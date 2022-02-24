UAE Tour stage 5: Jasper Philipsen wins wild sprint, Tadej Pogačar fends off puncture to defend

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix) won a wild and frenetic sprint in Thursday’s fifth stage at the UAE Tour.

Philipsen confirmed he’s on top form by taking the thrilling sprint finale against a world-class sprinter field in the 182km run from Ras al Khaimah Corniche to Al Marjan Island.

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) crossed the line second and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third.

“It was a fast finish and we had a good plan,” Philipsen said. “My lead-out man lost his chain, so it was a bit of chaos to find a good view toward the finish, but in the end, it all came out OK, so we’re super-happy. Winning is never getting boring, it’s just the same adrenaline I am feeling.”

There was a bit of a panic for overnight leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates), who punctured his rear tire with about 6.5km to go.

With the peloton in full chase of a solo breakaway, Pogačar’s leader’s jersey was in danger. Two teammates helped to pace him to the tail end of the lead group at 4.5km, marking an impressive return to the fray in time to defend his leader’s jersey.

Pogačar picked up some intermediate bonus seconds early in the race to widen his lead from two to four seconds going into the final weekend of racing.

“No reason to panic, it happens. I believed in Mikkel [Bjerg] , and he bridged me back, so it was a perfect team job, so I was not stressed at all,” Pogačar said. “Alpecin were attacking all the stage, and we were present in every attack. So once again great teamwork. At the bonus sprint, I saw the opportunity to take some seconds.”

Up the road, Gazprom’s Michael Kukrle tried to disrupt the script with a solo effort in the closing 25km, putting pressure on the sprinter teams to wake up from their collective slumber to chase down the Czech national champion.

Also read: 

Kukrle opened a lead of north of two minutes with 20km to go, and it the sprint teams battled through heavy winds to trim it to 45 seconds with 7km to go. The bunch caught him with at 3km to go.

Despite an early breakaway and a few fits and starts with echelons, the bunch barreled into the finale in massing hulk. A late solo attack forced the bunch to up the pace in the final 25km, but there was no denying the sprinters on this day.

‘Top Ganna’ pushes pace, Cavendish starts

Despite crashing early in Wednesday’s mountaintop finale, Mark Cavendish took the start of Thursday’s stage.

Doctors gave the sprinting star the green light to start in what all but would assured as a sprint finale.

Echelons were the main risk across the flat, wide open profile. An early four-rider breakaway was duly reeled in to set up the final hour of racing.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) seemed intent on making things tricky, and pushed the pace in the crosswinds with about 40km to go. That strung out the peloton, but the favorites collaborated to keep the bunch into one huddled mass.

Gazprom was active early in the break, and then sent Michael Kukrle on a solo flier with just under 30km to go and he quickly opened up a gap of two minutes with just over 20km to go.

With the bunch breathing down his back, led by BikeExchange-Jayco and Ineos Grenadiers, the brave effort was doomed.

The race leader was safely protected by his teammates in Thursday’s stage. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

What’s next: Another chance for the sprinters

The pack’s fast finishers will be licking their chops ahead of Friday’s sixth stage.

The 180km circuit course starting and finishing at the Dubai 2020 Expo park is nearly dead flat. Wind could be a factor but it’s the last chance this week for the sprinters to add a WorldTour-level victory to their palmarès.

The GC riders will be cooling their jets ahead of Saturday’s uphill finale to finish off the race in stage 7 ending atop Jebel Hafeet.

All eyes will be on if any one of his direct rivals can take it to Pogačar on the final climb.

UAE Tour Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix4:17:05
2KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
3BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo0:00
5BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
6VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:00
7DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
8DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
9KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:00
10BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:00
11GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
12MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
13GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
14SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team0:00
15MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:00
16SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:00
17MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
18LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
19VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
20ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
21STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
22VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:00
23VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
24BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
25ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo0:00
26ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
27YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
28VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
29SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
30RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
31STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo0:00
32POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
33KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
34VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
35COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
36VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
37DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
38PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
39GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
40RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
41KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
42POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
43LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:00
44CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
45ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
46KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:00
47VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
48PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo0:00
49PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
50DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:00
51NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
52BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
53ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
54HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
55ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma0:00
56MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
57ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
58VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
59MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
60MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:00
61PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
62VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:00
63DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
64ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe0:00
65TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:00
66JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
67STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:00
68OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:00
69GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
70BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
71BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
72DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
73HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:00
74MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
75HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:00
77BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
78QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
79NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:00
80ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
81SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
82HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:00
83CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
84IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
85VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
86LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
87SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
88JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
89JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
90DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
91BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
92MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:00
93CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
94BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
95TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
96VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:00
97BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
98STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
99EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo0:00
100TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
101HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
102BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
103HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
104GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
105GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
106MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
107BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
108LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost0:00
109NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
110KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo0:18
111SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:18
112KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:18
113BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:23
114DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:30
115RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:30
116MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:30
117RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:30
118BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:30
119KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:30
120AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:30
121THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1:21
122PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious1:26
123O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:26
124DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:27
125BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:33
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 18:19:37
2GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:04
3VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:14
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:17
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:25
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:30
7BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:37
8RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:40
9GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:42
10BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:43
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:43
12LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:49
13HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:49
14VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:51
15DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:55
16MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:58
17HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
18MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:02
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10
20CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:18
21BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:20
22JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:21
23DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team1:21
24HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:22
25MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30
26ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:35
27PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:45
28TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:51
29HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:03
30BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2:18
31BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma2:28
32ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:40
33IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech3:25
34PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team3:35
35PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious3:40
36KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:52
37STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo4:19
38HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal4:22
39KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:24
40COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:31
41VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix4:53
42DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma5:12
43BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost5:28
44NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:39
45QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:42
46VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo5:49
47OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious5:53
48BARTA WillMovistar Team5:55
49BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates5:59
50HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team6:04
51PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo6:09
52KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo6:10
53SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix6:27
54VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma7:53
55NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team8:43
56ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team8:43
57SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ8:43
58GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team8:46
59TORRES AlbertMovistar Team8:50
60ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma8:54
61VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9:14
62TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:16
63ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo9:36
64CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:53
65SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team10:14
66VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal10:35
67KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo11:32
68MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious12:15
69VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe12:16
70LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team12:46
71STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix12:47
72DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:52
73BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team12:55
74SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team13:40
75MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:58
76NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM14:33
77MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM14:42
78MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe14:45
79ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech14:46
80AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers14:47
81KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers16:12
82THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix16:14
83MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious17:46
84VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost17:46
85DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ17:47
86CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:53
87MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:56
88DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal18:10
89VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18:11
90VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers18:12
91BOL CeesTeam DSM18:15
92LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo18:17
93DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:17
94MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:18
95SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ18:19
96JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech18:25
97ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe18:29
98RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:44
99GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18:55
100STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:06
101VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:14
102KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ20:43
103BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates21:18
104JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:22
105PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix21:29
106KANTER MaxMovistar Team21:32
107GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:40
108GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:41
109KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma21:47
110BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe21:47
111SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal22:01
112BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech22:05
113LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost22:12
114ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates22:23
115MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo22:31
116EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo22:37
117STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:40
118DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech22:42
119BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo22:43
120RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix22:58
121RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates23:06
122O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:10
123DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ25:30
124PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious25:48
125BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:14
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix71
2STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo41
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates34
4KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma28
5BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe28
6BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost21
7CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe18
9VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers17
10GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers16
11YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers16
12DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ16
13RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
14MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo14
15EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo13
16TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13
17ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates13
18DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma12
19KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo12
20LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo11
21KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo10
22GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost9
23GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
24ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7
25HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
26BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech7
27VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal6
28KANTER MaxMovistar Team6
29BARDET RomainTeam DSM5
30DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
31BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates5
32HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe4
33DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4
34BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team3
35DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3
36HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
37VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost2
38SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2
39PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious2
40POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1
41BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
42CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
43THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1
44BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 18:19:37
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:30
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:49
4MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:02
5BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:20
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:35
7PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:45
8ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:40
9PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team3:35
10COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:31
11BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost5:28
12QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:42
13VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo5:49
14OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious5:53
15NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team8:43
16VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal10:35
17MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious12:15
18LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team12:46
19STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix12:47
20DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:52
21BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team12:55
22MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM14:42
23MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious17:46
24VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost17:46
25DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal18:10
26VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18:11
27JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech18:25
28RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:44
29VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:14
30BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates21:18
31JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:22
32PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix21:29
33KANTER MaxMovistar Team21:32
34GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:40
35KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma21:47
36EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo22:37
37STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:40
38BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo22:43
39O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:10
40DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ25:30
41PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious25:48
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

