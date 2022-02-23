UAE Tour stage 4: Tadej Pogačar wins on Jebel Jais, takes race lead
The Slovenian rider takes over the race lead, despite an impressive ride by Filippo Ganna.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took top honors Wednesday in a relentless GC contest on the first summit finish at the UAE Tour on Jebel Jais.
The race’s big overall favorites took turns to strike out on the final ascent but it was UAE Team Emirates that did much of the damage with Pogačar delivering on it to take the stage win. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) rolling across for third.
Despite an impressive ride and a big final sprint from Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who started the day second overall, Pogačar did just enough to take over the overall race lead by two seconds over the Italian.
Stefan Bissegger, who was the race leader after yesterday’s time trial, was dropped on the final climb.
“It’s amazing. It was a hard final and the team was perfect, the teamwork was super strong. We came to the final as a super strong team and it was a fast climb and a lot of strong riders attacking, left, right and the team did a super job. They brought me to the final sprint, I did my best possible and I’m super happy,” Pogačar said.
“I’m super happy to start here with a win. You never know what will happen on the last day and you can lose time. I’m super happy to take the jersey today. Now we will focus on the two flat stages and then we will see in the final how it goes.”
With the first summit finish of the week looming at the end of the 181-kilometer stage, the battle for the breakaway was fairly simple with Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Jakob Egholm (Trek-Segafredo) going clear early on.
The duo was left to dangle out front for most of the stage with the peloton finally bringing them back with 16km remaining after building an advantage of almost eight minutes.
As the road raised up, UAE Team Emirates took over the pace-setting from EF Education-Easy Post. The home team set a blistering tempo in the early part of the climb, burning off tired riders from the back of the bunch.
A major turn by George Bennett thinned out the group, but with just under 10 kilometers to go, a sizeable number still remained part of it. UAE Team Emirates changed tactics and sent Rafał Majka off the front with about eight kilometers to go.
As soon as the Polish rider was brought back, defending champion Pogačar had a dig off the front followed by another push from Majka. After hanging on as long as he could, Bissegger was eventually dispatched with seven kilometers to the line, having worked hard for teammate Ruben Guerreiro.
The attacks continued to ping off the front but the peloton behind maintained a strong pace up the steady ascent and it proved hard for anything to gain any serious advantage. It was like a boxing match as teams traded blows with each other, making the break and forcing the chase behind.
The relentless attacks took their toll on the bunch, and it had thinned to about 15 riders with still three kilometers to go. As the race headed under the flamme rouge, the group had grown further.
It would end up being a reduced bunch sprint to the line with Pogačar having the pace to take the win.
UAE Tour Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:49:24
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:03
|5
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:03
|6
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:03
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:03
|8
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03
|9
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:03
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:03
|11
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:03
|12
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03
|13
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:03
|14
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:03
|15
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:03
|16
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:03
|17
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:09
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|20
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|21
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:16
|22
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:25
|23
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|24
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|25
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|26
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:46
|27
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:48
|28
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|29
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58
|30
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|31
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|32
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25
|33
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:44
|34
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:54
|35
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:54
|36
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:54
|37
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:54
|38
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:42
|39
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|3:42
|40
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:42
|41
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:42
|42
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:04
|43
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:04
|44
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:04
|45
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:04
|46
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:04
|47
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:04
|48
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:04
|49
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:04
|50
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:04
|51
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|5:04
|52
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:04
|53
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:04
|54
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:28
|55
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:47
|56
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:47
|57
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:47
|58
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|7:47
|59
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|8:10
|60
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:10
|61
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:10
|62
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:10
|63
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8:10
|64
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|8:10
|65
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:10
|66
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|8:40
|67
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|9:16
|68
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:23
|69
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:23
|70
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:57
|71
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|11:57
|72
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:57
|73
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:57
|74
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|11:57
|75
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:57
|76
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:57
|77
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:39
|78
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:21
|79
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|13:36
|80
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:36
|81
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:36
|82
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:36
|83
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:20
|84
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:20
|85
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:20
|86
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:20
|87
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:20
|88
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:20
|89
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|17:20
|90
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:20
|91
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:20
|92
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:20
|93
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:20
|94
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:20
|95
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:20
|96
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:20
|97
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:20
|98
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|17:20
|99
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:20
|100
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:20
|101
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:20
|102
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17:20
|103
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:20
|104
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:20
|105
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:45
|106
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:45
|107
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:45
|108
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:45
|109
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:45
|110
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:45
|111
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:45
|112
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|20:45
|113
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:45
|114
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:45
|115
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:45
|116
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|20:45
|117
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|20:45
|118
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:45
|119
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:38
|120
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:38
|121
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:38
|122
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:38
|123
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21:38
|124
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:38
|125
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:38
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:02:34
|2
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|5
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:23
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|8
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|9
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|10
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:41
|11
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:41
|12
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:47
