UAE Tour stage 4: Sam Bennett beats back rivals for inaugural win of 2021

Tadej Pogačar retains overall lead as the sprinters have their way.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) dashed to his first victory in 2021 in a bunch sprint Wednesday in stage 4 at the UAE Tour.

Last year’s green jersey winner at the Tour de France came off a solid lead-out from Michael Mørkøv, and won in the first major clash among the peloton’s top sprinters.

“I had to wait a few days, so it feels real good to win,” Bennett said. “I was really nervous before doing the first bunch sprint of the season. All I had to do was follow the guys and finish it off. This is my 50th career win, and I want to thank the guys for doing a great job.”

Arch-rival Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was on Bennett’s wheel, but swept right instead of staying along the fences, and could not recover ground to finish third. WorldTour rookie David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), son of ex-pro Erik Dekker, made a long sprint without teammates to come in behind Bennett to finish second for the second time in this week.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Emirates), winner of Tuesday’s uphill finale, finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall leader’s jersey with three stages to go.

Early break duly reeled in

Anticipation was high for Wednesday’s stage, and the peloton’s top sprinters were all champing at the bit to get their shot at victory.

Following Tuesday’s GC fireworks, the sprinters were ready to step into the fore in Wednesday’s mostly flat run starting and finishing on Al Marjan Island. Crosswinds were a threat, but they never picked up, and the peloton did not see a repeat of the echelons that busted up the bunch in Sunday’s opener, and denied the sprinters a chance for the win.

Two riders — Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) and François Bidard (Ag2r-Citroën) — dutifully peeled off the front. They never opened up too much space, and riders rode in the slipstream comfortably chatting in the bunch until the move was snuffed out with about 30km to go.

The top sprinter teams massed at the front, and the speed finally ramped up with about 10km to go. The bunch momentarily split down the middle as rival sprint trains started to rev up the speed on each side of the wide road.

After a mostly sluggish stage, the speed revved up as the sprinter trains fought for position for the prestige of the first major sprint finish between the peloton’s top bunch sprinters in 2021.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) opened up the sprint first but faded to finish sixth. Coming in behind Ewan for fourth was Elia Viviani (Cofidis), with Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) rounding out the top-5.

Final climbing test on tap Thursday

Neilson Powless, racing in the white jersey, and Lawson Craddock of  Team EF Education-Nippo during Stage 4 from Al Marjan Island to Al Marjan Island.  (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The third UAE Tour continues Thursday with the second and final mountaintop finale that should button up the GC. The 170km fifth stage starts at Fujairah Marine Club and ends atop Jebel Jais. 

There are some early unrated hills that should trigger the day’s main breakaway, but no one who is a threat on GC will be allowed to stay away in what’s the best chance for a breakaway to stick this week. With UAE-Emirates racing on home roads, expect the team to keep a tight leash on things.

The climb is long at 21.4km, with an average grade of 5.4 percent. Expect a reduced group of elite climbers to come in for a hot sprint. In its last appearance in 2019, Primož Roglič won the stage ahead of Tom Dumoulin out of a group of nine en route to winning the overall.

