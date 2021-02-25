UAE Tour stage 5: Jonas Vingegaard pips favorites at Jebel Jais summit finish
Alexey Lutsenko was caught within 400m of line as Tadej Pogačar defends leader's jersey in final mountaintop finale at UAE Tour.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) jumped with about 1km to go to surprise the favorites to win Thursday’s fifth stage at the UAE Tour.
Overnight leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates) countered late out of a big GC group to finish second to widen his overall lead to 45 seconds, with Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) crossing the line third to retain second overall.
“I timed it quite well,” Vingegaard said. “It was going a bit easy in the peloton, and I was thinking, maybe I can try. I am very happy, and it’s a big victory for me. It’s very big for me to win here so early in the season.”
Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) defended his fifth place overall with a solid climb. Sepp Kuss, who helped Jumbo-Visma teammate Chris Harper defend fourth overall, came across the line seventh on the stage.
The 170km stage featured an early breakaway in the dazzling route across the Emirati desert ending with the week’s second and final summit finale at Jebel Jais. The 20km final summit averaged 5.4 percent grade, and got steeper as it neared the finish line. The big, wide roads saw a big GC group still intact with 5km to go, including Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), who was enjoying a better day in the saddle before peeling off with under 4km to go.
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was part of the day’s main breakaway, and still held on with a 35-second gap off the front with 3.5km to go as a top GC group was steadily whittling down the advantage.
Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) jumped with about 3km to go, and that opened up the action, with Joâo Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) ramping up the speed, but there were still about 20 riders in the top contender’s group.
Lutsenko was still hanging on off the front when he hit the red kite. Vingegaard jumped and caught Lutsenko with 400m to go, and held on to finish ahead of Pogačar and Yates.
Larry Warbasse in the break
The tension was high in the race’s second and final summit finale, with all eyes on Yates and Pogačar. The Slovenian started the stage with a 43-second lead to the Ineos Grenadiers rider. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won here in a reduced GC group when the climb was last featured in 2019 en route to overall victory.
American rider Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-Citroën) rode into the day’s main breakaway that also included the like of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Lutsenko. The main bunch limited the gap to the leaders and was under control at two minutes with 30km to go.
Both the GC bunch and the breakaway group started to shrink once the riders hit the 20km climb. Riders peeled off the back as the pace picked up among the GC riders, while the lead group also evaporated against the steady ramps of the climb. De Gendt was reeled in with 11km to go, while Lutsenko was digging deep to hang off the front by about a minute with 5km to go.
Ineos Grenadiers led the chase, and hoped to put pressure on Pogačar in what was the final chance to try to rattle the UAE Emirates captain. Bora-Hansgrohe also piled on in hopes of pushing Emmanuel Buchmann into contention for the stage win.
What’s on tap
The UAE Tour continues Friday with the 165km sixth stage from Deira Island to Palm Jumeirah. The flat course will be another opportunity for the pack’s fast finishers. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won Wednesday’s stage in what was the first major battle between the sprinters.
With two more sprint stages on tap, Thursday’s results all but put a finish on the GC battle. Riders will need to avoid crashes and echelons in the closing days.
