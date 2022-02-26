Become a Member

Road

UAE Tour stage 7: Tadej Pogačar sprints to GC victory with Jebel Hafeet stage-win

Pogačar doubles up on final day, defending 2021 title and winning stage in summit showdown with Adam Yates.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) secured the GC of the 2022 UAE Tour with a sprint finish atop Jebel Hafeet.

Pogačar outkicked Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final of the last stage’s summit finish to retain his title in the Emirati race.

The victory leaves Pogačar with two stage wins to add to the overall title for him and his team. It was a powerful performance by the home squad, with Rafal Majka and João Almeida putting in huge turns for the young Slovenian.

“I’m super happy to take a win at Jebel Hafeet for a third time. It suits me well,” Pogačar said at the finish. “We were riding for the stage win today, Joao [Almeida] tried to attack to steal the win but Adam [Yates] was very strong and covered it. Then we switched focus to the sprint. At one moment I was really suffering but luckily Adam slowed down too.

“Winning the UAE Tour was a really big goal for the team. I’m super proud and very happy, thanks to everyone for their support.”

Yates finished second on the stage as well as taking second step on the GC podium. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) finished third on the stage to vault up the classification and take the bottom step of the final podium.

Both Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and American talent Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) slid down the rankings after starting the stage second and fifth respectively. Both were distanced when UAE Emirates cranked the pace on Jebel Hafeet.

The final stage of the 2022 UAE Tour began in the town of Al Ain before the riders took on a huge loop out of town to an intermediate sprint at the halfway point.

After that, the riders headed back towards Al Ain for the final intermediate sprint of the race before tackling the extremely tough climb of Jebel Hafeet.

But before then, the breakaway was formed with seven riders going clear from the peloton. Those riders were Joris Nieuwenhuis (DSM), Michael Mørkøv (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto-Soudal), Gianni Vermeerch (Alpecin-Fenix), Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) and Clément Davy (Groupama-FDJ).

Nieuwenhuis dropped back to the peloton with the gap heading out to 3:20 with 40km to go.

Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe did almost all the work into the run-in for the climb up the Jebel Hafeet with the break only having 55 seconds at the base with just 11km to go.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) had a mechanical right at the base of the steep gradient with 9km to go. Vermeersch went solo from the break as the rest dropped back.

Second overall, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped very early in the climb and left his leader Adam Yates to Australian champion Luke Plapp.

Vermeersch was finally caught with 7.5km to go as Austrian champion Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) hammered out the pace with Yates being shadowed by Pogačar in second and fourth wheel.

But it was Majka who launched the first move to test the peloton and force the chase. It was Plapp who quickly dragged the Polish climber back with 6.5km to go.

That move knocked Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) out of the back. George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates) took over from Majka and Plapp as the peloton continued to be ripped apart.

Majka was joined by Joao Almeida in forcing the infernal pace for Pogačar as Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and David de la Cruz (Astana) got dropped with 4.3km to go.

Pogačar had a very quick snipe to test the legs of his rivals with 4km to go. That shattered the group with just eight left in the lead group. Majka went back to setting the pace.

Yates kicked with 3.2km to go and Pogačar jumped straight onto his wheel in a carbon copy to the climb in 2021.

The British rider kicked again to try and drop the double Tour de France champion. But Pogačar looked in complete control. Bilbao was with Almeida just behind as Plapp helped Vlasov a few more meters back.

Pogačar happily took turns with Yates as he showed he still had good legs but Bilbao managed to bridge back to Yates and Pogačar. Almeida lost the wheel briefly but Bilbao went straight by the leaders, Almeida then made it back and attacked straight away.

Yates looked for help to chase down the Portuguese rider but Bilbao didn’t have the legs. Yates got to the wheel with 1.8km to go.

Heading under the flamme rouge, Yates tried his best to get away. That dropped Almeida and then Bilbao. Yates put in a huge move with Pogačar having to grit his teeth but Yates could not get a gap.

Pogačar went round Yates in the final 500 meters and from there on it was decided. Pogačar kicked hard and gapped Yates immediately going into the tight left hand hairpin.

Pogačar took the stage with Yates losing a single second in the end to finish second overall. Bilbao managed to hold on for third on the stage, giving him the final podium spot in the general classification

