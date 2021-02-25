Road

UAE Tour stage 5: Jonas Vingegaard pips favorites at Jebel Jais summit finish

Alexey Lutsenko was caught within 400m of line as Tadej Pogačar defends leader's jersey in final mountaintop finale at UAE Tour.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) jumped with about 1km to go to surprise the favorites to win Thursday’s fifth stage at the UAE Tour.

Overnight leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates) countered late out of a big GC group to finish second to widen his overall lead to 45 seconds, with Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) crossing the line third to retain second overall.

“I timed it quite well,” Vingegaard said. “It was going a bit easy in the peloton, and I was thinking, maybe I can try. I am very happy, and it’s a big victory for me. It’s very big for me to win here so early in the season.”

Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) defended his fifth place overall with a solid climb. Sepp Kuss, who helped Jumbo-Visma teammate Chris Harper defend fourth overall, came across the line seventh on the stage.

The 170km stage featured an early breakaway in the dazzling route across the Emirati desert ending with the week’s second and final summit finale at Jebel Jais. The 20km final summit averaged 5.4 percent grade, and got steeper as it neared the finish line. The big, wide roads saw a big GC group still intact with 5km to go, including Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), who was enjoying a better day in the saddle before peeling off with under 4km to go.

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was part of the day’s main breakaway, and still held on with a 35-second gap off the front with 3.5km to go as a top GC group was steadily whittling down the advantage.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) jumped with about 3km to go, and that opened up the action, with Joâo Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) ramping up the speed, but there were still about 20 riders in the top contender’s group.

Lutsenko was still hanging on off the front when he hit the red kite. Vingegaard jumped and caught Lutsenko with 400m to go, and held on to finish ahead of Pogačar and Yates.

Larry Warbasse in the break

The tension was high in the race’s second and final summit finale, with all eyes on Yates and Pogačar. The Slovenian started the stage with a 43-second lead to the Ineos Grenadiers rider. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won here in a reduced GC group when the climb was last featured in 2019 en route to overall victory.

American rider Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-Citroën) rode into the day’s main breakaway that also included the like of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Lutsenko. The main bunch limited the gap to the leaders and was under control at two minutes with 30km to go.

Both the GC bunch and the breakaway group started to shrink once the riders hit the 20km climb. Riders peeled off the back as the pace picked up among the GC riders, while the lead group also evaporated against the steady ramps of the climb. De Gendt was reeled in with 11km to go, while Lutsenko was digging deep to hang off the front by about a minute with 5km to go.

Ineos Grenadiers led the chase, and hoped to put pressure on Pogačar in what was the final chance to try to rattle the UAE Emirates captain. Bora-Hansgrohe also piled on in hopes of pushing Emmanuel Buchmann into contention for the stage win.

What’s on tap

The UAE Tour continues Friday with the 165km sixth stage from Deira Island to Palm Jumeirah. The flat course will be another opportunity for the pack’s fast finishers. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won Wednesday’s stage in what was the first major battle between the sprinters.

With two more sprint stages on tap, Thursday’s results all but put a finish on the GC battle. Riders will need to avoid crashes and echelons in the closing days.

Larry Warbasse was part of the breakaway in stage 5 at the UAE Tour. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) 

