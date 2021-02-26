Road

UAE Tour stage 6: Sam Bennett makes it two-from-two with strong finishing kick

Tadej Pogačar finishes safely in the bunch to secure another day in the race leader's jersey Saturday.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) powered his way to his second stage win at the UAE Tour on Friday, with Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) filling out the podium.

“It’s amazing,” Bennett said afterward. “But again, I wouldn’t have done it without my teammates today.”

The Irishman took a convincing victory on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai having seen master leadout man Michael Mørkøv position him perfectly for the win. Mørkøv has proven instrumental in Bennett’s success at the team having guided him to the green jersey of the Tour de France last year and navigated him to the win on stage 4 this week.

“I think the more sprints we do together the better we get,” Bennett said. “It’s becoming more second nature and it’s just about repeating the same thing and making decisions in the final and getting to know each other and the team. And we’re pretty much nailing it at the minute.”

The Dubai sprint saw Mørkøv sparking off the action in the final kilometer as the Dane brought Bennett into position at the front of the chaotic pack. David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) marked Bennett with Viviani sheltering behind him.

When Bennett kicked from behind Mørkøv, there was no stopping him as he blew Dekker off his wheel and held a powerful acceleration all the way to the line. Vivani came up late and put in a strong spurt of speed to come around Dekker to take second-place.

Ackermann finished third after sprinting from fifth wheel and being forced to take a long route to get an eye on the line.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his 45-second GC lead over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).

Tense final

The tricky finale to the stage saw GC and sprint teams ramping up the pace in a fight for position ahead of the final sprint.

Ineos Grenadiers lead the bunch through a long tunnel at seven kilometers to go before Deceuninck-Quick-Step elbowed to the front with Bora-Hansgrohe and Qhubeka Assos also fighting for position.

Filippo Ganna led the bunch through a sketchy U-Turn bend at three kilometers before the sprint teams took charge to set up the bunch kick.

Six riders form doomed breakaway

The race had followed the predictable formula of a day for the sprinters.

The escape group formed after just 10km with Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-Citroën), Alexey Lutsenko, Luis León Sánchez (both Astana-Premier Tech), Matthieu Ladagnous, Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Iñigo Elosegui (Movistar) going away. The sextet enjoyed nearly four minutes through the opening half of the race, but as the route turned into a strong headwind in the final hours of racing, the peloton easily pulled them back on the huge highways heading into Dubai.

With around 25km to go and the peloton on their shoulder, the escapees pulled the plug and fell back into the bunch.

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana-Premier Tech) attacked off the front of the reformed peloton shortly afterward, but the Kazhaki rider only managed to pull around 10 seconds over the bunch before slotting back into the group inside the final 15km to go.

Theat of echelons fails to materialize

With a strong wind blowing off the sea, a number of teams piled to the front with around 75km to go as a change in course direction brought on crosswinds. The injection of pace from Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step and EF Education-Nippo briefly saw 30 riders caught out and distanced, though no major splits or echelons formed, and the race was all back together around 20km later.

Final stage Saturday

The race wraps up with another pan-flat sprint stage Saturday. Provided Pogačar avoids disaster, he’s now nailed-on to take his first UAE Tour GC victory when he crosses the line on the Abu Dhabi breakwater.

 