UAE Tour Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step4:51:51
2DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
5MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
6ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:00
7BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
8NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
9GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
10GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange0:00
11VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
12GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
13MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
14HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
15BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
16BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange0:00
17MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
18GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
19BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:00
20POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
21PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
22FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
23ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:00
24ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
25GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
26BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:00
27AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
28YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
29DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:00
30ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
31GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
32CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo0:00
33LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe0:00
34FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
35LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
36KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
37POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:00
38CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
39SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
41NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
42SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
43PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
44VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
45SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
46SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
47WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
48VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
49FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
50STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:00
51GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:00
52MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
53MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
54SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
55BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:00
56HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
57BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
58ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
59HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
60BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
61TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
62ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
63VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:00
64ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
65ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:00
66FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
67SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers0:00
68HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
69BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team0:00
70VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
71ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team0:00
72RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers0:00
73MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:00
74VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
75WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo0:00
76LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
77GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
78DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:00
79POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
80BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
81CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
82BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
83COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange0:00
84MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
85SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
86CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team0:00
87TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:00
88KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
89DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:00
90RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
91MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:00
92ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
93MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
94DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
95VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
96GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
97ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
98POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:00
99DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
100MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
101PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
102MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:00
103WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
104VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
105BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
106GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
107VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
108HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
109LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:00
110POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
111DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:00
112DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
113HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
114BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ0:00
115PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
116KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
117SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
118KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM0:27
119BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ0:39
120VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:39
121HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:45
122HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
123REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo0:54
124LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:11
125LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:36
126KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:08
127KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:08
128BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:08
129HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:57
130TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:15
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 12:50:21
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:43
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03
4HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:45
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:36
7CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:38
8CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:38
9FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:32
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:47
11ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ8:10
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:49
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9:58
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:10
15STORK FlorianTeam DSM10:21
16HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation10:36
17FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates10:38
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo10:42
19SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange10:46
20BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team10:51
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech10:58
22KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma11:06
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:17
24POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:20
25POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious11:26
26MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates11:40
27HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious11:45
28ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe12:11
29GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo12:14
30DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:19
31TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:21
32FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team12:22
33HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:37
34BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12:40
35BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech12:47
36MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:06
37MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers13:11
38ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:47
39VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team13:53
40GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange14:00
41POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates14:06
42BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma14:16
43FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation14:53
44WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team14:59
45MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step15:00
46DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM15:23
47PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:33
48GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation15:34
49HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:46
50ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM16:20
51KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe16:22
52DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma16:51
53RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers16:55
54VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:01
55VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17:02
56HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:14
57LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ17:17
58ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step17:19
59BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ17:33
60GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates17:41
61SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers17:46
62VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:56
63RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates18:00
64VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:07
65PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18:22
66BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team18:28
67SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech18:37
68VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:54
69WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo19:00
70REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo19:18
71VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team19:37
72ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM19:41
73CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo20:32
74NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:48
75SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal20:51
76LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo20:53
77PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma21:07
78KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:10
79GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech22:16
80LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech22:42
81BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange23:21
82GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team23:22
83KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step23:40
84VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:09
85GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers24:22
86BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo24:36
87DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal24:49
88WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:54
89BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation25:00
90DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation25:15
91TORRES AlbertMovistar Team25:23
92LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:28
93LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ25:33
94ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation25:39
95GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech25:40
96DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM25:45
97MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team25:48
98CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team25:48
99COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange25:55
100BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step25:56
101HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange25:58
102ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team25:59
103GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation26:00
104MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange26:02
105AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers26:09
106KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM26:10
107DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal26:12
108DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo26:22
109SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:24
110EWAN CalebLotto Soudal26:26
111VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal26:29
112ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers26:34
113BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ26:35
114MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:40
115BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26:48
116PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:00
117GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange27:38
118VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:46
119KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal28:10
120WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious28:41
121MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious28:47
122MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo29:09
123HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:25
124ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe29:31
125BOL CeesTeam DSM29:38
126BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious29:49
127SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe30:00
128LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe30:54
129BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ32:27
130TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS33:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma43
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates39
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step28
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers21
5BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step20
6MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step18
7GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team17
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers16
9VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits16
10BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo16
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12
12BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12
13EWAN CalebLotto Soudal12
14LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo10
15DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10
16CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
17BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9
18LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ8
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech7
21MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo7
22HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma5
23GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation5
24GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates5
25BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team5
26MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious5
27ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe5
28ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ4
29STORK FlorianTeam DSM4
30WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
31BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious4
32POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
33DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3
34NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
35MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2
36MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
37BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1
38BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1
39GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 12:50:21
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:45
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:36
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo9:49
6VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:10
7STORK FlorianTeam DSM10:21
8DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:19
9BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12:40
10BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech12:47
11MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13:06
12MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers13:11
13ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:47
14DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM15:23
15GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation15:34
16HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:46
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM16:20
18DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma16:51
19RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers16:55
20VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:01
21SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers17:46
22VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:07
23SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech18:37
24WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo19:00
25SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal20:51
26GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech22:16
27GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers24:22
28BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo24:36
29DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM25:45
30COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange25:55
31ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team25:59
32GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange27:38
33VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:46
34WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious28:41
35MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious28:47
36MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo29:09
37BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ32:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

