UAE Tour: Jasper Philipsen kicks for opening win of 2022 WorldTour season
Philipsen emerges from huge bunch of sprinters to beat Sam Bennett and Elia Viviani in Madinat Zayed.
Jasper Philipsen scored the opening win of the 2022 WorldTour on Sunday.
The young Alpecin-Fenix speedster outkicked Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) after an uneventful stage through the sand dunes and city highways of the opening day at the UAE Tour.
Philipsen’s victory gives him early honors in a stacked sprint field that also includes Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates). It also reinforces his credentials after a breakout 2021 season that saw two Vuelta a España victories and a stack of podium placings at the Tour de France.
“It was a pretty fast finish and we could see the line from very far away. We managed to make our way to the front and go for the sprint,” Philipsen said. “This morning I was not confident at all and this was the first race of the season for me. It’s a really nice feeling to win against such a big list of top sprinters.”
He now takes the red leader’s jersey into stage 2 on Monday.
The opening day of the top-tier calendar looked a dead-cert for a sprint, and the race played out per the script.
Five riders clipped away early in the flat 184km trek through the desert and were given a handful of minutes before the sprinter teams massed at the front to pull the escape to within arm’s reach.
The escape dangled just seconds ahead of the pack for some 20km before the catch was made as the road turned toward Madinat Zayed.
With a bunch kick an inevitability, BikeExchange-Jayco, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Groupama FDJ and DSM all lined out at the front in the wide highways that led toward the city-center showdown.
Racing finally lit up in the final 3km after a snoozy approach into Madinat Zayed. Israel-PremierTech took it up on the super-fast, wide approach to the line before BikeExchange and Groupama FDJ swamped them out.
Quick-Step came up late and tried to lead things out but lost control as rival teams swamped across the three-lane finish strip. Bora-Hansgrohe opened it up to unleash Bennett, but Philipsen reacted fast with an angling sprint that looked to block Groenewegen, who waved his arm in protest.
Philipsen motored past Bennett to open his account for the season, leaving the Irishman to finish second in his first race back with Bora-Hansgrohe. Viviani came steaming up the side of the road late on to finish third.
The sprinters will line up for a rematch Monday – Groenewegen will be hungry for a win after missing out Sunday.
UAE Tour Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:42:34
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|4
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|5
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|7
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|8
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|9
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|10
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|11
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|12
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|13
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|14
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|15
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|16
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|17
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|18
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|19
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|20
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|22
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|23
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|24
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|26
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|27
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|28
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|29
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|30
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|31
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|32
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|33
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|34
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|35
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|36
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|37
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|38
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|39
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|40
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|41
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|42
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|43
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|44
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|45
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|46
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|47
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|48
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|49
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|50
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|51
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|52
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|53
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|54
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|55
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|56
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|57
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|58
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|59
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|60
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|61
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|62
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|63
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|64
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|65
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|66
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|67
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|68
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|69
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|70
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|71
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|72
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|73
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|74
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|75
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|76
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|77
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|78
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|79
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|80
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|81
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|82
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|83
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|84
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|85
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|86
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|87
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|88
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|89
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|90
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|91
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|92
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|93
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|94
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|95
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|96
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|97
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|98
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|99
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|100
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|101
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|102
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|103
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|104
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|105
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|106
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|107
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|108
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|109
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|110
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|111
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|112
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|113
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|114
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|115
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|116
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:18
|117
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:19
|118
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:19
|119
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:19
|120
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:39
|121
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:52
|122
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:22
|123
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24
|124
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:24
|125
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:03
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:42:24
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|3
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:04
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:06
|5
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:06
|6
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|7
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|8
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|9
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|10
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|11
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|12
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|13
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|14
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|15
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|16
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|17
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|18
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|19
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|20
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|21
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|22
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|23
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|24
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|25
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|26
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|27
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|28
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|29
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|30
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|31
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|32
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|33
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|34
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|35
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|36
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|37
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|38
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|39
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|40
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|41
|ZAKHAROV Artyom
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|42
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|43
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:10
|44
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|45
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|46
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|47
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|48
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|49
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|50
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|51
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|52
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|53
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|54
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|55
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|56
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|57
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|58
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|59
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|60
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|61
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|62
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:10
|63
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:10
|64
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:10
|65
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|66
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|67
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|68
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|69
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|70
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|71
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|72
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|73
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|74
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|75
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|76
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|77
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|78
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|79
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|80
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|81
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|82
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|83
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|84
|KUKRLE Michael
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|85
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|86
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|87
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|88
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|89
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|90
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|91
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|92
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|93
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|94
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|95
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|96
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|97
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|98
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|99
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|100
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|101
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|102
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|103
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|104
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:10
|105
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|106
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|107
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|108
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|109
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:10
|110
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|111
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|112
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|113
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|114
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|115
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|116
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|117
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|118
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:29
|119
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|120
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:29
|121
|STEELS Stijn
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:02
|122
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:32
|123
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34
|124
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:34
|125
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:13
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:42:24
|2
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|3
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|4
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|5
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|6
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|7
|BRUSTENGA Marc
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|8
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|10
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|11
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|12
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|13
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:10
|14
|VACEK Mathias
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|16
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|18
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|19
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|20
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:10
|21
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|22
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|23
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|24
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|25
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|26
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|27
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|28
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|29
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|30
|EGHOLM Jakob
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|31
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:10
|32
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|33
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:10
|34
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:10
|35
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|36
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|37
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|38
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|39
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|40
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34
|41
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:34
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.