UAE Tour Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step3:32:23
2VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
3ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
5GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
6NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
7GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange0:00
8GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
9BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
10MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
11MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
12EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
13LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
14GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
15VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
16BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
17BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:00
18ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
19SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
20ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
22BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:00
23YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
24POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
25RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
26DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
27POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:00
28POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:00
29HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
30CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
31SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
32MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
33VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
34FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
35MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
36BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
37WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
38FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
39NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
40CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
41VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
42KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
43LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe0:00
44HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
45VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:00
46AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
48HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
49WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
50MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
51LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
52DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:00
53TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
54ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
55VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
56MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
57SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
58BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team0:00
59BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
60ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
61GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:00
62KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
63POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
64LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
65BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:00
66BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
67MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:00
68WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
69MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
70PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
71KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
72REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo0:00
73COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange0:00
74VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
75SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team0:00
77POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
78BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ0:00
79VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
80ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:00
81FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
82HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
83VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
84PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
85SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers0:00
86KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
87KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
88MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:00
89HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
90MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:00
91BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
92HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:27
93DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:29
94ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step0:29
95CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo0:29
96LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:37
97SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:37
98PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:07
99DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07
100HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:13
101BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange1:13
102DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:18
103WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo1:18
104ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:18
105KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM1:42
106DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:24
107HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:27
108RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers2:27
109BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ2:27
110DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:27
111FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:27
112BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2:27
113ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team2:27
114GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:27
115GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2:27
116HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:27
117VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:27
118LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:27
119GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team2:27
120VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:27
121SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:33
122BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:46
123GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:46
124TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:04
125PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3:06
126TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3:06
127SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 20:41:49
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:45
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12
4HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:54
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:56
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:47
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:49
8CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:03
9FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:23
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:40
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:57
12BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe10:41
13HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation10:47
14SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange10:55
15BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team11:02
16KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma11:17
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11:25
18MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:28
19POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious11:37
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech11:49
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:55
22MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates12:15
23FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates12:19
24DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:44
25VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13:15
26MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:24
27ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe13:36
28GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo13:39
29BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech14:12
30ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:16
31BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates14:28
32HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious14:41
33POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates15:31
34VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team15:41
35BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma15:48
36TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:03
37HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:33
38KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe16:57
39VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:30
40VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17:53
41FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation19:05
42MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers19:08
43HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team20:19
44VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20:27
45BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ20:35
46GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange20:41
47BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team20:48
48ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM21:03
49DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM21:39
50SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech21:45
51HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:56
52LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech22:53
53PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team23:25
54PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:37
55FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team24:49
56RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers26:03
57LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26:21
58VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team26:42
59GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation27:03
60PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma28:42
61CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo28:44
62ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM28:45
63MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team30:03
64CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team31:59
65BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange32:09
66WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team33:38
67MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step33:39
68DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal33:47
69DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal34:45
70KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:05
71DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma35:28
72VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal35:33
73GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates36:20
74SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers36:25
75ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step36:27
76VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:29
77GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech37:20
78VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:33
79COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange37:40
80REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo37:57
81ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation38:09
82GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team38:19
83GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation38:30
84LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS38:35
85WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo38:57
86SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal39:00
87NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS39:27
88LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo39:31
89HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange39:41
90BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ39:47
91GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech39:48
92MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange39:57
93ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team40:56
94WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious41:11
95BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe42:04
96KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step42:19
97RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates42:40
98VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42:48
99BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo43:15
100WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS43:33
101EWAN CalebLotto Soudal43:58
102BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation44:04
103BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step44:25
104BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ45:14
105MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:19
106DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM45:42
107GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange46:17
108VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:25
109GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers46:33
110LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ46:39
111PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS46:46
112KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal46:47
113TORRES AlbertMovistar Team47:08
114MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious47:26
115DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo47:28
116ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe48:06
117BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious48:28
118SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe48:39
119KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM50:40
120DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation51:01
121SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:56
122HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS52:18
123BOL CeesTeam DSM52:31
124LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe55:00
125AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers58:27
126ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers58:52
127TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:01:26
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 20:41:49
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:56
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:47
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:57
6DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:44
7VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13:15
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:24
9BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech14:12
10ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:16
11BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates14:28
12VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:30
13MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers19:08
14HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team20:19
15VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20:27
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM21:03
17DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM21:39
18SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech21:45
19RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers26:03
20GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation27:03
21DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma35:28
22SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers36:25
23COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange37:40
24WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo38:57
25SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal39:00
26BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ39:47
27GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech39:48
28ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team40:56
29WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious41:11
30BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo43:15
31DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM45:42
32GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange46:17
33VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:25
34GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers46:33
35MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious47:26
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma57
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates55
3BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step40
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step35
5GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team33
6VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits33
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers28
8GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers21
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo21
10VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20
11MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step19
12DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18
13ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe17
14BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo16
15SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech13
16LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo13
17BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12
18GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates12
19EWAN CalebLotto Soudal12
20GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation10
21CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9
23FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team8
24LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ8
25NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8
26VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7
27HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma5
28SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange5
29BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team5
30GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange5
31LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ5
32MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious5
33KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
34WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
35BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious4
36POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
37POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious3
38DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3
39VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3
40GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation3
41ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team3
42DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation3
43HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
44BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
45MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2
46LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech2
47BOL CeesTeam DSM2
48MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
49BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic