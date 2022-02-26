UAE Tour stage 7: Tadej Pogačar sprints to GC victory with Jebel Hafeet stage-win
Pogačar doubles up on final day, defending 2021 title and winning stage in summit showdown with Adam Yates.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) secured the GC of the 2022 UAE Tour with a sprint finish atop Jebel Hafeet.
Pogačar outkicked Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final of the last stage’s summit finish to retain his title in the Emirati race.
The victory leaves Pogačar with two stage wins to add to the overall title for him and his team. It was a powerful performance by the home squad, with Rafal Majka and João Almeida putting in huge turns for the young Slovenian.
“I’m super happy to take a win at Jebel Hafeet for a third time. It suits me well,” Pogačar said at the finish. “We were riding for the stage win today, Joao [Almeida] tried to attack to steal the win but Adam [Yates] was very strong and covered it. Then we switched focus to the sprint. At one moment I was really suffering but luckily Adam slowed down too.
“Winning the UAE Tour was a really big goal for the team. I’m super proud and very happy, thanks to everyone for their support.”
Yates finished second on the stage as well as taking second step on the GC podium. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) finished third on the stage to vault up the classification and take the bottom step of the final podium.
Both Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and American talent Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) slid down the rankings after starting the stage second and fifth respectively. Both were distanced when UAE Emirates cranked the pace on Jebel Hafeet.
The final stage of the 2022 UAE Tour began in the town of Al Ain before the riders took on a huge loop out of town to an intermediate sprint at the halfway point.
After that, the riders headed back towards Al Ain for the final intermediate sprint of the race before tackling the extremely tough climb of Jebel Hafeet.
But before then, the breakaway was formed with seven riders going clear from the peloton. Those riders were Joris Nieuwenhuis (DSM), Michael Mørkøv (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto-Soudal), Gianni Vermeerch (Alpecin-Fenix), Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) and Clément Davy (Groupama-FDJ).
Nieuwenhuis dropped back to the peloton with the gap heading out to 3:20 with 40km to go.
Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe did almost all the work into the run-in for the climb up the Jebel Hafeet with the break only having 55 seconds at the base with just 11km to go.
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) had a mechanical right at the base of the steep gradient with 9km to go. Vermeersch went solo from the break as the rest dropped back.
Second overall, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped very early in the climb and left his leader Adam Yates to Australian champion Luke Plapp.
Vermeersch was finally caught with 7.5km to go as Austrian champion Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) hammered out the pace with Yates being shadowed by Pogačar in second and fourth wheel.
But it was Majka who launched the first move to test the peloton and force the chase. It was Plapp who quickly dragged the Polish climber back with 6.5km to go.
That move knocked Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) out of the back. George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates) took over from Majka and Plapp as the peloton continued to be ripped apart.
Majka was joined by Joao Almeida in forcing the infernal pace for Pogačar as Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and David de la Cruz (Astana) got dropped with 4.3km to go.
Pogačar had a very quick snipe to test the legs of his rivals with 4km to go. That shattered the group with just eight left in the lead group. Majka went back to setting the pace.
Yates kicked with 3.2km to go and Pogačar jumped straight onto his wheel in a carbon copy to the climb in 2021.
The British rider kicked again to try and drop the double Tour de France champion. But Pogačar looked in complete control. Bilbao was with Almeida just behind as Plapp helped Vlasov a few more meters back.
Pogačar happily took turns with Yates as he showed he still had good legs but Bilbao managed to bridge back to Yates and Pogačar. Almeida lost the wheel briefly but Bilbao went straight by the leaders, Almeida then made it back and attacked straight away.
Yates looked for help to chase down the Portuguese rider but Bilbao didn’t have the legs. Yates got to the wheel with 1.8km to go.
Heading under the flamme rouge, Yates tried his best to get away. That dropped Almeida and then Bilbao. Yates put in a huge move with Pogačar having to grit his teeth but Yates could not get a gap.
Pogačar went round Yates in the final 500 meters and from there on it was decided. Pogačar kicked hard and gapped Yates immediately going into the tight left hand hairpin.
