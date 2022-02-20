UAE Tour: Jasper Philipsen kicks for opening win of 2022 WorldTour season

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jasper Philipsen scored the opening win of the 2022 WorldTour on Sunday.

The young Alpecin-Fenix speedster outkicked Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) after an uneventful stage through the sand dunes and city highways of the opening day at the UAE Tour.

Philipsen’s victory gives him early honors in a stacked sprint field that also includes Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates). It also reinforces his credentials after a breakout 2021 season that saw two Vuelta a España victories and a stack of podium placings at the Tour de France.

“It was a pretty fast finish and we could see the line from very far away. We managed to make our way to the front and go for the sprint,” Philipsen said. “This morning I was not confident at all and this was the first race of the season for me. It’s a really nice feeling to win against such a big list of top sprinters.”

He now takes the red leader’s jersey into stage 2 on Monday.

The opening day of the top-tier calendar looked a dead-cert for a sprint, and the race played out per the script.

Five riders clipped away early in the flat 184km trek through the desert and were given a handful of minutes before the sprinter teams massed at the front to pull the escape to within arm’s reach.

The escape dangled just seconds ahead of the pack for some 20km before the catch was made as the road turned toward Madinat Zayed.

With a bunch kick an inevitability, BikeExchange-Jayco, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Groupama FDJ and DSM all lined out at the front in the wide highways that led toward the city-center showdown.

Racing finally lit up in the final 3km after a snoozy approach into Madinat Zayed. Israel-PremierTech took it up on the super-fast, wide approach to the line before BikeExchange and Groupama FDJ swamped them out.

Quick-Step came up late and tried to lead things out but lost control as rival teams swamped across the three-lane finish strip. Bora-Hansgrohe opened it up to unleash Bennett, but Philipsen reacted fast with an angling sprint that looked to block Groenewegen, who waved his arm in protest.

Philipsen motored past Bennett to open his account for the season, leaving the Irishman to finish second in his first race back with Bora-Hansgrohe. Viviani came steaming up the side of the road late on to finish third.

The sprinters will line up for a rematch Monday – Groenewegen will be hungry for a win after missing out Sunday.