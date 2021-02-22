Road

UAE Tour stage 2: Filippo Ganna blazes to time trial victory as Tadej Pogačar takes GC lead

Ganna unstoppable on 13km circuit as Tadej Pogačar and João Almeida take advantage in the overall.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) blazed to victory in the UAE Tour time trial Monday, motoring through the 13km course at an average speed of 55.98kph to take his eighth-straight victory against the clock.

The world was expecting Ganna to set the fastest time, and the unstoppable Italian duly delivered to set a winning time of 13:56, the only rider capable of going sub-14 minutes. Despite being a near-unstoppable force in top-level time trials, the 24-year-old said his dominance doesn’t come easily.

“It was not easy,” he said. “Every race is hard because I have to arrive with focus and good legs, but I was ready today, and it’s a good result for me, and the team.”

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) took second and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) came third on the looping circuit on Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi, 14 and 21 seconds down on the TT world champ.

The convincing margin of Ganna’s win marks him out as more than odds-on to defend his rainbow jersey at the worlds later this year.

“It was strange in the middle of the desert, really nice,” he said. “At the moment I’m really happy, and in the future I hope to produce more like this, like at Tirreno Adriatico next month. Every TT is a test for me. I try to arrive better and better. It’s really important.”

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) finished fourth on the day, 24 seconds down on Ganna, but takes the GC lead heading into the first summit finish of the race Tuesday. João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) moves up to second on GC after an impressive sixth on the stage.

Who did what and the GC implications

Bjerg was one of the early starters, and the powerful Dane set the early mark to beat of 14:17 before Bisseger stole his spot on the hot seat not long afterward.

Chris Froome was an early starter as he raced on the Factor TT machine of Israel Start-Up Nation for the first time, and punched up 15:32, a time that turned out over 90 seconds slower than Ganna. Sepp Kuss finished four seconds slower than Froome at 15:36.

Defending champion Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) will be disappointed to finish nearly one minute down and find himself 39 seconds back on Pogačar, fifth in the GC. American talent Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) finished one second faster than Yates to move to sixth overall.

Overnight race leader Mathieu van der Poel did not start the stage after his entire Alpecin Fenix team withdrew from the race Monday morning after one of their staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night.

 