UAE Tour Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4:19:08
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:03
3YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:03
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:05
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
6SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:06
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
8POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:08
9HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:08
10BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:08
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:08
12SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:08
13MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
14STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:08
15HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
16POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:08
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:08
18MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:15
19DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:22
20VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:26
21ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
22HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:26
23BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:32
24KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:32
25MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:32
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:32
27SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:32
28VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:35
29NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:40
30BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:40
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:48
32FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:48
33VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:48
34GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo1:22
35POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:22
36ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:22
37BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:22
38CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:22
39HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26
40BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
41FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:38
42FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42
43VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:45
44BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:45
45MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50
46PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:54
47BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team2:17
48ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM3:22
49TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:39
50HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:12
51MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:12
52ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ4:27
53HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:30
54BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ4:50
55DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM5:44
56MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers5:54
57CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team6:08
58RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers6:38
59GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange6:38
60VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7:02
61DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal7:32
62PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma7:32
63DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7:32
64BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange7:32
65CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo7:40
66VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal9:01
67GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation9:01
68PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:01
69ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9:01
70LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ9:01
71GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech9:10
72COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange11:42
73HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange12:27
74GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12:27
75LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:27
76ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation12:27
77ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team12:27
78BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe12:27
79WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious12:27
80GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation12:27
81FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team12:27
82MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange13:52
83KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:52
84EWAN CalebLotto Soudal17:29
85SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal17:29
86GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech17:29
87KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal18:34
88VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:36
89KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step18:36
90SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:36
91VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:36
92MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:36
93DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma18:36
94WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:36
95DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM18:36
96LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:36
97DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo18:36
98BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious18:36
99WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo18:36
100LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo18:36
101BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ18:36
102SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe18:36
103BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo18:36
104MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo18:36
105TORRES AlbertMovistar Team18:36
106REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo18:36
107NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:36
108WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team18:36
109VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:36
110GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates18:36
111VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:36
112GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange18:36
113PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:36
114MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious18:36
115MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step18:36
116SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers18:36
117BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation18:36
118ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe18:36
119BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step18:36
120ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step18:36
121GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers19:22
122KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM22:45
123BOL CeesTeam DSM22:50
124HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:50
125LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe24:03
126TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:37
127DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation24:37
128RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates24:37
129ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers32:15
130AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers32:15
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 17:09:26
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:45
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12
4HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:54
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:56
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:47
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:49
8CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:03
9FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:23
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:40
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:57
12STORK FlorianTeam DSM10:32
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe10:41
14HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation10:47
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:48
16SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange10:55
17BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team11:02
18KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma11:17
19NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11:25
20MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:28
21POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious11:37
22SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech11:49
23POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:55
24HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious12:14
25MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates12:15
26FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates12:19
27ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ12:40
28DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:44
29MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:24
30ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe13:36
31GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo13:39
32HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:06
33BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech14:12
34ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:16
35BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates14:28
36POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates15:31
37VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team15:41
38BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma15:48
39TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:03
40FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation16:38
41KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe16:57
42VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:30
43VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17:53
44VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:00
45BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ18:08
46MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers19:08
47SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech19:12
48ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM19:45
49PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team20:19
50HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team20:19
51GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange20:41
52BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team20:48
53DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM21:10
54HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:29
55LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech22:53
56RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers23:36
57GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation24:36
58PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:37
59FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team24:49
60LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26:21
61VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team26:42
62CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo28:15
63PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma28:42
64ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM28:45
65MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team30:03
66BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange30:56
67CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team31:59
68DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal32:21
69WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team33:38
70MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step33:39
71DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal33:47
72GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech34:53
73KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:05
74DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma35:28
75VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal35:33
76GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team35:52
77ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step35:58
78GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates36:20
79SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers36:25
80VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:35
81BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ37:20
82VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:33
83WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo37:39
84COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange37:40
85REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo37:57
86LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:58
87ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation38:09
88SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal38:23
89HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange38:28
90ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team38:29
91GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation38:30
92BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe39:18
93NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS39:27
94LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo39:31
95GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech39:48
96MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange39:57
97WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious41:11
98KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step42:19
99RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates42:40
100VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42:48
101BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo43:15
102WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS43:33
103BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation43:39
104GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers43:47
105EWAN CalebLotto Soudal43:58
106TORRES AlbertMovistar Team44:02
107LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ44:12
108DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM44:24
109BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step44:35
110DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo45:01
111SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:03
112BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ45:14
113MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:19
114PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS45:39
115GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange46:17
116VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:25
117KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal46:47
118MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious47:26
119MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo47:48
120ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe48:10
121BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious48:28
122SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe48:39
123KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM48:58
124DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation49:54
125HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS52:18
126BOL CeesTeam DSM52:31
127LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe55:00
128TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS58:22
129AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers58:27
130ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers58:52
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 17:09:26
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:56
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:47
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:57
6STORK FlorianTeam DSM10:32
7VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:48
8DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:44
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:24
10BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech14:12
11ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:16
12BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates14:28
13VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:30
14VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:00
15MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers19:08
16SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech19:12
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM19:45
18HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team20:19
19DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM21:10
20RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers23:36
21GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation24:36
22DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma35:28
23SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers36:25
24BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ37:20
25WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo37:39
26COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange37:40
27SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal38:23
28ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team38:29
29GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech39:48
30WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious41:11
31BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo43:15
32GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers43:47
33DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM44:24
34GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange46:17
35VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:25
36MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious47:26
37MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo47:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates55
2DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma48
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step35
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers28
5GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers21
6HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo21
7VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20
8BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step20
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18
10MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step18
11GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team17
12VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
13BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo16
14LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo13
15BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12
16EWAN CalebLotto Soudal12
17GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation10
18CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
19BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9
20FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team8
21LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ8
22VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech7
24MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo7
25HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma5
26SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange5
27BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team5
28GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates5
29MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious5
30ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe5
31STORK FlorianTeam DSM4
32KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
33ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ4
34WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
35BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious4
36POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
37POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious3
38DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3
39NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
40DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation3
41HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
42BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
43MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2
44MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
45LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1
46BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1
47GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange1

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

