UAE Tour stage 6: Gazprom-RusVelo’s Mathias Vacek wins from breakaway

Gazprom-RusVelo’s Mathias Vacek won the sixth stage Friday after a breakaway surprised the sprinters at the UAE Tour.

The 19-year-old was fastest out a breakaway group that fended off the chasing bunch. Paul Lapeira (Ag2r-Citroën) crossed the line second, and Dmitry Strakhov also of Gazprom-RusVelo rounded out the podium with third.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) finished safely in the bunch to carry the leader’s jersey into Saturday’s final stage.

An early breakaway upset the sprinters to make it to the line in the 180km stage starting and finishing in Dubai’s Expo 2020 complex. The route looped around some of Dubai’s most famous structures and provided the sprinters with their last chance for victory ahead of Saturday’s mountaintop finale, but the break held out.

How it happened: Early break makes things complicated

Friday’s stage took in some of Dubai’s most emblematic backdrops. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The stage’s flat profile looping in and out of some of Dubai’s poshest developments had sprint written all over it.

With Saturday’s climbing finale on the horizon, the sprinters knew this was their last chance, and none of the top sprinter teams wanted to let the chance to win another WorldTour-level stage slip away.

Yet things got interesting.

Six riders slipped away early, including three from Gazprom-Rusvelo, two from Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, and one from Ag2r-Citroën. The gap grew to nearly five minutes and settled to around two minutes.

The sprinter teams perhaps wanted to avoid some of the unwanted drama from Thursday’s stage, and kept the leaders dangling at just over one minute with 30km to go. The bunch didn’t want to reel in the break too soon, but the leaders didn’t want to let them get too far away, either.

With none of the breakaway riders a GC threat, some of the other teams could sit back and watch the sprinter teams do all the work.

Things were still interesting, however, with five danglers hanging on with more than one minute at 10km to go.

There was a major miscalculation, and the group hit the final kilometer nursing a slender lead.

What’s next: Final stage to decide everything

Last year, Pogačar was king of Jebel Hafeet for the second year in a row. (Photo: Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Now that the flat stages are done and dusted, the final GC will be decided in Saturday’s 148km run from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet and its mountaintop finale.

The route is rolling until the run up the Cat. 1 Jebel Hafeet summit. At 10.9km and 6.8 percent, the climb packs enough punch to keep things uncertain going all the way to the finish line.

It would be a surprise to see Pogačar crack or cede his leader’s jersey, especially considering he’s won there the past two consecutive seasons. He started Friday’s stage with a four-second lead to Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) lurking at 14 and 17 seconds, respectively.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) started Friday’s stage within podium range in fifth at 25 seconds adrift.

So if Pogačar is his typical ever-steady presence at the front, the day’s main battle could be for the leftovers with the podium spots behind the Slovenian.