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:47
|14
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:53
|16
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:56
|17
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:56
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08
|20
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16
|21
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:18
|22
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19
|23
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:19
|24
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|25
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:28
|26
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:33
|27
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43
|28
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:49
|29
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01
|30
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:16
|31
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:26
|32
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:38
|33
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:23
|34
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:33
|35
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:38
|36
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:50
|37
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|4:20
|38
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:20
|39
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:22
|40
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:29
|41
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:51
|42
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:56
|43
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:10
|44
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:37
|45
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:40
|46
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:47
|47
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:50
|48
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:51
|49
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|5:53
|50
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:57
|51
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:02
|52
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:07
|53
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:25
|54
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:51
|55
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|8:41
|56
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:41
|57
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:41
|58
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:44
|59
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|8:48
|60
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:52
|61
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:12
|62
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:15
|63
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9:34
|64
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:51
|65
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|9:54
|66
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|10:33
|67
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:32
|68
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:13
|69
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:14
|70
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:44
|71
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:45
|72
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|12:50
|73
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:53
|74
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:38
|75
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:56
|76
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:13
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:15
|78
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|14:31
|79
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|14:40
|80
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:44
|81
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:51
|82
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:40
|83
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:44
|84
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:44
|85
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:45
|86
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:51
|87
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:54
|88
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|18:08
|89
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:09
|90
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:10
|91
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|18:13
|92
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:15
|93
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:15
|94
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:16
|95
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:17
|96
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:23
|97
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:27
|98
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:42
|99
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:53
|100
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:04
|101
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:12
|102
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:23
|103
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|20:53
|104
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:20
|105
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|21:30
|106
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|21:38
|107
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|21:39
|108
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:40
|109
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:49
|110
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:51
|111
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|21:59
|112
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:03
|113
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:10
|114
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22:10
|115
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:21
|116
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:26
|117
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|22:29
|118
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:34
|119
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:35
|120
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:38
|121
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:41
|122
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:42
|123
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:01
|124
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:20
|125
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|43
|2
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|33
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|29
|4
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|5
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|6
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|8
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|10
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|11
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|12
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|13
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|14
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|15
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|16
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|17
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|18
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10
|19
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10
|20
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9
|21
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|22
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|23
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|24
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|7
|25
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|26
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|5
|27
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|28
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|29
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|30
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|31
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|32
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|4
|33
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|34
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|35
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|36
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|37
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|38
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|39
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:02:34
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:47
|4
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00
|5
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:18
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:33
|7
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43
|8
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:38
|9
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:33
|10
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:29
|11
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:56
|12
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:40
|13
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:47
|14
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:51
|15
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|8:41
|16
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|10:33
|17
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:13
|18
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:44
|19
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:45
|20
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|12:50
|21
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:53
|22
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|14:40
|23
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:44
|24
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:44
|25
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|18:08
|26
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:09
|27
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:23
|28
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:42
|29
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:12
|30
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|20:53
|31
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:20
|32
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|21:30
|33
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|21:38
|34
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:40
|35
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:51
|36
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:35
|37
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:38
|38
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:41
|39
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:42
|40
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:01
|41
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:20
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