UAE Tour Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates3:20:24
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:01
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:05
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:15
5PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:16
6VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:16
7MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:16
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:30
9BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:53
10HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:53
11DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:53
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:53
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:02
14HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:28
15HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:30
16MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:30
17BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:30
18POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:30
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:30
20BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates1:58
21DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team1:58
22LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:21
23HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:24
24BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma2:24
25BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech2:26
26ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:53
27STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo2:55
28TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:55
29HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:55
30GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:55
31CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2:55
32RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:55
33MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:55
34TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3:12
35BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team3:38
36BARTA WillMovistar Team3:51
37KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:58
38NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:58
39PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team3:58
40COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:58
41HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team4:01
42JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4:41
43DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma4:41
44PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4:41
45DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:40
46SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix5:40
47VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix6:20
48VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost6:20
49MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:20
50KANTER MaxMovistar Team6:29
51SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team6:38
52KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo6:38
53PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo6:38
54MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:00
55SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ7:00
56STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:02
57SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ7:16
58RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:38
59VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:38
60KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe7:38
61BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost7:41
62VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:45
63VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:45
64ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma8:45
65OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious8:45
66VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma8:58
67NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team9:03
68DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM9:09
69VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal9:09
70KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo9:13
71ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo9:13
72TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:30
73ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team9:30
74THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix9:37
75RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix10:33
76ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe10:42
77LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo10:56
78KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ10:56
79LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team11:10
80STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix11:26
81MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:26
82PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix11:26
83GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:26
84BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech11:26
85CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:26
86SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team11:26
87CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:26
88BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo11:41
89IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech13:25
90ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech13:25
91MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious13:25
92DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ13:29
93GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:44
94BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates16:03
95STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:03
96BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:03
97DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech16:03
98EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo16:03
99JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech16:03
100MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM16:03
101MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe16:03
102VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe16:03
103KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma16:03
104SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal16:03
105DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:03
106LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost16:03
107PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious16:03
108JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:03
109MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious16:08
110RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates18:27
111VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers18:27
112MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo18:27
113VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo18:27
114KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers18:29
115AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers18:29
116BOL CeesTeam DSM18:29
117GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18:29
118ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates18:29
119GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers20:02
120GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:22
121O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:22
122BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe23:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 25:38:16
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:22
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:48
4VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:54
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:55
6VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:17
7MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:24
8BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:46
9BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:46
10DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:58
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2:05
12PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:11
13HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2:25
14HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:29
15MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:42
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:47
17MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:50
18LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:20
19DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team3:29
20RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team3:45
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost3:47
22BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech3:56
23BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ3:58
24HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:03
25CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo4:23
26MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:35
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:56
28BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma5:02
29HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:20
30ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:43
31JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team6:12
32HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6:56
33STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo6:59
34PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team7:43
35KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost8:00
36BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates8:07
37PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8:31
38COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:39
39NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:47
40BARTA WillMovistar Team9:56
41DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma10:03
42HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team10:15
43VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix11:19
44TORRES AlbertMovistar Team12:12
45KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe12:12
46SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix12:17
47PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo12:57
48BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost13:19
49OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious14:48
50KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo15:33
51SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ16:09
52BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team16:43
53IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech16:57
54VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma17:01
55SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team17:02
56ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma17:49
57NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team17:56
58KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo18:06
59VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team18:09
60ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team18:23
61TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:39
62ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo18:59
63VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal19:54
64GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers20:16
65GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team20:22
66MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:28
67DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM22:11
68DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ23:37
69CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:41
70LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team23:45
71VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo24:01
72VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost24:16
73STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix24:23
74MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25:03
75SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team25:16
76SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ25:29
77MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious25:50
78VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25:59
79THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix26:01
80STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:18
81RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:32
82VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:09
83ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech28:21
84VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe28:29
85KANTER MaxMovistar Team28:31
86ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe29:21
87LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo29:23
88CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team29:29
89MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:54
90MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM30:55
91MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe30:58
92KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ31:49
93PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix33:05
94AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers33:26
95BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech33:41
96RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix33:41
97MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious34:04
98DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:30
99BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo34:34
100JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech34:38
101KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers34:51
102GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:35
103VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers36:49
104BOL CeesTeam DSM36:54
105GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ37:34
106JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:35
107KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma38:00
108SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal38:14
109LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost38:25
110EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo38:50
111STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco38:53
112DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ39:09
113BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates39:35
114DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech40:34
115ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates41:02
116MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo41:08
117RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates41:43
118GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco44:10
119BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe44:57
120PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious46:41
121O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:42
122BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:50
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix76
2STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo69
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates54
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers32
5KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo29
6TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28
7KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma28
8BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe28
9BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost21
10VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo21
11VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe21
12CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
13LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team17
14VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers17
15ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates16
16GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers16
17DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ16
18ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates16
19RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
20MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo14
21EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo13
22BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious13
23GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
24DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma12
25LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo11
26VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix10
27KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo10
28GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost9
29BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech9
30IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech8
31MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
32PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers7
33HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
34VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal6
35GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
36VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5
37BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team5
38BARDET RomainTeam DSM5
39DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
40BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates5
41MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates4
42HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe4
43DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4
44DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3
45SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal3
46HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
47VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost2
48KANTER MaxMovistar Team2
49PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious2
50POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1
51HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1
52CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
53THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1
54MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious1
55BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo1
56DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 25:38:16
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:55
3PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:11
4MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:42
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:47
6LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:20
7BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech3:56
8ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:43
9PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team7:43
10COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:39
11BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost13:19
12OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious14:48
13BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team16:43
14NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team17:56
15VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal19:54
16DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM22:11
17LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team23:45
18VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo24:01
19VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost24:16
20STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix24:23
21MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious25:50
22VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25:59
23RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:32
24VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:09
25KANTER MaxMovistar Team28:31
26MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM30:55
27PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix33:05
28MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious34:04
29BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo34:34
30JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech34:38
31JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:35
32KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma38:00
33EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo38:50
34STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco38:53
35DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ39:09
36BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates39:35
37GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco44:10
38PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious46:41
39O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:42
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

