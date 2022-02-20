UAE Tour: Jasper Philipsen kicks for opening win of 2022 WorldTour season

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jasper Philipsen scored the opening win of the 2022 WorldTour on Sunday.

The young Alpecin-Fenix speedster outkicked Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) after an uneventful stage through the sand dunes and city highways of the opening day at the UAE Tour.

Philipsen’s victory gives him early honors in a stacked sprint field that also includes Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates). It also reinforces his credentials after a breakout 2021 season that saw two Vuelta a España victories and a stack of podium placings at the Tour de France.

“It was a pretty fast finish and we could see the line from very far away. We managed to make our way to the front and go for the sprint,” Philipsen said. “This morning I was not confident at all and this was the first race of the season for me. It’s a really nice feeling to win against such a big list of top sprinters.”

He now takes the red leader’s jersey into stage 2 on Monday.

The opening day of the top-tier calendar looked a dead-cert for a sprint, and the race played out per the script.

Five riders clipped away early in the flat 184km trek through the desert and were given a handful of minutes before the sprinter teams massed at the front to pull the escape to within arm’s reach.

The escape dangled just seconds ahead of the pack for some 20km before the catch was made as the road turned toward Madinat Zayed.

With a bunch kick an inevitability, BikeExchange-Jayco, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Groupama FDJ and DSM all lined out at the front in the wide highways that led toward the city-center showdown.

Racing finally lit up in the final 3km after a snoozy approach into Madinat Zayed. Israel-PremierTech took it up on the super-fast, wide approach to the line before BikeExchange and Groupama FDJ swamped them out.

Quick-Step came up late and tried to lead things out but lost control as rival teams swamped across the three-lane finish strip. Bora-Hansgrohe opened it up to unleash Bennett, but Philipsen reacted fast with an angling sprint that looked to block Groenewegen, who waved his arm in protest.

Philipsen motored past Bennett to open his account for the season, leaving the Irishman to finish second in his first race back with Bora-Hansgrohe. Viviani came steaming up the side of the road late on to finish third.

The sprinters will line up for a rematch Monday – Groenewegen will be hungry for a win after missing out Sunday.

UAE Tour Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix4:42:34
2BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:00
3VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:00
4GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
5LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
6DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
7KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:00
8KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
9DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
10ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
11BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
12MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:00
13VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:00
14VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
15SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team0:00
16CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
17SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:00
18VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
19CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
20BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:00
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
22BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
23MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
24POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
25MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
26GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
27ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma0:00
28SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
29MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
30LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:00
31HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
32HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
33COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
34GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
35DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
36STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:00
37SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:00
38ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
39ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe0:00
40DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
41CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
42KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
43NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
44YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
45VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:00
46VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:00
47HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
48RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
49MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
50QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
51POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
52VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
53ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
54RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
55DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
56HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:00
57PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
58HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:00
59JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
60NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
61ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
62BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
63KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
64VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
65DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
66ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
67DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
68BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
69BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
70VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
71MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:00
72PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo0:00
73KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
74RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
75BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
76MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
77ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo0:00
78TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
79MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:00
80TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
81STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
82JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
83KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo0:00
84BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
85MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
86O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
87KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:00
88BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
89PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
90STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo0:00
91VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
92OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:00
93BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
94NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:00
95EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo0:00
96MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:00
97TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:00
98BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
99AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
100ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
101MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo0:00
102SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
103BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
104LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
105VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
106THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix0:00
107LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost0:00
108VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
109MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:00
110RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
111DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:00
112KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:00
113SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
114DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ0:00
115JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
116GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:18
117PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:19
118BOL CeesTeam DSM0:19
119GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:19
120IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:39
121STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:52
122HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:22
123PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious1:24
124BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:24
125BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:03
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix4:42:24
2BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:04
3STRAKHOV DmitryGazprom - RusVelo0:04
4VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:06
5TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:06
6VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:08
7GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
8LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:10
9DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:10
10KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:10
11KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:10
12DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
13ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:10
14BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
15MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:10
16VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:10
17VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:10
18SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team0:10
19CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
20SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:10
21VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:10
22CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
23BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:10
24GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:10
25BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:10
26MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
27POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:10
28MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
29GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
30ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma0:10
31SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:10
32MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
33LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:10
34HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:10
35HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
36COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
37GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:10
38DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
39STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:10
40SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:10
41ZAKHAROV ArtyomAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
42ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe0:10
43DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:10
44CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:10
45KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:10
46NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
47YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:10
48VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:10
49HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
50RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:10
51MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:10
52QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:10
53POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:10
54VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:10
55ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:10
56RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:10
57DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
58HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:10
59PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
60HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:10
61JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
62NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:10
63ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:10
64BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:10
65KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:10
66VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:10
67DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
68ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
69DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:10
70BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:10
71BARTA WillMovistar Team0:10
72VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:10
73MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:10
74PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo0:10
75KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:10
76RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:10
77BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:10
78MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
79ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo0:10
80MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:10
81TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
82STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
83JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:10
84KUKRLE MichaelGazprom - RusVelo0:10
85BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
86MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
87O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
88KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:10
89BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:10
90PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:10
91VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
92OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:10
93BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:10
94NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:10
95EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo0:10
96MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:10
97TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:10
98BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:10
99AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:10
100ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
101MALUCELLI MatteoGazprom - RusVelo0:10
102SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:10
103BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:10
104LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:10
105VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
106THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix0:10
107LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost0:10
108VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:10
109MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:10
110RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
111DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:10
112KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:10
113SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:10
114DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ0:10
115JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
116GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
117PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:29
118BOL CeesTeam DSM0:29
119GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:29
120IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:29
121STEELS StijnQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:02
122HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:32
123PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious1:34
124BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:34
125BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:13
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix4:42:24
2VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:08
3KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:10
4KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:10
5MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:10
6VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:10
7BRUSTENGA MarcTrek - Segafredo0:10
8BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:10
9POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:10
10LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:10
11COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
12STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:10
13DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:10
14VACEK MathiasGazprom - RusVelo0:10
15MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:10
16QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:10
17ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:10
18PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
19JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
20ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:10
21ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
22BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:10
23MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:10
24STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
25BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
26O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
27VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
28OSORIO AlejandroBahrain - Victorious0:10
29NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:10
30EGHOLM JakobTrek - Segafredo0:10
31LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:10
32VAN TRICHT StanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
33MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:10
34RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:10
35DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:10
36DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ0:10
37JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
38GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
39PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:29
40PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious1:34
41BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:34
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

