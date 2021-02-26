UAE Tour stage 6: Sam Bennett makes it two-from-two with strong finishing kick
Tadej Pogačar finishes safely in the bunch to secure another day in the race leader's jersey Saturday.
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) powered his way to his second stage win at the UAE Tour on Friday, with Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) filling out the podium.
“It’s amazing,” Bennett said afterward. “But again, I wouldn’t have done it without my teammates today.”
The Irishman took a convincing victory on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai having seen master leadout man Michael Mørkøv position him perfectly for the win. Mørkøv has proven instrumental in Bennett’s success at the team having guided him to the green jersey of the Tour de France last year and navigated him to the win on stage 4 this week.
“I think the more sprints we do together the better we get,” Bennett said. “It’s becoming more second nature and it’s just about repeating the same thing and making decisions in the final and getting to know each other and the team. And we’re pretty much nailing it at the minute.”
The Dubai sprint saw Mørkøv sparking off the action in the final kilometer as the Dane brought Bennett into position at the front of the chaotic pack. David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) marked Bennett with Viviani sheltering behind him.
When Bennett kicked from behind Mørkøv, there was no stopping him as he blew Dekker off his wheel and held a powerful acceleration all the way to the line. Vivani came up late and put in a strong spurt of speed to come around Dekker to take second-place.
Ackermann finished third after sprinting from fifth wheel and being forced to take a long route to get an eye on the line.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his 45-second GC lead over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).
Two bunch sprints, two victories!
Tremendous start to the season for @Sammmy_Be 🤩 pic.twitter.com/W2dyFPSSyH
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) February 26, 2021
Tense final
The tricky finale to the stage saw GC and sprint teams ramping up the pace in a fight for position ahead of the final sprint.
Ineos Grenadiers lead the bunch through a long tunnel at seven kilometers to go before Deceuninck-Quick-Step elbowed to the front with Bora-Hansgrohe and Qhubeka Assos also fighting for position.
Filippo Ganna led the bunch through a sketchy U-Turn bend at three kilometers before the sprint teams took charge to set up the bunch kick.
Six riders form doomed breakaway
The race had followed the predictable formula of a day for the sprinters.
The escape group formed after just 10km with Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-Citroën), Alexey Lutsenko, Luis León Sánchez (both Astana-Premier Tech), Matthieu Ladagnous, Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Iñigo Elosegui (Movistar) going away. The sextet enjoyed nearly four minutes through the opening half of the race, but as the route turned into a strong headwind in the final hours of racing, the peloton easily pulled them back on the huge highways heading into Dubai.
With around 25km to go and the peloton on their shoulder, the escapees pulled the plug and fell back into the bunch.
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana-Premier Tech) attacked off the front of the reformed peloton shortly afterward, but the Kazhaki rider only managed to pull around 10 seconds over the bunch before slotting back into the group inside the final 15km to go.
Theat of echelons fails to materialize
With a strong wind blowing off the sea, a number of teams piled to the front with around 75km to go as a change in course direction brought on crosswinds. The injection of pace from Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step and EF Education-Nippo briefly saw 30 riders caught out and distanced, though no major splits or echelons formed, and the race was all back together around 20km later.
Final stage Saturday
The race wraps up with another pan-flat sprint stage Saturday. Provided Pogačar avoids disaster, he’s now nailed-on to take his first UAE Tour GC victory when he crosses the line on the Abu Dhabi breakwater.
