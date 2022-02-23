Become a Member

Road

UAE Tour stage 4: Tadej Pogačar wins on Jebel Jais, takes race lead

The Slovenian rider takes over the race lead, despite an impressive ride by Filippo Ganna.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took top honors Wednesday in a relentless GC contest on the first summit finish at the UAE Tour on Jebel Jais.

The race’s big overall favorites took turns to strike out on the final ascent but it was UAE Team Emirates that did much of the damage with Pogačar delivering on it to take the stage win. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) rolling across for third.

Despite an impressive ride and a big final sprint from Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who started the day second overall, Pogačar did just enough to take over the overall race lead by two seconds over the Italian.

Stefan Bissegger, who was the race leader after yesterday’s time trial, was dropped on the final climb.

“It’s amazing. It was a hard final and the team was perfect, the teamwork was super strong. We came to the final as a super strong team and it was a fast climb and a lot of strong riders attacking, left, right and the team did a super job. They brought me to the final sprint, I did my best possible and I’m super happy,” Pogačar said.

“I’m super happy to start here with a win. You never know what will happen on the last day and you can lose time. I’m super happy to take the jersey today. Now we will focus on the two flat stages and then we will see in the final how it goes.”

With the first summit finish of the week looming at the end of the 181-kilometer stage, the battle for the breakaway was fairly simple with Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Jakob Egholm (Trek-Segafredo) going clear early on.

The duo was left to dangle out front for most of the stage with the peloton finally bringing them back with 16km remaining after building an advantage of almost eight minutes.

As the road raised up, UAE Team Emirates took over the pace-setting from EF Education-Easy Post. The home team set a blistering tempo in the early part of the climb, burning off tired riders from the back of the bunch.

A major turn by George Bennett thinned out the group, but with just under 10 kilometers to go, a sizeable number still remained part of it. UAE Team Emirates changed tactics and sent Rafał Majka off the front with about eight kilometers to go.

As soon as the Polish rider was brought back, defending champion Pogačar had a dig off the front followed by another push from Majka. After hanging on as long as he could, Bissegger was eventually dispatched with seven kilometers to the line, having worked hard for teammate Ruben Guerreiro.

The attacks continued to ping off the front but the peloton behind maintained a strong pace up the steady ascent and it proved hard for anything to gain any serious advantage. It was like a boxing match as teams traded blows with each other, making the break and forcing the chase behind.

The relentless attacks took their toll on the bunch, and it had thinned to about 15 riders with still three kilometers to go. As the race headed under the flamme rouge, the group had grown further.

It would end up being a reduced bunch sprint to the line with Pogačar having the pace to take the win.

