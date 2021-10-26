UAE Tour confirms February dates to open 2022 WorldTour

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

The UAE Tour confirmed its dates for February to open the 2022 WorldTour.

Despite ongoing rumblings with COVID-19, which forced the cancelation of the Santos Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, race officials in United Arab Emirates confirmed it’s a green light for 2022.

Officials confirmed Tuesday the dates will be 20-26 February 2022, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi. The race will open the men’s UCI WorldTour for 2022 for the second year in a row.

“The UAE Tour has come a long way from the post-COVID pandemic to plan for the fourth edition of the UAE Tour,” said Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council. “After a challenging but successful 2021 UAE Tour amidst the coronavirus pandemic we are now looking ahead to host the 2022 UCI WorldTour opener.”

Tadej Pogačar won the 2021 edition for “home team” UAE Emirates to kick start his season capped by a second yellow jersey at the Tour de France and victories in two of cycling’s monuments.

Details of the route will be released in January, officials said.