Pogačar took the stage with Yates losing a single second in the end to finish second overall. Bilbao managed to hold on for third on the stage, giving him the final podium spot in the general classification
UAE Tour Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:20:24
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:01
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|5
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|6
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:30
|9
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|10
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|11
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:53
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:53
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:02
|14
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:28
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30
|16
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:30
|17
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:30
|18
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:30
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:30
|20
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58
|21
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:58
|22
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:21
|23
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:24
|24
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:24
|25
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:26
|26
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:53
|27
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:55
|28
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:55
|29
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:55
|30
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:55
|31
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|32
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:55
|33
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:55
|34
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3:12
|35
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:38
|36
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|3:51
|37
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:58
|38
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:58
|39
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:58
|40
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:58
|41
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:01
|42
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:41
|43
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:41
|44
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:41
|45
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:40
|46
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:40
|47
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:20
|48
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:20
|49
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:20
|50
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|6:29
|51
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|6:38
|52
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6:38
|53
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:38
|54
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:00
|55
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:00
|56
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:02
|57
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:16
|58
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:38
|59
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:38
|60
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:38
|61
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:41
|62
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:45
|63
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:45
|64
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:45
|65
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:45
|66
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:58
|67
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|9:03
|68
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|9:09
|69
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|9:09
|70
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9:13
|71
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9:13
|72
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:30
|73
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:30
|74
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:37
|75
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:33
|76
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:42
|77
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:56
|78
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:56
|79
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:10
|80
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:26
|81
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:26
|82
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:26
|83
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:26
|84
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:26
|85
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:26
|86
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:26
|87
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:26
|88
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:41
|89
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:25
|90
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:25
|91
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:25
|92
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:29
|93
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:44
|94
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:03
|95
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:03
|96
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:03
|97
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:03
|98
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:03
|99
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:03
|100
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|16:03
|101
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:03
|102
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:03
|103
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:03
|104
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|16:03
|105
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:03
|106
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:03
|107
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:03
|108
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:03
|109
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:08
|110
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:27
|111
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:27
|112
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|18:27
|113
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|18:27
|114
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:29
|115
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:29
|116
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|18:29
|117
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:29
|118
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:29
|119
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:02
|120
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:22
|121
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:22
|122
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:38:16
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:48
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:55
|6
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:17
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:24
|8
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|9
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:46
|10
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:58
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:05
|12
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|13
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:25
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:42
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:47
|17
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:50
|18
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:20
|19
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:29
|20
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|3:45
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:47
|22
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:56
|23
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:58
|24
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:03
|25
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:23
|26
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:35
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:56
|28
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:02
|29
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:20
|30
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:43
|31
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:12
|32
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6:56
|33
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6:59
|34
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:43
|35
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:00
|36
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:07
|37
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:31
|38
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:39
|39
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:47
|40
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|9:56
|41
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:03
|42
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:15
|43
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:19
|44
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|12:12
|45
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:12
|46
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:17
|47
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:57
|48
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:19
|49
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:48
|50
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|15:33
|51
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:09
|52
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:43
|53
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:57
|54
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:01
|55
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|17:02
|56
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:49
|57
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|17:56
|58
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|18:06
|59
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:09
|60
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:23
|61
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:39
|62
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|18:59
|63
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|19:54
|64
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:16
|65
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|20:22
|66
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:28
|67
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|22:11
|68
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:37
|69
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:41
|70
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:45
|71
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|24:01
|72
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|24:16
|73
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:23
|74
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:03
|75
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:16
|76
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:29
|77
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:50
|78
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:59
|79
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:01
|80
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:18
|81
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:32
|82
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:09
|83
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|28:21
|84
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:29
|85
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|28:31
|86
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:21
|87
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:23
|88
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:29
|89
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:54
|90
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|30:55
|91
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:58
|92
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:49
|93
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:05
|94
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:26
|95
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|33:41
|96
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:41
|97
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:04
|98
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:30
|99
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:34
|100
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:38
|101
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:51
|102
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:35
|103
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:49
|104
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|36:54
|105
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:34
|106
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:35
|107
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|38:00
|108
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|38:14
|109
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|38:25
|110
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:50
|111
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|38:53
|112
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:09
|113
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|39:35
|114
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|40:34
|115
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|41:02
|116
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|41:08
|117
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|41:43
|118
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|44:10
|119
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:57
|120
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:41
|121
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:42
|122
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:50
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|76
|2
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|69
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|54
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32
|5
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|29
|6
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28
|7
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|28
|8
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28
|9
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|10
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|21
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|12
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|13
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|14
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|15
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|16
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|17
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|18
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|19
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|20
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14
|21
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|22
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|23
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|24
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|25
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|26
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|27
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10
|28
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9
|29
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9
|30
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8
|31
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|32
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|33
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|34
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|35
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|36
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5
|37
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|38
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|5
|39
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|40
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|41
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|42
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|43
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|44
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3
|45
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|47
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|48
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|2
|49
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|50
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|51
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|52
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|53
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|54
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|55
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|56
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:38:16
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:55
|3
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|4
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:42
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:47
|6
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:20
|7
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:56
|8
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:43
|9
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:43
|10
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:39
|11
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:19
|12
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:48
|13
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:43
|14
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|17:56
|15
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|19:54
|16
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|22:11
|17
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:45
|18
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|24:01
|19
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|24:16
|20
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:23
|21
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:50
|22
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:59
|23
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:32
|24
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:09
|25
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|28:31
|26
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|30:55
|27
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:05
|28
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:04
|29
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:34
|30
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:38
|31
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:35
|32
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|38:00
|33
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:50
|34
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|38:53
|35
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:09
|36
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|39:35
|37
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|44:10
|38
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:41
|39
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:42
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