UAE Tour Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates4:49:24
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:03
5HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:03
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:03
7HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:03
8BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:03
9HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:03
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:03
11GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:03
12MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:03
13RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:03
14BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:03
15POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:03
16VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:03
17MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:09
18ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:14
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
20PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:16
21LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:16
22DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:25
23CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:43
24BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:44
25JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:46
26IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:46
27ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:48
28HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:48
29MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
30DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
31TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
32ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25
33BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:44
34COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:54
35PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team2:54
36PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious2:54
37KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost2:54
38VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix3:42
39STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo3:42
40HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:42
41KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:42
42PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo5:04
43VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo5:04
44BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates5:04
45NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:04
46HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team5:04
47SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix5:04
48DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma5:04
49KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo5:04
50BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost5:04
51BARTA WillMovistar Team5:04
52QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:04
53OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious5:04
54VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma7:28
55ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team7:47
56GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team7:47
57ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma7:47
58ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo7:47
59NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team8:10
60SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ8:10
61TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:10
62CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:10
63KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo8:10
64TORRES AlbertMovistar Team8:10
65VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:10
66SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team8:40
67VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal9:16
68VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11:23
69MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious11:23
70STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix11:57
71NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM11:57
72BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team11:57
73LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team11:57
74DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM11:57
75AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers11:57
76MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:57
77SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team12:39
78KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers13:21
79MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM13:36
80ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech13:36
81THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix13:36
82MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe13:36
83DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:20
84VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost17:20
85SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ17:20
86LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo17:20
87DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ17:20
88VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:20
89BOL CeesTeam DSM17:20
90VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:20
91CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:20
92MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:20
93RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:20
94BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates17:20
95STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:20
96VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers17:20
97GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ17:20
98DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal17:20
99MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:20
100MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious17:20
101ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe17:20
102JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech17:20
103DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ17:20
104KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ17:20
105O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:45
106DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech20:45
107BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:45
108STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:45
109GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:45
110PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious20:45
111JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:45
112KANTER MaxMovistar Team20:45
113BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe20:45
114GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:45
115BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech20:45
116MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo20:45
117SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal20:45
118KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma20:45
119EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo21:38
120BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo21:38
121RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix21:38
122PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix21:38
123LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost21:38
124RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates21:38
125ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates21:38
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 14:02:34
2GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:02
3VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:13
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:15
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:23
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:28
7BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:35
8RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:38
9GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:40
10BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:41
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:41
12LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:47
13HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:47
14VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:49
15DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:53
16MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:56
17HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:56
18MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:00
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08
20CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:16
21BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:18
22JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:19
23DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team1:19
24HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:20
25MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:28
26ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:33
27PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:43
28TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:49
29HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01
30BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2:16
31BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma2:26
32ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:38
33IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech3:23
34PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team3:33
35PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious3:38
36KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:50
37HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal4:20
38STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo4:20
39KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:22
40COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:29
41VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix4:51
42BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost4:56
43DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma5:10
44NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:37
45QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:40
46VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo5:47
47KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo5:50
48OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious5:51
49BARTA WillMovistar Team5:53
50BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates5:57
51HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team6:02
52PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo6:07
53SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix6:25
54VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma7:51
55NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team8:41
56ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team8:41
57SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ8:41
58GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team8:44
59TORRES AlbertMovistar Team8:48
60ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma8:52
61VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9:12
62TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:15
63ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo9:34
64CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:51
65SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team9:54
66VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal10:33
67KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo11:32
68MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious12:13
69VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe12:14
70LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team12:44
71STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix12:45
72DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:50
73BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team12:53
74SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team13:38
75MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:56
76MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe14:13
77AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers14:15
78NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM14:31
79MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM14:40
80ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech14:44
81THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix14:51
82KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers15:40
83MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious17:44
84VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost17:44
85DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ17:45
86CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:51
87MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:54
88DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal18:08
89VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18:09
90VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers18:10
91BOL CeesTeam DSM18:13
92LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo18:15
93DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:15
94MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:16
95SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ18:17
96JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech18:23
97ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe18:27
98RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:42
99GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18:53
100STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:04
101VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:12
102KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ20:23
103BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates20:53
104JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:20
105KANTER MaxMovistar Team21:30
106GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:38
107GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:39
108PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix21:40
109BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe21:49
110KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma21:51
111SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal21:59
112BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech22:03
113DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech22:10
114LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost22:10
115ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates22:21
116RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix22:26
117MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo22:29
118RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates22:34
119EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo22:35
120STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:38
121BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo22:41
122O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:42
123DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ23:01
124PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious24:20
125BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix43
2STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo33
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates29
4BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost21
5CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
6GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers16
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers16
8BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe16
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe15
10RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
11EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo13
12ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates13
13DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma12
14DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ12
15VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers12
16KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma12
17LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo11
18KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo10
19TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10
20GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost9
21GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
22ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7
23HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
24KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo7
25VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal6
26BARDET RomainTeam DSM5
27DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
28BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates5
29MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo5
30HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe4
31DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4
32KANTER MaxMovistar Team4
33BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team3
34HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
35VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost2
36SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2
37PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious2
38BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
39THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 14:02:34
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:28
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:47
4MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:00
5BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:18
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:33
7PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:43
8ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:38
9PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team3:33
10COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:29
11BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost4:56
12QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:40
13VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo5:47
14OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious5:51
15NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team8:41
16VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal10:33
17MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious12:13
18LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team12:44
19STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix12:45
20DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:50
21BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team12:53
22MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM14:40
23MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious17:44
24VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost17:44
25DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal18:08
26VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18:09
27JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech18:23
28RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:42
29VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:12
30BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates20:53
31JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:20
32KANTER MaxMovistar Team21:30
33GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:38
34PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix21:40
35KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma21:51
36EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo22:35
37STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:38
38BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo22:41
39O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:42
40DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ23:01
41PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious24:20
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

