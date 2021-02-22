UAE Tour stage 2: Filippo Ganna blazes to time trial victory as Tadej Pogačar takes GC lead
Ganna unstoppable on 13km circuit as Tadej Pogačar and João Almeida take advantage in the overall.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) blazed to victory in the UAE Tour time trial Monday, motoring through the 13km course at an average speed of 55.98kph to take his eighth-straight victory against the clock.
The world was expecting Ganna to set the fastest time, and the unstoppable Italian duly delivered to set a winning time of 13:56, the only rider capable of going sub-14 minutes. Despite being a near-unstoppable force in top-level time trials, the 24-year-old said his dominance doesn’t come easily.
“It was not easy,” he said. “Every race is hard because I have to arrive with focus and good legs, but I was ready today, and it’s a good result for me, and the team.”
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) took second and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) came third on the looping circuit on Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi, 14 and 21 seconds down on the TT world champ.
The convincing margin of Ganna’s win marks him out as more than odds-on to defend his rainbow jersey at the worlds later this year.
“It was strange in the middle of the desert, really nice,” he said. “At the moment I’m really happy, and in the future I hope to produce more like this, like at Tirreno Adriatico next month. Every TT is a test for me. I try to arrive better and better. It’s really important.”
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) finished fourth on the day, 24 seconds down on Ganna, but takes the GC lead heading into the first summit finish of the race Tuesday. João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) moves up to second on GC after an impressive sixth on the stage.
Who did what and the GC implications
Bjerg was one of the early starters, and the powerful Dane set the early mark to beat of 14:17 before Bisseger stole his spot on the hot seat not long afterward.
Chris Froome was an early starter as he raced on the Factor TT machine of Israel Start-Up Nation for the first time, and punched up 15:32, a time that turned out over 90 seconds slower than Ganna. Sepp Kuss finished four seconds slower than Froome at 15:36.
Defending champion Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) will be disappointed to finish nearly one minute down and find himself 39 seconds back on Pogačar, fifth in the GC. American talent Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) finished one second faster than Yates to move to sixth overall.
Overnight race leader Mathieu van der Poel did not start the stage after his entire Alpecin Fenix team withdrew from the race Monday morning after one of their staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night.
UAE Tour Stage 2 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:56
|2
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:14
|3
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:21
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:24
|5
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:30
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:30
|7
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:32
|8
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|9
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|10
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:38
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:39
|12
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|14
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:44
|15
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|16
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:47
|17
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48
|18
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:48
|19
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|20
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|21
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:49
|22
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:51
|23
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:52
|24
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:52
|25
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:53
|26
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:53
|27
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:53
|28
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|29
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|30
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:57
|31
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:57
|32
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:57
|33
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:58
|34
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:58
|35
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:58
|36
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|37
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|38
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|1:00
|39
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|40
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03
|41
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|42
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05
|43
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:06
|44
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07
|45
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|46
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:07
|47
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|48
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|49
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|50
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:09
|51
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|1:10
|52
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11
|53
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12
|54
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12
|55
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13
|56
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|57
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|58
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|59
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:14
|60
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:17
|61
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:17
|62
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:17
|63
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:18
|64
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19
|65
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|66
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20
|67
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|1:21
|68
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:23
|69
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23
|70
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|71
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:26
|72
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|73
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:26
|74
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|75
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28
|76
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:28
|77
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30
|78
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|1:33
|79
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:33
|80
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:34
|81
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34
|82
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:35
|83
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:36
|84
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|1:37
|85
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:38
|86
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39
|87
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:40
|88
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40
|89
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:40
|90
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42
|91
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|1:42
|92
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:43
|93
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:44
|94
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44
|95
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45
|96
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46
|97
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:47
|98
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:47
|99
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:47
|100
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:48
|101
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50
|102
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:50
|103
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:51
|104
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|105
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|106
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:56
|107
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:57
|108
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58
|109
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:58
|110
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:58
|111
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:59
|112
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:00
|113
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:00
|114
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:01
|115
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|2:01
|116
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:02
|117
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:03
|118
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07
|119
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:07
|120
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:08
|121
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:08
|122
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:09
|123
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:12
|124
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:15
|125
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|126
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18
|127
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:19
|128
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:28
|129
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:34
|130
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:36
|131
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:38
|132
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:45
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:00:05
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|3
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|4
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|6
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|7
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|8
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|9
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:47
|10
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|11
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|12
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|13
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:55
|14
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04
|15
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11
|16
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27
|17
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:36
|18
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:41
|19
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45
|20
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09
|21
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:39
|22
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:07
|23
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:21
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:37
|25
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:39
|26
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:40
|27
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:43
|28
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:45
|29
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:46
|30
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:50
|31
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:51
|32
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:53
|33
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|8:54
|34
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:55
|35
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:56
|36
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:56
|37
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:56
|38
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|8:58
|39
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:59
|40
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:00
|41
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:00
|42
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:00
|43
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:02
|44
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:04
|45
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:04
|46
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:04
|47
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|9:05
|48
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:05
|49
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:06
|50
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:06
|51
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|9:07
|52
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|9:08
|53
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|9:10
|54
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|9:12
|55
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:13
|56
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:14
|57
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:14
|58
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:14
|59
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:14
|60
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:14
|61
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|9:17
|62
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:18
|63
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:19
|64
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:19
|65
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|9:21
|66
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:21
|67
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:24
|68
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:24
|69
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:24
|70
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:25
|71
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:26
|72
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:27
|73
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:27
|74
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team DSM
|9:28
|75
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|9:30
|76
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:32
|77
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:33
|78
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9:33
|79
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|9:33
|80
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|9:33
|81
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:35
|82
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:35
|83
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|9:40
|84
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:40
|85
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:41
|86
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:41
|87
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:42
|88
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:43
|89
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|9:44
|90
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:45
|91
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:46
|92
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:47
|93
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:47
|94
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|9:47
|95
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|9:47
|96
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|9:49
|97
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:50
|98
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:51
|99
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:51
|100
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:52
|101
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:54
|102
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:54
|103
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:54
|104
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:55
|105
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|9:57
|106
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:57
|107
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:58
|108
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|10:01
|109
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:02
|110
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:03
|111
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:04
|112
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:05
|113
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:05
|114
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:07
|115
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:07
|116
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|10:08
|117
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:09
|118
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|10:14
|119
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:14
|120
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:15
|121
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|10:15
|122
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:16
|123
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:19
|124
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:22
|125
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:23
|126
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:25
|127
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:26
|128
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|10:41
|129
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:43
|130
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:45
|131
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:52
|132
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:12
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23
|2
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19
|5
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|6
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|16
|7
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|8
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|9
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|10
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|11
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|13
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|14
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|15
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|16
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|17
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|18
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|19
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|20
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:00:05
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|4
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|5
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|6
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|7
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:07
|8
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:21
|9
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:40
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:43
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:50
|12
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:51
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:55
|14
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:56
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:56
|16
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:04
|17
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|9:05
|18
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|9:12
|19
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:14
|20
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:14
|21
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:14
|22
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:14
|23
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|9:17
|24
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|9:30
|25
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:33
|26
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:35
|27
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|9:40
|28
|ELOSEGUI Iñigo
|Movistar Team
|9:44
|29
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:47
|30
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|9:49
|31
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:52
|32
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:57
|33
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:05
|34
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:05
|35
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:14
|36
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:22
|37
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:52
|38
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:12
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.