DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:56
65VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:57
66BARTA WillMovistar Team0:57
67KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo0:58
68MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:58
69STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo0:58
70STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:59
71VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:59
72MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:59
73STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00
74DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:01
75MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:01
76BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates1:01
77HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01
78MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02
79ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team1:02
80VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers1:02
81GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
82LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:03
83DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:03
84MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04
85BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:04
86RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1:04
87KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:04
88GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:05
89SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:05
90HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06
91SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team1:07
92EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo1:10
93VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:10
94BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo1:11
95JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech1:11
96PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo1:11
97MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1:12
98ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma1:13
99KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:14
100ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe1:15
101ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:16
102PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:16
103VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:17
104TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:17
105BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe1:18
106NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:18
107ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:21
108SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:22
109GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:22
110SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal1:22
111THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1:23
112BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
113BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech1:26
114VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal1:27
115SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:29
116BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:32
117RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:35
118BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:40
119COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:43
120KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:44
121CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:49
122MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo1:52
123ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo1:55
124KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo2:05
125MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:07
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost9:13:02
2GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:07
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:12
4DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:14
5POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:18
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:22
7DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:24
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:25
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:28
10YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:29
11VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:31
12MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:32
13VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:32
14DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:33
15DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:36
16MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
17CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:39
18NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:39
19LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:39
20SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:39
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:40
22HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:40
23LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost0:40
24CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:41
25JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:41
26NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:41
27MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:42
28JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
29RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:43
30QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:44
31MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:45
32GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:45
33BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:46
34BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:46
35HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:46
36STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo0:46
37TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:46
38PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
39KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:48
40BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:50
41ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:51
42VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:51
43TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:51
44PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:52
45HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:52
46KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:53
47ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:53
48VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:54
49KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo0:54
50OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:55
51LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:55
52STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:56
53RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:56
54DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:56
55VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:57
56BARTA WillMovistar Team0:57
57MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:58
58VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:58
59VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:59
60MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:59
61GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
62BOL CeesTeam DSM1:01
63DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:01
64MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:01
65BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates1:01
66HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01
67MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02
68ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team1:02
69GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
70LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:03
71DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:03
72MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04
73BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:04
74RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1:04
75KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:04
76GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:05
77SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:05
78HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06
79SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team1:07
80EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo1:10
81VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:10
82BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo1:11
83JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech1:11
84PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo1:11
85MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1:12
86BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe1:12
87TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:13
88ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma1:13
89KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:14
90ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe1:15
91ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:16
92VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:17
93ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:21
94SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:22
95SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal1:22
96THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1:23
97BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
98VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal1:25
99BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech1:26
100SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:29
101DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech1:33
102RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:35
103PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:35
104BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:40
105GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:41
106COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:43
107CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:49
108MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo1:52
109STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:52
110ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo1:55
111VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:00
112STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01
113O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:05
114HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:06
115MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:07
116AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:26
117KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:27
118NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:42
119IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech2:45
120KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:11
121KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo3:30
122BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates3:41
123PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious3:43
124BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:02
125DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:49
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix37
2STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo32
3BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost21
4CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
5GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers16
6BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe16
7ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates13
8DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma12
9DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ12
10VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers12
11KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma12
12LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo11
13KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo10
14TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10
15POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates9
16GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
17ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7
18KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo7
19VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal6
20DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
21MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo5
22BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates5
23DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4
24KANTER MaxMovistar Team4
25VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe3
26SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2
27PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious2
28VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost1
29THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1
30RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost9:13:02
2PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:12
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:18
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:22
5MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:32
6VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:32
7NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:39
8LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:39
9JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
10QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:44
11PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
12VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:51
13KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:53
14ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:53
15OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:55
16LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:55
17STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:56
18DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:56
19VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:57
20MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:58
21MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:59
22GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
23DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:01
24BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:04
25EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo1:10
26BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo1:11
27JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech1:11
28MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1:12
29KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:14
30ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:21
31BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
32VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal1:25
33RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:35
34PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:35
35COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:43
36VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:00
37STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01
38O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:05
39BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates3:41
40PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious3:43
41DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:49
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Education-EasyPost 27:40:06
2UAE Team Emirates0:04
3INEOS Grenadiers0:10
4Jumbo-Visma0:25
5Bahrain - Victorious0:38
6Astana Qazaqstan Team0:41
7BORA - hansgrohe0:58
8Groupama - FDJ0:58
9Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
10Team DSM1:07
11Movistar Team1:08
12Alpecin-Fenix1:20
13AG2R Citroën Team1:22
14Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:23
15Israel - Premier Tech1:31
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:35
17Gazprom - RusVelo1:47
18Trek - Segafredo1:54
19Lotto Soudal2:04
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:13

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

