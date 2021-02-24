UAE Tour stage 4: Sam Bennett beats back rivals for inaugural win of 2021
Tadej Pogačar retains overall lead as the sprinters have their way.
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) dashed to his first victory in 2021 in a bunch sprint Wednesday in stage 4 at the UAE Tour.
Last year’s green jersey winner at the Tour de France came off a solid lead-out from Michael Mørkøv, and won in the first major clash among the peloton’s top sprinters.
“I had to wait a few days, so it feels real good to win,” Bennett said. “I was really nervous before doing the first bunch sprint of the season. All I had to do was follow the guys and finish it off. This is my 50th career win, and I want to thank the guys for doing a great job.”
Arch-rival Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was on Bennett’s wheel, but swept right instead of staying along the fences, and could not recover ground to finish third. WorldTour rookie David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), son of ex-pro Erik Dekker, made a long sprint without teammates to come in behind Bennett to finish second for the second time in this week.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates), winner of Tuesday’s uphill finale, finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall leader’s jersey with three stages to go.
Early break duly reeled in
Anticipation was high for Wednesday’s stage, and the peloton’s top sprinters were all champing at the bit to get their shot at victory.
Following Tuesday’s GC fireworks, the sprinters were ready to step into the fore in Wednesday’s mostly flat run starting and finishing on Al Marjan Island. Crosswinds were a threat, but they never picked up, and the peloton did not see a repeat of the echelons that busted up the bunch in Sunday’s opener, and denied the sprinters a chance for the win.
Two riders — Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) and François Bidard (Ag2r-Citroën) — dutifully peeled off the front. They never opened up too much space, and riders rode in the slipstream comfortably chatting in the bunch until the move was snuffed out with about 30km to go.
The top sprinter teams massed at the front, and the speed finally ramped up with about 10km to go. The bunch momentarily split down the middle as rival sprint trains started to rev up the speed on each side of the wide road.
After a mostly sluggish stage, the speed revved up as the sprinter trains fought for position for the prestige of the first major sprint finish between the peloton’s top bunch sprinters in 2021.
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) opened up the sprint first but faded to finish sixth. Coming in behind Ewan for fourth was Elia Viviani (Cofidis), with Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) rounding out the top-5.
Final climbing test on tap Thursday
The third UAE Tour continues Thursday with the second and final mountaintop finale that should button up the GC. The 170km fifth stage starts at Fujairah Marine Club and ends atop Jebel Jais.
There are some early unrated hills that should trigger the day’s main breakaway, but no one who is a threat on GC will be allowed to stay away in what’s the best chance for a breakaway to stick this week. With UAE-Emirates racing on home roads, expect the team to keep a tight leash on things.
The climb is long at 21.4km, with an average grade of 5.4 percent. Expect a reduced group of elite climbers to come in for a hot sprint. In its last appearance in 2019, Primož Roglič won the stage ahead of Tom Dumoulin out of a group of nine en route to winning the overall.
UAE Tour Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:51:51
|2
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|5
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|7
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|8
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|9
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|10
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|11
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|12
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|13
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|14
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|15
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|16
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|17
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|18
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|19
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|20
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|21
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|22
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|23
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|24
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|25
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|26
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|27
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|28
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|29
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|30
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|31
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|32
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|33
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|34
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|35
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|36
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|37
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|38
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|39
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|41
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|42
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|43
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|44
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|45
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|46
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|47
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|48
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|49
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|50
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:00
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|52
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|53
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|54
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|55
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|56
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|57
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|58
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|59
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|60
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|61
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|62
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|63
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|64
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|65
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|66
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|67
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|68
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|69
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|70
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|71
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|72
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|73
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|74
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|75
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|76
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|77
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|78
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|79
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|80
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|81
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|82
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|83
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|84
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|85
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|86
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|87
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|88
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|89
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:00
|90
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|91
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|92
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|93
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|94
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|95
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|96
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|97
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|98
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|99
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|100
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|101
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|102
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|103
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|104
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|105
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|106
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|107
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|108
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|109
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|110
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|111
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|112
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|113
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|114
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|115
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|116
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|117
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|118
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|0:27
|119
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|120
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:39
|121
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:45
|122
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:54
|123
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|124
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:11
|125
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:36
|126
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:08
|127
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:08
|128
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:08
|129
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:57
|130
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:15
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:50:21
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03
|4
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43
|5
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:45
|6
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|7
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:38
|8
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:38
|9
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:32
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:47
|11
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:10
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:49
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:58
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:10
|15
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|10:21
|16
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:36
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:38
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:42
|19
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|10:46
|20
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:51
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:58
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:06
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:17
|24
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:20
|25
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:26
|26
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:40
|27
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:45
|28
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:11
|29
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:14
|30
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:19
|31
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:21
|32
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:22
|33
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:37
|34
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:40
|35
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:47
|36
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:06
|37
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:11
|38
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:47
|39
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|13:53
|40
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|14:00
|41
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:06
|42
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:16
|43
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:53
|44
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:59
|45
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:00
|46
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|15:23
|47
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:33
|48
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:34
|49
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:46
|50
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|16:20
|51
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:22
|52
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:51
|53
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:55
|54
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:01
|55
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17:02
|56
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:14
|57
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:17
|58
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:19
|59
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:33
|60
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:41
|61
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:46
|62
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:56
|63
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:00
|64
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:07
|65
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18:22
|66
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:28
|67
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:37
|68
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:54
|69
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:00
|70
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:18
|71
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:37
|72
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|19:41
|73
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:32
|74
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:48
|75
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|20:51
|76
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:53
|77
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:07
|78
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:10
|79
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:16
|80
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:42
|81
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|23:21
|82
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:22
|83
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:40
|84
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:09
|85
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:22
|86
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:36
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|24:49
|88
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:54
|89
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:00
|90
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:15
|91
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|25:23
|92
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:28
|93
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:33
|94
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:39
|95
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:40
|96
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|25:45
|97
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|25:48
|98
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|25:48
|99
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|25:55
|100
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:56
|101
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|25:58
|102
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|25:59
|103
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:00
|104
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|26:02
|105
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:09
|106
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|26:10
|107
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|26:12
|108
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:22
|109
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:24
|110
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|26:26
|111
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|26:29
|112
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:34
|113
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:35
|114
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:40
|115
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:48
|116
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:00
|117
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|27:38
|118
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:46
|119
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|28:10
|120
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|121
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:47
|122
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:09
|123
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:25
|124
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:31
|125
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|29:38
|126
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:49
|127
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:00
|128
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:54
|129
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:27
|130
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|33:42
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|5
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|6
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|7
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|9
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|10
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|16
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|12
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|13
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|14
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|15
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|16
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|17
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|18
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|21
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|22
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|23
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|24
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|25
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|26
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|27
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|28
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|29
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|4
|30
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|31
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|33
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|34
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|35
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|36
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|37
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|38
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|39
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:50:21
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:45
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:49
|6
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:10
|7
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|10:21
|8
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:19
|9
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:40
|10
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:47
|11
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:06
|12
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:11
|13
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:47
|14
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|15:23
|15
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:34
|16
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:46
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|16:20
|18
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:51
|19
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:55
|20
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:01
|21
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:46
|22
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:07
|23
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:37
|24
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:00
|25
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|20:51
|26
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:16
|27
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:22
|28
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:36
|29
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|25:45
|30
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|25:55
|31
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|25:59
|32
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|27:38
|33
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:46
|34
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|35
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:47
|36
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:09
|37
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:27
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.