UAE Tour Stage 2 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13:56
2BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:14
3BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:21
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:24
5SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech 0:30
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:30
7WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:32
8DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 0:33
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:36
10BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:38
11CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:39
12CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo0:39
13VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:43
14SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech 0:44
15VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
16ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:47
17BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ0:48
18HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:48
19TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:49
20WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:49
21POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:49
22HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:51
23POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:52
24HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:52
25HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:53
26BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:53
27DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:53
28FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:55
29KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:57
30LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech 0:57
31POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:57
32MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:57
33SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:58
34YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:58
35POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:58
36NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:59
37BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:59
38BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange1:00
39TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:01
40SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange1:03
41SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:04
42VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:05
43HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:06
44MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:07
45ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:07
46ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:07
47WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo1:07
48RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers1:07
49GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1:07
50CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:09
51STORK FlorianTeam DSM1:10
52LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:11
53DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:12
54MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:12
55MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13
56VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:14
57PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:14
58DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:14
59MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:14
60GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo1:17
61ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:17
62HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:17
63GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech 1:18
64KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19
65TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
66HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20
67KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM1:21
68DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:23
69ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23
70BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:25
71ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:26
72MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:26
73BOL CeesTeam DSM1:26
74CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:26
75VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:28
76WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:28
77FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30
78COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange1:33
79FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:33
80MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:34
81BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:34
82TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:35
83FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:36
84ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team1:37
85GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:38
86ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:39
87KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:40
88KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:40
89MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:40
90GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42
91GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange1:42
92ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:43
93VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:44
94BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44
95MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:45
96GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:46
97LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:47
98KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:47
99AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:47
100VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48
101DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:50
102DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:50
103NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:51
104VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:54
105BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:55
106LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:56
107BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:57
108LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:58
109BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech 1:58
110SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers1:58
111VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59
112BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2:00
113DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:00
114RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2:01
115GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange2:01
116SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:02
117VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:03
118VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:07
119GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech 2:07
120SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe2:08
121EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:08
122HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:09
123ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:12
124HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:15
125PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
126MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
127BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team2:19
128REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo2:28
129PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:34
130LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe2:36
131PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:38
132VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:45
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates4:00:05
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
3CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
4HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:33
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:39
6POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:41
7ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:45
8DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
9MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:47
10SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:48
11CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:50
12BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:54
13MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:55
14ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04
15FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11
16GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:27
17LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:36
18VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:41
19RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:45
20REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo2:09
21VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:39
22GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8:07
23BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8:21
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech 8:37
25WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:39
26DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 8:40
27MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers8:43
28BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8:45
29CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo8:46
30VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma8:50
31SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech 8:51
32VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma8:53
33ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM8:54
34HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo8:55
35TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo8:56
36WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious8:56
37POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates8:56
38HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange8:58
39POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:59
40HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation9:00
41BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9:00
42DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation9:00
43FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates9:02
44KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe9:04
45LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech 9:04
46MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious9:04
47SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal9:05
48POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious9:05
49NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo9:06
50BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma9:06
51BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange9:07
52TORRES AlbertMovistar Team9:08
53SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange9:10
54VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal9:12
55HANSEN Lasse NormanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:13
56MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious9:14
57ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:14
58WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo9:14
59RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers9:14
60GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team9:14
61STORK FlorianTeam DSM9:17
62LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ9:18
63DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:19
64MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates9:19
65VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team9:21
66PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma9:21
67GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo9:24
68ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation9:24
69HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious9:24
70GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech 9:25
71KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step9:26
72TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:27
73HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:27
74KRAGH ANDERSEN AsbjørnTeam DSM9:28
75DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM9:30
76BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team9:32
77ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:33
78MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9:33
79BOL CeesTeam DSM9:33
80CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team9:33
81VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ9:35
82WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team9:35
83COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange9:40
84FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team9:40
85MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:41
86BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ9:41
87TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:42
88FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation9:43
89ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team9:44
90GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation9:45
91ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe9:46
92KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma9:47
93GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation9:47
94KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal9:47
95MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange9:47
96GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange9:49
97ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe9:50
98VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9:51
99BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step9:51
100MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo9:52
101LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ9:54
102KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:54
103AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers9:54
104VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:55
105DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal9:57
106DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:57
107NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:58
108VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team10:01
109BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe10:02
110LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:03
111BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious10:04
112BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech 10:05
113SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers10:05
114BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ10:07
115DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo10:07
116GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange10:08
117SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:09
118VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal10:14
119GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech 10:14
120SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe10:15
121EWAN CalebLotto Soudal10:15
122HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:16
123ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers10:19
124HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team10:22
125PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:23
126MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:25
127BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team10:26
128PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team10:41
129LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe10:43
130PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:45
131VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:52
132BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ16:12
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step23
2GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers20
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix20
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates19
5DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma16
6BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo16
7MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step14
8BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates12
9LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo9
10VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
11SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech 7
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6
13GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation5
14ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ4
15WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
16HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma3
17DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 3
18MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2
19MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
20BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates4:00:05
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:41
4DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
5SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:48
6BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:54
7GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8:07
8BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8:21
9DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech 8:40
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers8:43
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma8:50
12SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech 8:51
13HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo8:55
14TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo8:56
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious8:56
16MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious9:04
17SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal9:05
18VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal9:12
19MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious9:14
20ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:14
21WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo9:14
22RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers9:14
23STORK FlorianTeam DSM9:17
24DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM9:30
25ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:33
26VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ9:35
27COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange9:40
28ELOSEGUI IñigoMovistar Team9:44
29GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation9:47
30GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange9:49
31MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo9:52
32DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:57
33BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech 10:05
34SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers10:05
35GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech 10:14
36HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team10:22
37VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:52
38BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ16:12
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

 

Stay On Topic