UAE Tour Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:32:23
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|6
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|7
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|8
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|9
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|10
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|11
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|12
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|13
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|15
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|16
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|17
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|19
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|20
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|22
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|23
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|24
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|26
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|27
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|28
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|29
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|30
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|31
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|32
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|33
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|34
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|35
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|36
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|37
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|38
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|39
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|40
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|41
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|42
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|43
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|44
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|45
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|46
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|47
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|48
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|49
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|50
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|51
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|52
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|53
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|54
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|55
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|56
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|57
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|58
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|59
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|60
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|61
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|62
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|63
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|64
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|65
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|66
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|67
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|68
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|69
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|70
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|71
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|72
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|73
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|74
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|75
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|76
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|77
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|78
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|79
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|80
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|81
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|82
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|83
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|84
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|85
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|86
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|87
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|88
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|89
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|90
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|91
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:25
|92
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:27
|93
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:29
|94
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:29
|95
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:29
|96
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:37
|97
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37
|98
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:07
|99
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07
|100
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13
|101
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13
|102
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:18
|103
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:18
|104
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:18
|105
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|1:42
|106
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:24
|107
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:27
|108
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:27
|109
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|110
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:27
|111
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:27
|112
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|113
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|2:27
|114
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:27
|115
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:27
|116
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:27
|117
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:27
|118
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|119
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:27
|120
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:27
|121
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:33
|122
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:46
|123
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:46
|124
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:04
|125
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3:06
|126
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3:06
|127
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:41:49
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12
|4
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:54
|5
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56
|6
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:49
|8
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:03
|9
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:23
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:40
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:57
|12
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:41
|13
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:47
|14
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|10:55
|15
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:02
|16
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:17
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:25
|18
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:28
|19
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:37
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:49
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:55
|22
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:15
|23
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:19
|24
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:44
|25
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13:15
|26
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:24
|27
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:36
|28
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:39
|29
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:12
|30
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:16
|31
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:28
|32
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:41
|33
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:31
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|15:41
|35
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:48
|36
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:03
|37
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:33
|38
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:57
|39
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:30
|40
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17:53
|41
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:05
|42
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:08
|43
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:19
|44
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:27
|45
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:35
|46
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|20:41
|47
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:48
|48
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|21:03
|49
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|21:39
|50
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:45
|51
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:56
|52
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:53
|53
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|23:25
|54
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:37
|55
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:49
|56
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:03
|57
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:21
|58
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:42
|59
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:03
|60
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:42
|61
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:44
|62
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|28:45
|63
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|30:03
|64
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|31:59
|65
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|32:09
|66
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:38
|67
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:39
|68
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|33:47
|69
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|34:45
|70
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:05
|71
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:28
|72
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|35:33
|73
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:20
|74
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:25
|75
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:27
|76
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:29
|77
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|37:20
|78
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:33
|79
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|37:40
|80
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:57
|81
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:09
|82
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38:19
|83
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:30
|84
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|38:35
|85
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|38:57
|86
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|39:00
|87
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|39:27
|88
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:31
|89
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|39:41
|90
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:47
|91
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:48
|92
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|39:57
|93
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|40:56
|94
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:11
|95
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:04
|96
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:19
|97
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:40
|98
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42:48
|99
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|43:15
|100
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|43:33
|101
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|43:58
|102
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:04
|103
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:25
|104
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:14
|105
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:19
|106
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|45:42
|107
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|46:17
|108
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:25
|109
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:33
|110
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:39
|111
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|46:46
|112
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|46:47
|113
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|47:08
|114
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:26
|115
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:28
|116
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:06
|117
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:28
|118
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:39
|119
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|50:40
|120
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:01
|121
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:56
|122
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|52:18
|123
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|52:31
|124
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:00
|125
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:27
|126
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:52
|127
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:01:26
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:41:49
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:57
|6
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:44
|7
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13:15
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:24
|9
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:12
|10
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:16
|11
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:28
|12
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:30
|13
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:08
|14
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:19
|15
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:27
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|21:03
|17
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|21:39
|18
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:45
|19
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:03
|20
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:03
|21
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:28
|22
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:25
|23
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|37:40
|24
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|38:57
|25
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|39:00
|26
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:47
|27
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:48
|28
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|40:56
|29
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:11
|30
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|43:15
|31
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|45:42
|32
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|46:17
|33
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:25
|34
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:33
|35
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:26
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55
|3
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35
|5
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33
|6
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|8
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|21
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|11
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|12
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|13
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|14
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|16
|15
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13
|16
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|17
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|18
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|19
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|20
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|21
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|23
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|24
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|25
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8
|26
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|27
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|28
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|29
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|30
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|31
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|32
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|33
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|34
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|35
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|36
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|37
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|38
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|39
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|40
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|41
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|3
|42
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|43
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|44
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|45
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|46
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|47
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|2
|48
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|49
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