UAE Tour Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:19:08
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:03
|3
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:03
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:05
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|6
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:06
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|8
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|9
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08
|10
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|11
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:08
|12
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|13
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|14
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:08
|15
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|16
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:08
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:15
|19
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|20
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|21
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:26
|22
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|23
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|24
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:32
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:32
|27
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:32
|28
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35
|29
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|30
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|31
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:48
|32
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:48
|33
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|34
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:22
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:22
|36
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22
|37
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:22
|38
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:22
|39
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:26
|40
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|41
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38
|42
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42
|43
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:45
|44
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45
|45
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50
|46
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|47
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:17
|48
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|3:22
|49
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:39
|50
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:12
|51
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:12
|52
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:27
|53
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:30
|54
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:50
|55
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|5:44
|56
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:54
|57
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|6:08
|58
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:38
|59
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|6:38
|60
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:02
|61
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|7:32
|62
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:32
|63
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:32
|64
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|7:32
|65
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:40
|66
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|9:01
|67
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:01
|68
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:01
|69
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9:01
|70
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:01
|71
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:10
|72
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|11:42
|73
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|12:27
|74
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:27
|75
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:27
|76
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:27
|77
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|12:27
|78
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:27
|79
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:27
|80
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:27
|81
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:27
|82
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|13:52
|83
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:52
|84
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|17:29
|85
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|17:29
|86
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:29
|87
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|18:34
|88
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:36
|89
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:36
|90
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:36
|91
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:36
|92
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:36
|93
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:36
|94
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:36
|95
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|18:36
|96
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:36
|97
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:36
|98
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:36
|99
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:36
|100
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:36
|101
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:36
|102
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:36
|103
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:36
|104
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:36
|105
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|18:36
|106
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:36
|107
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:36
|108
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:36
|109
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:36
|110
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:36
|111
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:36
|112
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|18:36
|113
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:36
|114
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:36
|115
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:36
|116
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:36
|117
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:36
|118
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:36
|119
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:36
|120
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:36
|121
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:22
|122
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|22:45
|123
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|22:50
|124
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:50
|125
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:03
|126
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:37
|127
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:37
|128
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:37
|129
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:15
|130
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:15
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:09:26
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12
|4
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:54
|5
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56
|6
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:49
|8
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:03
|9
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:23
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:40
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:57
|12
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|10:32
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:41
|14
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:47
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:48
|16
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|10:55
|17
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:02
|18
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:17
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:25
|20
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:28
|21
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:37
|22
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:49
|23
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:55
|24
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:14
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:15
|26
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:19
|27
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:40
|28
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:44
|29
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:24
|30
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:36
|31
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:39
|32
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:06
|33
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:12
|34
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:16
|35
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:28
|36
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:31
|37
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|15:41
|38
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:48
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:03
|40
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:38
|41
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:57
|42
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:30
|43
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17:53
|44
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:00
|45
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:08
|46
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:08
|47
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:12
|48
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|19:45
|49
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|20:19
|50
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:19
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|20:41
|52
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:48
|53
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|21:10
|54
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:29
|55
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:53
|56
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:36
|57
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:36
|58
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:37
|59
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:49
|60
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:21
|61
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:42
|62
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:15
|63
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:42
|64
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|28:45
|65
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|30:03
|66
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|30:56
|67
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|31:59
|68
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|32:21
|69
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:38
|70
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:39
|71
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|33:47
|72
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|34:53
|73
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:05
|74
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:28
|75
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|35:33
|76
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:52
|77
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:58
|78
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:20
|79
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:25
|80
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:35
|81
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:20
|82
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:33
|83
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:39
|84
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|37:40
|85
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:57
|86
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:58
|87
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:09
|88
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|38:23
|89
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|38:28
|90
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|38:29
|91
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:30
|92
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:18
|93
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|39:27
|94
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:31
|95
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:48
|96
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|39:57
|97
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:11
|98
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:19
|99
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:40
|100
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42:48
|101
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|43:15
|102
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|43:33
|103
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:39
|104
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:47
|105
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|43:58
|106
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|44:02
|107
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:12
|108
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|44:24
|109
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:35
|110
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:01
|111
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:03
|112
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:14
|113
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:19
|114
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|45:39
|115
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|46:17
|116
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:25
|117
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|46:47
|118
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:26
|119
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:48
|120
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:10
|121
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:28
|122
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:39
|123
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|48:58
|124
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:54
|125
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|52:18
|126
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|52:31
|127
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:00
|128
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|58:22
|129
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:27
|130
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:52
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:09:26
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:57
|6
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|10:32
|7
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:48
|8
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:44
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:24
|10
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:12
|11
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:16
|12
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:28
|13
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:30
|14
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:00
|15
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:08
|16
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:12
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|19:45
|18
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:19
|19
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|21:10
|20
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:36
|21
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:36
|22
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:28
|23
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:25
|24
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:20
|25
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:39
|26
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|37:40
|27
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|38:23
|28
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|38:29
|29
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:48
|30
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:11
|31
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|43:15
|32
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:47
|33
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|44:24
|34
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|46:17
|35
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:25
|36
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:26
|37
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55
|2
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|5
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|6
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|21
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|8
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|9
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|10
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|11
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|12
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|13
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|16
|14
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|16
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|17
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|19
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|20
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|21
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|22
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|24
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|25
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|26
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|27
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|28
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|29
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|30
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|31
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|4
|32
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|33
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|34
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|35
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|36
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|37
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|38
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|39
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|40
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|41
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|42
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|43
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|44
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|45
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|46
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|47
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|1
